Graham Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results, strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries, announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8560

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: www.graham-mfg.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Tuesday, August 17, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13721239, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at www.graham-mfg.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham, with its wholly owned subsidiary Barber-Nichols Inc, is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense, aerospace, medical, technology, automotive and chemical/petrochemical industries. Graham and BNI’s global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

