SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Update Regarding Future Distribution of Net Asset Sale Proceeds

SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN TRUST I (OTC: SDTTU) today announced that because of the statutory requirement to provide for the Trust’s potential liabilities with respect to the securities litigation described in the Trust’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Trust will not be distributing to holders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021 the net proceeds from the sale of the Trust’s assets to SandRidge Energy, Inc. (“SandRidge”) that occurred on April 22, 2021. Instead, the Trustee is withholding such net proceeds as part of its cash reserve. After the securities litigation has been resolved, the Trustee will distribute any remaining cash reserves following the payment of the Trust’s estimated remaining expenses and liabilities.

The Trust will remain in existence until the filing of a certificate of cancellation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware following the completion of the winding up process.

As described in the Trust’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the trust agreement governing the Trust (the “trust agreement”) requires the Trust to dissolve and commence winding up of its business and affairs if cash available for distribution for any four consecutive quarters, on a cumulative basis, is less than $1.0 million. As cash available for distribution for the four consecutive quarters ended September 30, 2020, on a cumulative basis, totaled approximately $815,000, the Trust was required to dissolve and commence winding up beginning as of the close of business on November 13, 2020. Accordingly, the Trustee was required to sell all of the Trust’s assets, either by private sale or public auction, and distribute the net proceeds of the sale to the Trust unitholders after payment, or reasonable provision for payment, of all Trust liabilities, which is expected to include the establishment of cash reserves in such amounts as the Trustee in its discretion deems appropriate for the purpose of making reasonable provision for all claims and obligations of the Trust, including any contingent, conditional or unmatured claims and obligations, in accordance with the Delaware Statutory Trust Act. Among such contingent, conditional or unmatured claims for which the Trustee expects it will need to make provision out of the net proceeds of the sale are the Trust’s potential liabilities with respect to the securities litigation described in the Trust’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Such a reserve could reduce or eliminate the amount of, or delay the timing of payment of, sale proceeds that may be distributed to unitholders. Additionally, the sale process involved costs that reduce the amount of distributable income to unitholders.

