Cybin Announces Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Common Shares

Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, is pleased to announce that it has launched an overnight marketed public offering of common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price per Share and for aggregate gross proceeds to be determined in the context of the market (the “Offering”).

The definitive Offering terms will be confirmed at the time of pricing pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement to be entered into between the Company, Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (“Cantor”), Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord”) and a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, with Cantor and Canaccord, the “Underwriters”), with Cantor and Canaccord acting as co-lead underwriters and Cantor acting as sole bookrunner. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about August 3, 2021, or such other date as the Underwriters and the Company may agree, and completion of the Offering will be subject to market and other customary conditions, including approval of the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”).