South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.7 million, compared to $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.74, compared to $0.82 for the first quarter of 2021 and $0.31 for the second quarter of 2020.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $15.1 million, compared to $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 27 basis points, compared to 29 basis points for the first quarter of 2021 and 39 basis points for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company had a negative provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021 of $2.0 million, compared to provisions for loan losses of $89,000 for the first quarter of 2021 and $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.37% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.42% at March 31, 2021 and 0.33% at June 30, 2020.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.46% annualized, compared to 1.66% annualized for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.64% annualized for the second quarter of 2020.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $20.43 as of June 30, 2021, compared to $19.28 per share as of March 31, 2021 and $17.06 per share as of June 30, 2020.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Economic activity continued to accelerate across Texas through the second quarter of 2021 as can be seen in our improved loan growth of 2.7% as compared to the first quarter of 2021 as well as our loan pipeline which ended the second quarter at a three year high. While demand is improving, we also see an opportunity to expand our loan portfolio and have implemented an initiative to grow our banking team by more than 30% over the next two years with a focus on our major metropolitan markets of Dallas and Houston. We believe we have significant earnings power sitting on our balance sheet given our low cost of funds combined with our excess liquidity as our loan to deposit ratio was 73% at June 30, 2021. As we execute on our plan and redeploy our excess liquidity into attractive, higher yielding loans, we believe our margins will begin to expand and our earnings growth will accelerate. That said, we will not sacrifice credit quality for growth and will maintain our conservative credit culture as we expand our loan portfolio. I am also pleased that the credit quality of our loan portfolio continued to improve through the second quarter of 2021, allowing us to begin to release reserve for loan losses. Given our strong fundamentals, improving loan growth outlook, and strong credit quality of our loan portfolio, we continued repurchasing shares of our common stock in the second quarter of 2021 given the attractive value that we see.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $29.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $30.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin was 3.42% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.52% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.79% for the second quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans was 4.97% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 5.07% for the first quarter of 2021 and 5.06% for the second quarter of 2020. The average cost of deposits was 27 basis points for the second quarter of 2021, representing a two basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2021 and a 12 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2020.

Interest income was $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $34.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Although interest income was flat in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021, there was a change in the mix of loan interest income. In the second quarter of 2021, interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans declined $721 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2021, as the average balance of PPP loans decreased $22.5 million during the second quarter of 2021, offset by an increase in interest income on non-PPP loans of $801 thousand, due to growth of $48.7 million in average non-PPP loans during the second quarter of 2021. Interest income decreased by $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower interest rates on loans, securities, and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by growth in average securities and other interest-earning assets. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $1.9 million in PPP-related fees. At June 30, 2021, the Company had $4.6 million of deferred PPP fees that have not been accreted to income, the majority of which are expected to be recognized as PPP loans continue to be forgiven by the SBA over the next several quarters.

Interest expense was $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities were both consistent as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by growth in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase of $105.2 million in average interest-bearing liabilities was largely due to growth in deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $22.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $26.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease from the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decline of $5.1 million in mortgage banking activities revenue. This is reflective of a decrease of $56.9 million in mortgage loan originations and a decrease of $1.6 million in the fair value adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights. The decrease in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decline of $4.2 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as a result of $61 million less in interest rate lock commitments and a decline in gain on sale margins. This decrease was partially offset by growth in bank card services and interchange revenue and other noninterest income items.

Noninterest expense was $36.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $35.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease from the first quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of a decrease of $940 thousand in personnel expense related to a decline in mortgage production and lower health insurance costs, after having been elevated in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was partially offset by increases in marketing and business development expenses, bank card expenses, and other noninterest expenses. The increase in noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $1.8 million increase in personnel expense. This increase was predominantly related to $1.4 million in higher commissions paid on mortgage loan originations and a rise in salary and other personnel expenses to support mortgage activities.

As part of the Bank’s information technology roadmap, management is implementing a process to begin transitioning the Company’s computing and data storage to the cloud. This is expected to deliver increased security, more seamless maintenance, and lower costs. The Bank is also refocusing its advertising to digital media to improve new customer lead generation. The Bank’s technology initiatives are expected to modestly add to noninterest expense starting in the second half of 2021.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.30 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $2.24 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $2.33 billion as of June 30, 2020. The $60.8 million, or 2.7%, increase during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of organic net loan growth of $120.1 million, partially offset by a net decrease of $59.3 million in PPP loans as the Company funded $13.9 million in new PPP loans and received repayments of $73.1 million on PPP loans, during the second quarter of 2021. The organic loan growth occurred in a majority of loan segments, with the largest volume growth in residential construction, multifamily properties, and agricultural production loans. As of June 30, 2021, loans held for investment decreased $28.3 million from June 30, 2020, largely attributable to net payments on PPP loans of $99.7 million as of June 30, 2021, partially offset by organic loan growth experienced in the first and second quarters of 2021 after slower loan demand and accelerated repayments by customers on non-PPP loans noted in 2020.

Agricultural production loans were $96.2 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $80.5 million as of March 31, 2021 and $131.5 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase from the first quarter of 2021 is due to typical seasonal funding on these agricultural production loans. The decrease from the second quarter of 2020 is primarily due to the loss of several large customers.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.16 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $3.16 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $2.95 billion as of June 30, 2020. Deposits slightly increased by $2.9 million, or 0.1%, in the second quarter of 2021 from March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, deposits increased $277.5 million, or 10.3%, from June 30, 2020. The increase in deposits since June 30, 2020 is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers depositing funds received from PPP loan advances, stimulus checks, and generally maintaining higher liquidity in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This growth was partially offset by a decrease of $15.9 million in downstream correspondent bank deposits during the second quarter of 2021. This decrease is a result of City Bank no longer offering cash letter and courier services to these banks.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $998.9 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $962.2 million as of March 31, 2021 and $940.9 million as of June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 31.6% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was an increase of $36.7 million, or 3.8%. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020 was an increase of $58.1 million, or 6.2%. The changes from both compared periods is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers increasing their balances.

City Bank prepaid $50.0 million and $25.0 million of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas in March 2021 and April 2021, respectively, with no related prepayment fee. Additionally, fed funds purchased from downstream correspondent banks decreased $13.6 million during the second quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

As part of the Bank’s efforts to support its customers and protect the Bank as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank has provided borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with relief by offering varying forms of loan modifications including 90-day payment deferrals, 6-month interest only terms, or in certain select cases periods of longer than 6 months of interest only. As of June 30, 2021, total active loan modifications attributed to COVID-19 were $36.6 million, or 1.6% of the Company’s loan portfolio, down from $46.9 million, or 2.1% of the Company’s loan portfolio, at March 31, 2021. Approximately 96% of these active modified loans at June 30, 2021 are in the hotel portfolio. We expect that these remaining loans on deferral will return to full payment status at the end of their respective deferral period.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021 of $2.0 million compared to provisions for loan losses of $89 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 and $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The reversal of provision in the second quarter of 2021 is primarily due to the general improvement in the economy, a decline in the amount of loans that are actively under a modification, and a decrease in nonperforming loans. There is continued uncertainty from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the full extent of the impact on the economy and the Bank’s customers remains unknown at this time. Accordingly, additional provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.87% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 2.01% as of March 31, 2021 and 1.74% as of June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans held for investment was 1.96% as of June 30, 2021.

The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 0.37%, compared to 0.42% as of March 31, 2021 and 0.33% at June 30, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.11% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.27% for the second quarter of 2020.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 33,016 $ 32,982 $ 33,984 $ 34,503 $ 34,007 Interest expense 3,423 3,438 3,619 3,230 3,559 Net interest income 29,593 29,544 30,365 31,273 30,448 Provision for loan losses (2,007) 89 141 6,062 13,133 Noninterest income 22,250 26,500 26,172 31,660 24,896 Noninterest expense 36,778 37,057 36,504 35,993 35,207 Income tax expense 3,422 3,738 3,968 4,147 1,389 Net income 13,650 15,160 15,924 16,731 5,615 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.76 0.84 0.88 0.93 0.31 Net earnings, diluted 0.74 0.82 0.87 0.92 0.31 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.07 0.05 0.05 0.03 0.03 Book value 21.89 20.75 20.47 19.52 18.64 Tangible book value 20.43 19.28 18.97 18.00 17.06 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 18,039,553 18,069,186 18,053,467 18,059,174 18,061,705 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 18,553,050 18,511,120 18,366,129 18,256,161 18,224,630 Shares outstanding at end of period 18,014,398 18,053,229 18,076,364 18,059,174 18,059,174 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 383,949 413,406 300,307 290,885 256,101 Investment securities 777,613 777,208 803,087 726,329 730,674 Total loans held for investment 2,303,462 2,242,676 2,221,583 2,288,234 2,331,716 Allowance for loan losses 42,963 45,019 45,553 46,076 40,635 Total assets 3,714,354 3,732,894 3,599,160 3,542,666 3,584,532 Interest-bearing deposits 2,159,554 2,193,427 2,057,029 2,037,743 2,006,984 Noninterest-bearing deposits 998,941 962,205 917,322 906,059 940,853 Total deposits 3,158,495 3,155,632 2,974,351 2,943,802 2,947,837 Borrowings 125,965 164,553 223,532 204,704 252,430 Total stockholders’ equity 394,254 374,671 370,048 352,568 336,534 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.46% 1.66% 1.76% 1.88% 0.64% Return on average equity 14.23% 16.51% 17.53% 19.32% 6.81% Net interest margin (1) 3.42% 3.52% 3.64% 3.82% 3.79% Yield on loans 4.97% 5.07% 5.10% 5.08% 5.06% Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.40% 0.41% 0.45% 0.50% 0.56% Efficiency ratio 70.52% 65.76% 64.19% 56.90% 63.28% Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 12,538 14,316 14,964 15,006 10,472 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.54% 0.64% 0.67% 0.66% 0.45% Other real estate owned 1,146 1,377 1,353 1,336 1,335 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37% 0.42% 0.45% 0.46% 0.33% Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 1.87% 2.01% 2.05% 2.01% 1.74% Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.01% 0.11% 0.11% 0.10% 0.27%





As of and for the quarter ended June 30

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.61% 10.04% 10.28% 9.95% 9.39% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.98% 9.39% 9.60% 9.25% 8.66% Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 13.12% 13.23% 12.96% 12.49% 10.47% Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.54% 10.35% 10.24% 10.01% 9.60% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 18.92% 19.24% 19.08% 18.67% 14.32%

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,211,825 $ 27,084 4.91 % $ 2,204,441 $ 28,825 5.26 % Loans - PPP 156,977 2,277 5.82 % 171,304 1,076 2.53 % Debt securities - taxable 543,527 2,377 1.75 % 547,971 3,080 2.26 % Debt securities - nontaxable 220,006 1,465 2.67 % 160,142 1,192 2.99 % Other interest-bearing assets 370,634 122 0.13 % 174,753 124 0.29 % Total interest-earning assets 3,502,969 33,325 3.82 % 3,258,611 34,297 4.23 % Noninterest-earning assets 255,093 247,571 Total assets $ 3,758,062 $ 3,506,182 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,873,699 1,150 0.25 % $ 1,650,159 1,330 0.32 % Time deposits 326,043 1,036 1.27 % 326,561 1,430 1.76 % Short-term borrowings 6,429 1 0.06 % 16,449 6 0.15 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings 4,121 3 0.29 % 161,099 96 0.24 % Subordinated debt securities 75,682 1,012 5.36 % 26,472 403 6.12 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 221 1.91 % 46,393 294 2.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,332,367 3,423 0.59 % 2,227,133 3,559 0.64 % Demand deposits 1,002,737 901,761 Other liabilities 38,315 45,576 Stockholders’ equity 384,643 331,712 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,758,062 $ 3,506,182 Net interest income $ 29,902 $ 30,738 Net interest margin (2) 3.42 % 3.79 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,187,470 $ 53,367 4.92 % $ 2,185,728 $ 59,879 5.51 % Loans - PPP 168,238 5,275 6.32 % 85,652 1,076 2.53 % Debt securities - taxable 544,761 4,809 1.78 % 554,324 6,672 2.42 % Debt securities - nontaxable 218,351 2,946 2.72 % 119,538 1,694 2.85 % Other interest-bearing assets 350,434 222 0.13 % 162,944 858 1.06 % Total interest-earning assets 3,469,253 66,619 3.87 % 3,108,186 70,179 4.54 % Noninterest-earning assets 262,351 249,114 Total assets $ 3,731,604 $ 3,357,300 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,840,831 2,254 0.25 % $ 1,598,048 3,986 0.50 % Time deposits 325,213 2,089 1.30 % 340,016 3,057 1.81 % Short-term borrowings 15,726 5 0.06 % 23,597 99 0.84 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings 39,283 38 0.20 % 128,654 453 0.71 % Subordinated debt securities 75,659 2,031 5.41 % 26,472 807 6.13 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 444 1.93 % 46,393 695 3.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,343,105 6,861 0.59 % 2,163,180 9,097 0.85 % Demand deposits 969,040 833,699 Other liabilities 40,958 36,364 Stockholders’ equity 378,501 324,057 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,731,604 $ 3,357,300 Net interest income $ 59,758 $ 61,082 Net interest margin (2) 3.47 % 3.95 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 67,915 $ 76,146 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 316,034 224,161 Federal funds sold — — Investment securities 777,613 803,087 Loans held for sale 79,938 111,477 Loans held for investment 2,303,462 2,221,583 Less: Allowance for loan losses (42,963) (45,553) Net loans held for investment 2,260,499 2,176,030 Premises and equipment, net 59,127 60,331 Goodwill 19,508 19,508 Intangible assets 6,718 7,562 Other assets 127,002 120,858 Total assets $ 3,714,354 $ 3,599,160 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits $ 998,941 $ 917,322 Interest-bearing deposits 2,159,554 2,057,029 Total deposits 3,158,495 2,974,351 Other borrowings 3,890 101,550 Subordinated debt securities 75,682 75,589 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 35,640 31,229 Total liabilities 3,320,100 3,229,112 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 18,014 18,076 Additional paid-in capital 140,212 141,112 Retained earnings 216,164 189,521 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 19,864 21,339 Total stockholders’ equity 394,254 370,048 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,714,354 $ 3,599,160

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 29,360 $ 29,861 $ 58,640 $ 60,876 Other 3,656 4,146 7,358 8,868 Total Interest income 33,016 34,007 65,998 69,744 Interest expense: Deposits 2,186 2,760 4,343 7,043 Subordinated debt securities 1,012 403 2,031 807 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 221 294 444 695 Other 4 102 43 552 Total Interest expense 3,423 3,559 6,861 9,097 Net interest income 29,593 30,448 59,137 60,647 Provision for loan losses (2,007) 13,133 (1,918) 19,367 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,600 17,315 61,055 41,280 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,599 1,439 3,172 3,422 Income from insurance activities 1,240 1,022 2,352 2,181 Mortgage banking activities 13,711 17,955 32,527 26,708 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,073 2,344 5,715 4,582 Other 2,627 2,136 4,984 4,560 Total Noninterest income 22,250 24,896 48,750 43,771 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,377 21,621 47,695 42,431 Net occupancy expense 3,499 3,586 7,064 7,186 Professional services 1,522 1,961 3,095 3,533 Marketing and development 812 806 1,380 1,574 Other 7,568 7,233 14,601 14,494 Total noninterest expense 36,778 35,207 73,835 69,218 Income before income taxes 17,072 7,004 35,970 15,833 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,422 1,389 7,160 3,135 Net income $ 13,650 $ 5,615 $ 28,810 $ 12,698

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 682,017 $ 663,344 Commercial - Specialized 323,576 311,686 Commercial - General 492,314 518,309 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 375,302 360,315 Auto Loans 230,570 205,840 Other Consumer 68,098 67,595 Construction 131,585 94,494 Total loans held for investment $ 2,303,462 $ 2,221,583

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 998,941 $ 917,322 NOW & other transaction accounts 361,616 332,829 MMDA & other savings 1,470,525 1,398,699 Time deposits 327,413 325,501 Total deposits $ 3,158,495 $ 2,974,351

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the quarter ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Efficiency ratio Noninterest expense $ 36,778 $ 37,057 $ 36,504 $ 35,993 $ 35,207 Net interest income $ 29,593 $ 29,544 $ 30,365 $ 31,273 $ 30,448 Tax equivalent yield adjustment 309 312 336 322 290 Noninterest income 22,250 26,500 26,172 31,660 24,896 Total income $ 52,152 $ 56,356 $ 56,873 $ 63,255 $ 55,634 Efficiency ratio 70.52% 65.76% 64.19% 56.90% 63.28% Noninterest expense $ 36,778 $ 37,057 $ 36,504 $ 35,993 $ 35,207 Less: net loss on sale of securities - - - - - Adjusted noninterest expense $ 36,778 $ 37,057 $ 36,504 $ 35,993 $ 35,207 Total income $ 52,152 $ 56,356 $ 56,873 $ 63,255 $ 55,634 Less: net gain on sale of securities - - - - - Adjusted total income $ 52,152 $ 56,356 $ 56,873 $ 63,255 $ 55,634 Adjusted efficiency ratio 70.52% 65.76% 64.19% 56.90% 63.28% Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 13,650 $ 15,160 $ 15,924 $ 16,731 $ 5,615 Income tax expense 3,422 3,738 3,968 4,147 1,389 Provision for loan losses (2,007) 89 141 6,062 13,133 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 15,065 $ 18,987 $ 20,033 $ 26,940 $ 20,137

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Tangible common equity Total common stockholders’ equity $ 394,254 $ 374,671 $ 370,048 $ 352,568 $ 336,534 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (26,226) (26,648) (27,070) (27,502) (28,414) Tangible common equity $ 368,028 $ 348,023 $ 342,978 $ 325,066 $ 308,120 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,714,354 $ 3,732,894 $ 3,599,160 $ 3,542,666 $ 3,584,532 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (26,226) (26,648) (27,070) (27,502) (28,414) Tangible assets $ 3,688,128 $ 3,706,246 $ 3,572,090 $ 3,515,164 $ 3,556,118 Shares outstanding 18,014,398 18,053,229 18,076,364 18,059,174 18,059,174 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.61% 10.04% 10.28% 9.95% 9.39% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.98% 9.39% 9.60% 9.25% 8.66% Book value per share $ 21.89 $ 20.75 $ 20.47 $ 19.52 $ 18.64 Tangible book value per share $ 20.43 $ 19.28 $ 18.97 $ 18.00 $ 17.06



