Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on August 4, 2021

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2022 ended June 26, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (August 4, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (800) 263-0877 at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at http://investor.bootbarn.com. Please visit the website and select the “Events and Presentations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.