Equity Residential Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 and has posted a Q2 2021 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.84 $ 0.70 $ 0.14 20.0 % Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.78 $ 0.86 $ (0.08 ) (9.3 %) Normalized FFO per share $ 0.72 $ 0.86 $ (0.14 ) (16.3 %)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.00 $ 1.53 $ (0.53 ) (34.6 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 1.45 $ 1.72 $ (0.27 ) (15.7 %) Normalized FFO per share $ 1.40 $ 1.72 $ (0.32 ) (18.6 %)

“Driven by an accelerating economy and the reopening of cities, our operations continue to recover rapidly with robust demand for our apartments in all our markets leading to high occupancy, increased pricing power and an almost complete absence of new lease concessions. This has driven pricing and Physical Occupancy up so quickly that they now equal or exceed 2019 levels in most of our markets,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “Based on these positive indicators, we are pleased to raise our annual same store revenue guidance range to (5%) - (4%) with an expectation that quarter over quarter same store revenue growth could return as early as the fourth quarter of this year.”

Highlights

Strong Physical Occupancy and rapid improvement in other same store operating metrics drove quarterly sequential same store revenue and NOI positive in the second quarter for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the Company raised its annual guidance ranges for same store revenues and NOI, as well as EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share, and reduced the range for same store expenses.

During the second quarter and July 2021, the Company acquired seven operating properties, consisting of 1,894 apartment units, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $645.7 million at a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 4.0%. The acquisitions include two properties in Austin, TX and two properties in Atlanta, GA, marking the Company’s re-entry into these markets. See the Management Presentation for details.

During the second quarter and July 2021, the Company sold six operating properties, consisting of 866 apartment units, for an aggregate sales price of approximately $434.8 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 3.8%.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company completed the development of one joint venture property, Aero Apartments, consisting of 200 apartment units in the San Francisco market.

The Company continued to collect approximately 97% of its expected Residential revenues in the second quarter of 2021.

Results Per Share

The change in EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 is due primarily to higher property sale gains in the second quarter of 2021, the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below. The change in EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 is due primarily to lower property sale gains in the first six months of 2021, the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below.

The per share change in FFO for both the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 is due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below.

The per share change in Normalized FFO is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact Second Quarter 2021 vs.

Second Quarter 2020 June YTD 2021 vs.

June YTD 2020 Residential same store Net Operating Income (NOI) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.34 ) Non-Residential same store NOI 0.01 0.01 2021 and 2020 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Interest expense, net 0.04 0.08 Other items, including corporate overhead (1) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net $ (0.14 ) $ (0.32 )

(1) Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 28 through 33 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 30 and 31 of this release.

Same Store Results

The Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results on page 11 of this release with definitions that can be found on page 32 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 3.8% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The table below reflects same store Residential only results.

Second Quarter 2021 vs.

Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2021 vs.

First Quarter 2021 June YTD 2021 vs.

June YTD 2020 Apartment Units 76,556 76,931 76,335 Physical Occupancy 96.1% vs. 94.9% 96.1% vs. 95.0% 95.5% vs. 95.6% Revenues (8.4%) 0.2% (9.5%) Expenses 3.4% (4.6%) 3.6% NOI (13.5%) 2.9% (15.4%)

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis. See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

Second Quarter 2021 vs.

Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2021 vs.

First Quarter 2021 June YTD 2021 vs.

June YTD 2020 % Change % Change % Change Same Store Residential Revenues- comparable period Lease rates (1) (7.5 %) (1.0 %) (7.1 %) Leasing Concessions (2) (1.8 %) (0.2 %) (1.7 %) Vacancy loss 1.6 % 1.1 % 0.3 % Bad Debt, Net (3) (0.5 %) 0.2 % (1.0 %) Other (4) (0.2 %) 0.1 % 0.0 % Same Store Residential Revenues- current period (8.4 %) 0.2 % (9.5 %)

(1) The decline in lease rates is driven by the cumulative impact of leasing activity over the past twelve months despite meaningful recent improvements. (2) Reflects upfront discounts on both new move-in and renewal leases on a straight-line basis. See page 12 for more detail. (3) Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. (4) Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties:

Q1 2021 Q2 2021 July 2021 (1) Physical Occupancy (2) 95.6% 96.3% 96.4% Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter/month 52.9% 53.2% 55.0% New Lease Change (17.7%) (5.3%) 6.3% Renewal Rate Achieved (5.2%) 0.2% 3.6% Blended Rate (12.2%) (2.7%) 4.8%

(1) July 2021 results are preliminary. (2) Physical Occupancy is as of month-end March for Q1 2021, month-end June for Q2 2021 and as of July 22nd for July 2021.

Investment Activity

The Company acquired three properties, consisting of 813 apartment units, during the second quarter of 2021 for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $280.2 million at a weighted average Acquisition Capitalization Rate of 3.9%. The properties are located in Denver, CO, Fairfax, VA and Atlanta, GA. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company acquired four properties, consisting of 1,081 apartment units, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $365.5 million at a weighted average Acquisition Capitalization Rate of 4.1%. Two of the properties are located in Austin, TX, one in Atlanta, GA and the other in suburban Boston, MA. Also subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company acquired one land parcel in a joint venture for future development, located in Denver, CO, for a purchase price of approximately $4.9 million. The Company did not acquire any properties in the first quarter of 2021, therefore, the year-to-date 2021 acquisition activity is the same as listed above.

The Company sold five properties during the second quarter of 2021, consisting of 795 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $409.5 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 3.7%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 8.8%. Three of the properties are located in suburban Los Angeles, CA, one in suburban New York, NY and one in suburban Seattle, WA. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company sold one property, located in suburban San Francisco, CA, consisting of 71 apartment units, for a sale price of approximately $25.3 million, at a Disposition Yield of 4.4%. The Company did not sell any properties during the first quarter of 2021, therefore, the year-to-date 2021 disposition activity is the same as listed above.

“We are making excellent progress in investing capital in Denver and in our new target markets of Atlanta and Austin, while also adding properties in the suburbs of our established coastal markets that are attractive to our affluent renter customer base. We are funding this investment activity by selling older, less desirable or regulatorily challenged assets, especially in California, at pricing that exceeds our pre-pandemic values. We expect little to no dilution from this activity and believe that trading into newer assets in our expansion markets and in suburban locations in our established markets with the same high quality customer base will have both diversification and capital expenditure benefits,” said Mr. Parrell.

Third Quarter 2021 Guidance

The Company has established guidance ranges for the third quarter of 2021 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Q3 2021

Guidance EPS $1.38 to $1.42 FFO per share $0.71 to $0.75 Normalized FFO per share $0.72 to $0.76

The difference between the second quarter 2021 actual EPS of $0.84 and the third quarter of 2021 EPS guidance midpoint of $1.40 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains and same store NOI, partially offset by lower expected non-operating asset gains.

The difference between the second quarter 2021 actual FFO of $0.78 per share and the third quarter of 2021 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.73 per share is due primarily to lower expected non-operating asset gains, partially offset by higher expected same store NOI.

The difference between the second quarter 2021 actual Normalized FFO of $0.72 per share and the third quarter of 2021 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.74 per share is due primarily to higher expected same store NOI.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company has revised its guidance for its full year 2021 same store operating performance as well as EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Revised Previous Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential): Physical Occupancy 95.3% to 96.3% 95.0% to 96.0% Revenue change (5.0%) to (4.0%) (8.0%) to (6.0%) Expense change 2.75% to 3.25% 3.0% to 4.0% NOI change (8.5%) to (7.5%) (13.0%) to (11.0%) EPS $3.03 to $3.13 $2.57 to $2.67 FFO per share $2.89 to $2.99 $2.67 to $2.77 Normalized FFO per share $2.85 to $2.95 $2.70 to $2.80

The change in the full year 2021 EPS guidance range is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains and same store NOI and higher non-operating asset gains realized in the second quarter of 2021.

The change in the full year 2021 FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to higher expected same store NOI and higher non-operating asset gains realized in the second quarter of 2021.

The change in the full year 2021 Normalized FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to higher expected same store NOI.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. As of July 26, 2021, Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,117 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential’s management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, competition and government regulation. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration and severity of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy and the corresponding impact on our residents’ and tenants’ ability to pay their rent on time or at all, the extent and impact of governmental responses, the rollout and effectiveness of vaccines and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

A live web cast of the Company’s conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT. In connection with the conference call, the Company is also providing a Management Presentation on its website. Please visit the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.equityapartments.com for the web cast link and the presentation.

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Rental income $ 1,195,661 $ 1,335,837 $ 598,059 $ 653,532 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 224,800 220,268 107,746 104,452 Real estate taxes and insurance 200,871 192,770 97,401 95,038 Property management 50,585 51,317 24,455 23,608 General and administrative 30,061 26,353 14,678 11,835 Depreciation 400,635 418,398 200,673 205,976 Total expenses 906,952 909,106 444,953 440,909 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 223,695 352,243 223,738 144,266 Operating income 512,404 778,974 376,844 356,889 Interest and other income 24,320 3,471 24,104 1,511 Other expenses (7,452 ) (4,227 ) (3,342 ) (1,694 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (134,482 ) (167,475 ) (67,124 ) (81,885 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (4,124 ) (4,152 ) (1,939 ) (2,111 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 390,666 606,591 328,543 272,710 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (395 ) (240 ) (242 ) (187 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (1,872 ) (2,199 ) (261 ) (1,042 ) Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 5 — — — Net income 388,404 604,152 328,040 271,481 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (13,056 ) (21,248 ) (10,913 ) (9,713 ) Partially Owned Properties (1,423 ) (13,410 ) (741 ) (880 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 373,925 569,494 316,386 260,888 Preferred distributions (1,545 ) (1,545 ) (772 ) (772 ) Net income available to Common Shares $ 372,380 $ 567,949 $ 315,614 $ 260,116 Earnings per share – basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 1.00 $ 1.53 $ 0.84 $ 0.70 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 373,050 371,689 373,812 371,795 Earnings per share – diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 1.00 $ 1.53 $ 0.84 $ 0.70 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 387,367 386,272 387,820 385,913 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 1.205 $ 1.205 $ 0.6025 $ 0.6025

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 388,404 $ 604,152 $ 328,040 $ 271,481 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests – Partially Owned Properties (1,423 ) (13,410 ) (741 ) (880 ) Preferred distributions (1,545 ) (1,545 ) (772 ) (772 ) Net income available to Common Shares and Units 385,436 589,197 326,527 269,829 Adjustments: Depreciation 400,635 418,398 200,673 205,976 Depreciation – Non-real estate additions (2,176 ) (2,307 ) (1,076 ) (1,020 ) Depreciation – Partially Owned Properties (1,682 ) (1,686 ) (854 ) (830 ) Depreciation – Unconsolidated Properties 1,233 1,224 616 611 Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating assets (4 ) — — — Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (223,695 ) (352,243 ) (223,738 ) (144,266 ) Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties — 11,655 — — FFO available to Common Shares and Units 559,747 664,238 302,148 330,300 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Impairment – non-operating assets — — — — Write-off of pursuit costs 2,647 3,278 1,316 1,651 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses 264 32 — 32 Non-operating asset (gains) losses (23,308 ) 670 (24,162 ) 229 Other miscellaneous items 3,341 (2,310 ) 1,099 (1,392 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 542,691 $ 665,908 $ 280,401 $ 330,820 FFO $ 561,292 $ 665,783 $ 302,920 $ 331,072 Preferred distributions (1,545 ) (1,545 ) (772 ) (772 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 559,747 $ 664,238 $ 302,148 $ 330,300 FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 1.45 $ 1.73 $ 0.78 $ 0.86 FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.72 $ 0.78 $ 0.86 Normalized FFO $ 544,236 $ 667,453 $ 281,173 $ 331,592 Preferred distributions (1,545 ) (1,545 ) (772 ) (772 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 542,691 $ 665,908 $ 280,401 $ 330,820 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 1.41 $ 1.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.86 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 1.40 $ 1.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.86 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – basic 385,594 384,702 385,856 384,818 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – diluted 387,367 386,272 387,820 385,913

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Land $ 5,780,705 $ 5,785,367 Depreciable property 21,161,984 20,920,654 Projects under development 372,243 411,134 Land held for development 90,446 86,170 Investment in real estate 27,405,378 27,203,325 Accumulated depreciation (8,164,287 ) (7,859,657 ) Investment in real estate, net 19,241,091 19,343,668 Investments in unconsolidated entities 53,364 52,782 Cash and cash equivalents 39,492 42,591 Restricted deposits 353,009 57,137 Right-of-use assets 480,671 499,287 Other assets 296,719 291,426 Total assets $ 20,464,346 $ 20,286,891 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,280,251 $ 2,293,890 Notes, net 5,338,671 5,335,536 Line of credit and commercial paper 631,770 414,830 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 114,288 107,366 Accrued interest payable 65,814 65,896 Lease liabilities 314,379 329,130 Other liabilities 341,817 345,064 Security deposits 62,228 60,480 Distributions payable 232,958 232,262 Total liabilities 9,382,176 9,184,454 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests – Operating Partnership 440,123 338,951 Equity: Shareholders’ equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 37,280 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 374,354,830 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 372,302,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 3,744 3,723 Paid in capital 9,110,121 9,128,599 Retained earnings 1,321,875 1,399,715 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (39,029 ) (43,666 ) Total shareholders’ equity 10,433,991 10,525,651 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 205,691 233,162 Partially Owned Properties 2,365 4,673 Total Noncontrolling Interests 208,056 237,835 Total equity 10,642,047 10,763,486 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,464,346 $ 20,286,891

Equity Residential Portfolio Summary As of June 30, 2021

% of Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Established Markets: Los Angeles 69 16,193 20.8 % $ 2,400 Orange County 13 4,028 5.4 % 2,255 San Diego 11 2,706 3.8 % 2,408 Subtotal – Southern California 93 22,927 30.0 % 2,375 San Francisco 49 12,907 18.6 % 2,836 Washington DC 48 14,944 17.4 % 2,311 Seattle 45 9,332 11.3 % 2,207 New York 36 9,343 11.1 % 3,405 Boston 25 6,430 9.4 % 2,826 Expansion Markets: Denver 6 1,904 1.9 % 2,011 Atlanta 1 320 0.3 % 1,960 Total 303 78,107 100.0 % $ 2,567

Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 286 74,468 Master-Leased Properties – Consolidated 1 162 Partially Owned Properties – Consolidated 16 3,477 303 78,107

Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential

Portfolio Rollforward ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment Units Purchase Price Acquisition Cap Rate 12/31/2020 and 3/31/2021 304 77,889 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 2 533 $ 185,000 3.9 % Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (A) 1 280 $ 95,200 4.1 % Sales Price Disposition Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (5 ) (795 ) $ (409,500 ) (3.7 %) Completed Developments – Consolidated 1 200 6/30/2021 303 78,107

(A) The Company acquired one property in the Denver market in the second quarter of 2021 that is in lease-up and is expected to stabilize in its second year of ownership at the Acquisition Cap Rate listed above. Note: The Company did not acquire or sell any assets during the first quarter of 2021.

Equity Residential

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 76,556 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) Second Quarter 2021 Second Quarter 2020 Residential % Change Non- Residential % Change Total % Change Residential Non- Residential Total Revenues $ 567,856 (1) (8.4%) $ 21,152 (2) 43.8% $ 589,008 (7.2%) Revenues $ 619,684 $ 14,709 $ 634,393 Expenses $ 195,129 3.4% $ 6,078 18.0% $ 201,207 3.8% Expenses $ 188,770 $ 5,150 $ 193,920 NOI $ 372,727 (13.5%) $ 15,074 57.7% $ 387,801 (12.0%) NOI $ 430,914 $ 9,559 $ 440,473 Average Rental Rate $ 2,574 (9.5%) Average Rental Rate $ 2,845 Physical Occupancy 96.1 % 1.2% Physical Occupancy 94.9 % Turnover 11.3 % (0.5%) Turnover 11.8 %

Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 76,931 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) Second Quarter 2021 First Quarter 2021 Residential % Change Non- Residential % Change Total % Change Residential Non- Residential Total Revenues $ 569,853 (1) 0.2% $ 21,184 (2) (2.4%) $ 591,037 0.1% Revenues $ 568,807 $ 21,713 $ 590,520 Expenses $ 195,707 (4.6%) $ 6,079 0.8% $ 201,786 (4.4%) Expenses $ 205,058 $ 6,033 $ 211,091 NOI $ 374,146 2.9% $ 15,105 (3.7%) $ 389,251 2.6% NOI $ 363,749 $ 15,680 $ 379,429 Average Rental Rate $ 2,571 (1.0%) Average Rental Rate $ 2,596 Physical Occupancy 96.1 % 1.1% Physical Occupancy 95.0 % Turnover 11.4 % 1.4% Turnover 10.0 %

June YTD 2021 vs. June YTD 2020 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 76,335 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) June YTD 2021 June YTD 2020 Residential % Change Non- Residential % Change Total % Change Residential Non- Residential Total Revenues $ 1,131,724 (1) (9.5%) $ 42,839 (2) 13.3% $ 1,174,563 (8.9%) Revenues $ 1,250,911 $ 37,821 $ 1,288,732 Expenses $ 398,834 3.6% $ 12,106 10.2% $ 410,940 3.8% Expenses $ 384,969 $ 10,983 $ 395,952 NOI $ 732,890 (15.4%) $ 30,733 14.5% $ 763,623 (14.5%) NOI $ 865,942 $ 26,838 $ 892,780 Average Rental Rate $ 2,588 (9.4%) Average Rental Rate $ 2,857 Physical Occupancy 95.5 % (0.1%) Physical Occupancy 95.6 % Turnover 21.3 % (0.3%) Turnover 21.6 %

(1) See page 12 for Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail. (2) Changes in same store Non-Residential revenues for the periods presented are driven by the following: • Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020 – Primarily lower deferral/abatement of rents, lower bad debt and higher parking income. • Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021 – Primarily lower early lease termination settlement income from retail tenants. • June YTD 2021 vs. June YTD 2020 – Primarily lower bad debt and higher parking income.

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Revenues – GAAP to Cash Basis (1) $ in thousands Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021 June YTD 2021 vs. June YTD 2020 76,556 Same Store Apartment Units 76,931 Same Store Apartment Units 76,335 Same Store Apartment Units Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 June YTD 2021 June YTD 2020 Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis) $ 567,856 $ 619,684 $ 569,853 $ 568,807 $ 1,131,724 $ 1,250,911 Leasing Concessions amortized 13,081 1,623 13,184 11,771 24,644 2,693 Leasing Concessions granted (2) (8,218 ) (2,741 ) (8,298 ) (17,140 ) (25,170 ) (4,633 ) Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis $ 572,719 $ 618,566 $ 574,739 $ 563,438 $ 1,131,198 $ 1,248,971 % change - GAAP revenue (8.4 %) 0.2 % (9.5 %) % change - cash revenue (7.4 %) 2.0 % (9.4 %)

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail. (2) Monthly Leasing Concessions granted continue to decline. Leasing Concessions granted in June and July (preliminary) 2021 are $2.0 million and $1.5 million, respectively, which are down from their peak of $6.1 million per month in February 2021.

Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances Including 76,335 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands Residential Non-Residential Balance Sheet (Other assets): June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances $ 43,793 $ 37,420 $ 6,035 $ 6,499 Allowance for doubtful accounts (38,803 ) (31,453 ) (5,232 ) (5,669 ) Net receivable balances $ 4,990 (1) $ 5,967 $ 803 $ 830 Straight-line receivable balances $ 20,204 (2) $ 25,028 $ 12,780 $ 13,306

(1) The Company held same store Residential security deposits approximating 42.3% of the net receivable balance at June 30, 2021. (2) Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the second quarter of 2021 were approximately $8.2 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $20.2 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues for the remainder of 2021 and the first half of 2022.

Same Store Residential Bad Debt Including 76,335 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands Income Statement (Rental income): Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Bad Debt, Net $ 12,215 $ 13,593 $ 9,403 % of Same Store Residential Revenues 2.2 % 2.4 % 1.5 %

Equity Residential Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment Units Q2 2021 % of Actual NOI Q2 2021 Average Rental Rate Q2 2021 Weighted Average Physical Occupancy % Q2 2021 Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average Rental Rate Physical Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 16,193 20.4 % $ 2,400 96.5 % 10.6 % (4.8 %) 2.6 % (8.0 %) (6.5 %) 1.8 % (1.4 %) Orange County 4,028 5.5 % 2,255 97.9 % 8.3 % 1.3 % 3.6 % 0.6 % (0.3 %) 1.6 % (1.5 %) San Diego 2,706 3.9 % 2,408 98.2 % 10.1 % 3.2 % 2.2 % 3.6 % 1.7 % 1.5 % (0.2 %) Subtotal – Southern California 22,927 29.8 % 2,375 96.9 % 10.1 % (2.9 %) 2.7 % (5.1 %) (4.6 %) 1.7 % (1.3 %) San Francisco 12,707 19.1 % 2,825 95.3 % 11.4 % (14.5 %) 3.8 % (20.6 %) (14.9 %) 0.5 % (0.3 %) Washington DC 14,569 17.7 % 2,316 96.3 % 12.0 % (4.8 %) 3.1 % (8.2 %) (5.8 %) 0.9 % 0.7 % New York 9,343 11.6 % 3,405 95.2 % 10.1 % (13.0 %) 3.7 % (26.1 %) (14.0 %) 1.2 % (1.6 %) Seattle 8,956 10.3 % 2,221 95.7 % 13.7 % (10.2 %) 3.0 % (15.5 %) (10.5 %) 0.4 % 2.1 % Boston 6,430 9.6 % 2,826 96.0 % 11.8 % (8.5 %) 5.1 % (13.7 %) (10.9 %) 2.5 % (1.8 %) Denver 1,624 1.9 % 2,015 97.0 % 15.3 % 1.5 % 0.9 % 1.7 % (1.6 %) 2.9 % (1.8 %) Total 76,556 100.0 % $ 2,574 96.1 % 11.3 % (8.4 %) (1) 3.4 % (13.5 %) (9.5 %) 1.2 % (0.5 %)

(1) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 7.4% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. See page 12 for additional detail and reconciliations. Note The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Equity Residential Second Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2021 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment Units Q2 2021 % of Actual NOI Q2 2021 Average Rental Rate Q2 2021 Weighted Average Physical Occupancy % Q2 2021 Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average Rental Rate Physical Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 16,193 20.3 % $ 2,400 96.5 % 10.6 % 0.5 % (3.6 %) 2.7 % (0.2 %) 0.7 % 0.5 % Orange County 4,028 5.5 % 2,255 97.9 % 8.3 % 3.2 % (3.4 %) 5.4 % 2.3 % 0.9 % 0.5 % San Diego 2,706 3.9 % 2,408 98.2 % 10.1 % 2.4 % (2.0 %) 3.8 % 1.3 % 1.0 % (0.4 %) Subtotal – Southern California 22,927 29.7 % 2,375 96.9 % 10.1 % 1.2 % (3.5 %) 3.3 % 0.4 % 0.8 % 0.3 % San Francisco 12,707 19.1 % 2,825 95.3 % 11.4 % (1.1 %) (4.4 %) 0.4 % (2.7 %) 1.5 % 0.0 % Washington DC 14,569 17.7 % 2,316 96.3 % 12.0 % 0.0 % (5.0 %) 2.6 % (0.4 %) 0.4 % 2.3 % New York 9,343 11.5 % 3,405 95.2 % 10.1 % 1.4 % (5.3 %) 10.0 % (2.8 %) 3.9 % 1.8 % Seattle 9,331 10.7 % 2,207 95.6 % 13.7 % (1.7 %) (1.9 %) (1.6 %) (1.8 %) 0.0 % 2.5 % Boston 6,430 9.5 % 2,826 96.0 % 11.8 % (0.2 %) (6.6 %) 3.0 % (0.9 %) 0.7 % 2.9 % Denver 1,624 1.8 % 2,015 97.0 % 15.3 % 2.4 % (12.9 %) 9.8 % 1.5 % 0.9 % 3.0 % Total 76,931 100.0 % $ 2,571 96.1 % 11.4 % 0.2 % (1) (4.6 %) 2.9 % (1.0 %) 1.1 % 1.4 %

(1) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues increased 2.0% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021. See page 12 for additional detail and reconciliations. Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Equity Residential June YTD 2021 vs. June YTD 2020 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market