QuantumScape Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Posts Shareholder Letter to IR Website

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, which ended June 30, 2021.

The company posted a Shareholder Letter to its Investor Relations website, https://ir.quantumscape.com/, detailing its results and providing a business update, including that it is currently testing its first 10-layer cells, and is making progress on construction of the QS-0 pre-pilot manufacturing line, including ordering long-lead equipment.