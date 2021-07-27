Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

"TRMT’s portfolio continues to perform well as we execute on our business objective of investing capital in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. All our loans remain current on debt service and our portfolio risk ratings remain stable, which speaks to the strong credit quality of our borrowers and our manager’s ability to originate high quality loans. Our deal pipeline remains active with more than $600 million in transactions in various stages of review, underwriting and diligence, and we are focused on reinvesting capital as additional loans repay during the second half of 2021.

Furthermore, we remain on track to complete our merger with RMR Mortgage Trust during the third quarter of 2021. We believe this strategic transaction will provide compelling benefits to TRMT shareholders while creating a larger, more diversified commercial mortgage REIT approaching $1 billion in assets when fully invested."

Quarterly Results

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Net income $98 $2,362 (95.9%) Net income per diluted share $0.01 $0.29 (96.6%) Adjusted Distributable Earnings $2,048 $2,433 (15.8%) Adjusted Distributable Earnings per diluted share $0.25 $0.30 (16.7%) Income from investments, net $3,160 $3,128 1.0% Book value per share $10.81 $10.72 0.8%

Additional information and a reconciliation of net income determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings for the quarters and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, appear later in this press release.

Portfolio Summary and Recent Investment Activities

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 First mortgage loans 13 13 14 Total loan commitments $246,029 $268,379 $293,890 Maximum weighted average maturity (years) 2.2 2.4 2.6 Weighted average coupon rate 5.61% 5.73% 5.70% Weighted average all in yield 6.36% 6.43% 6.39% Weighted average LIBOR floor 1.94% 2.10% 2.10% Weighted average risk rating 3.0 2.9 3.2 Weighted average loan to value 65% 67% 67%

As previously reported, in April 2021, TRMT amended the agreement governing its loan secured by an office property located in Metairie, LA to extend the maturity date of the loan by six months to October 11, 2021 and to eliminate any further borrower extension rights.

In May 2021, TRMT originated a first mortgage loan of $15.2 million that was used to refinance an office property with 125,000 square feet located in Westminster, CO. This loan requires the borrower to pay interest at the floating rate of LIBOR plus a premium of 375 basis points per annum. This floating rate loan includes an initial funding of $13.5 million and a future funding allowance of $1.7 million for tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures and has a three year initial term with two, one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain conditions.

Also in May 2021, TRMT received $36.7 million of repayment proceeds from the borrower relating to its loan that was secured by an industrial facility located in Barrington, NJ, which included the $36.2 million principal amount outstanding under the loan, as well as accrued interest, an exit fee and TRMT's associated legal expenses.

In June 2021, at the borrower’s request, TRMT amended the agreement governing its loan secured by an office property located in Houston, TX to extend the maturity date of the loan by 45 days to August 10, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the outstanding principal amount under this loan was $14.5 million.

In July 2021, the borrower under TRMT's loan secured by a retail property located in Paradise Valley, AZ notified TRMT that the property is expected to be sold during the third quarter of 2021. Upon sale, TRMT expects to be repaid the principal amount outstanding under the loan, as well as accrued interest, an exit fee and TRMT's associated legal expenses. As of June 30, 2021, the outstanding principal amount under this loan was $11.2 million.

Also in July 2021, the borrower under TRMT's loan secured by a multifamily property located in Houston, TX notified TRMT that the property is expected to be sold during the third quarter of 2021. Upon sale, TRMT expects to be repaid the principal amount outstanding under the loan, as well as accrued interest, an exit fee and TRMT's associated legal expenses. As of June 30, 2021, the outstanding principal amount under this loan was $27.9 million.

Also in July 2021, the borrower under TRMT's loan secured by an office property located in Dublin, OH notified TRMT that the property is expected to be refinanced during the third quarter of 2021. Upon refinance, TRMT expects to be repaid the principal amount outstanding under the loan, as well as accrued interest, an exit fee and TRMT's associated legal expenses. As of June 30, 2021, the outstanding principal amount under this loan was $21.6 million.

Merger with RMR Mortgage Trust

As previously announced, TRMT and RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger, dated April 26, 2021, or the Merger Agreement, pursuant to which TRMT will merge with and into RMRM, with RMRM continuing as the surviving company, or the Merger. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, TRMT’s shareholders will receive 0.52 of one newly issued common share of RMRM for each common share of TRMT they hold, with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares. Completion of the Merger will require certain approvals of TRMT’s and RMRM’s shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions. The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the TRMT and RMRM special meetings of shareholders is July 14, 2021. The special meetings of shareholders of TRMT and RMRM are scheduled to be held on September 17, 2021 and, pending the requisite approval by TRMT and RMRM shareholders, the Merger is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

Recent Financing Activities

During the second quarter of 2021, Citibank, N.A., or Citibank, advanced $13.5 million to TRMT under its master repurchase facility, and TRMT repaid $38.1 million of outstanding balances under its master repurchase facility with Citibank.

As of June 30, 2021, TRMT had an aggregate $156.2 million outstanding principal balance under, and was in compliance with all covenants and other terms of, its master repurchase facility with Citibank.

Distributions

On May 20, 2021, TRMT paid a quarterly distribution to common shareholders of record as of April 26, 2021 of $0.10 per common share, or approximately $0.8 million in aggregate.

On July 15, 2021, TRMT declared a quarterly distribution for the second quarter of 2021 payable on August 19, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of July 26, 2021 of $0.10 per common share, or approximately $0.8 million in aggregate.

Conference Call

Supplemental Data

A copy of TRMT’s Second Quarter 2021 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data is available for download at TRMT’s website, www.trmtreit.com. TRMT’s website is not incorporated as part of this press release.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

TRMT is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. TRMT is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about TRMT, please visit www.trmtreit.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TRMT presents Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings, which are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” within the meaning of the applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings do not represent net income or cash generated from operating activities and should not be considered as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with GAAP or indications of TRMT’s cash flows from operations determined in accordance with GAAP, measures of TRMT’s liquidity or operating performance or indications of funds available for TRMT’s cash needs. In addition, TRMT’s methodologies for calculating Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other companies to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures; therefore, TRMT’s reported Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to the distributable earnings and adjusted distributable earnings as reported by other companies.

TRMT calculates Distributable Earnings as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, including realized losses not otherwise included in net income determined in accordance with GAAP, and excluding: (a) the management incentive fees earned by TRMT’s manager, if any; (b) depreciation and amortization, if any; (c) non-cash equity compensation expense; (d) unrealized gains, losses and other similar non-cash items that are included in net income for the period of the calculation (regardless of whether such items are included in or deducted from net income or in other comprehensive income under GAAP), if any; and (e) one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash items, if any. Distributable Earnings are reduced for realized losses on loan investments when amounts are deemed uncollectable.

TRMT defines Adjusted Distributable Earnings as Distributable Earnings excluding certain non-recurring expenses, such as transaction expenses related to the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement.

In order to maintain its qualification for taxation as a REIT, TRMT is generally required to distribute substantially all of its taxable income, subject to certain adjustments, to its shareholders. TRMT believes that one of the factors that investors consider important in deciding whether to buy or sell securities of a REIT is its distribution rate. Over time, Distributable Earnings has been a useful indicator of distributions to TRMT's shareholders and is a measure that is considered by TRMT's Board of Trustees when determining the amount of such distributions. TRMT believes that Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings provide meaningful information to consider in addition to net income and cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. These measures help TRMT to evaluate its performance excluding the effects of certain transactions, the variability of any management incentive fees that may be paid or payable and GAAP adjustments that TRMT believes are not necessarily indicative of TRMT’s current loan portfolio and operations. In addition, Distributable Earnings is used in determining the amount of base management and management incentive fees payable by TRMT to TRMT’s manager under TRMT’s management agreement.

Please see the pages attached hereto for a more detailed statement of TRMT’s operating results and financial condition and for an explanation of TRMT’s calculation of Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings and a reconciliation of net income determined in accordance with GAAP to those amounts.

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 INCOME FROM INVESTMENTS: Interest income from investments $ 4,148 $ 4,496 $ 8,634 $ 8,780 Less: interest and related expenses (988) (1,368) (2,123) (3,125) Income from investments, net 3,160 3,128 6,511 5,655 OTHER EXPENSES: Base management fees (1) 341 — 682 — Management incentive fees (1) — — 620 — General and administrative expenses 685 524 1,328 1,064 Reimbursement of shared services expenses 206 242 344 563 Transaction related expenses 1,822 — 1,849 — Total expenses 3,054 766 4,823 1,627 Income before income tax expense 106 2,362 1,688 4,028 Income tax expense (8) — (15) — Net income $ 98 $ 2,362 $ 1,673 $ 4,028 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 8,218 8,177 8,215 8,173 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 8,266 8,177 8,253 8,173 Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.29 $ 0.20 $ 0.49

(1) TRMT’s manager previously waived any base management or management incentive fees that would have otherwise been due and payable by TRMT under its management agreement for the period beginning July 1, 2018 until December 31, 2020. If TRMT's manager had not waived these base management and management incentive fees, TRMT would have recognized $323 and $643 of base management fees for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Management incentive fees of $36 would have been paid or payable by TRMT for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST CALCULATION AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

AND ADJUSTED DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net income to Distributable Earnings

and Adjustable Distributable Earnings: Net income $ 98 $ 2,362 $ 1,673 $ 4,028 Management incentive fees — — 620 — Non-cash equity compensation expense 128 71 179 113 Distributable Earnings 226 2,433 2,472 4,141 Transaction related expenses 1,822 — 1,849 — Adjusted Distributable Earnings $ 2,048 $ 2,433 $ 4,321 $ 4,141 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 8,218 8,177 8,215 8,173 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 8,266 8,177 8,253 8,173 Adjusted Distributable Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 Adjusted Distributable Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.52 $ 0.51

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,273 $ 10,521 Restricted cash 95 — Loans held for investment, net 237,697 282,246 Accrued interest receivable 796 996 Prepaid expenses and other assets 303 419 Total assets $ 247,164 $ 294,182 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and deposits $ 1,127 $ 5,041 Master repurchase facility, net 155,562 200,233 Due to related persons 602 5 Total liabilities 157,291 205,279 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share; 25,000,000

shares authorized; 8,312,322 and 8,302,911 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 83 83 Additional paid in capital 89,288 89,160 Cumulative net income 12,461 10,788 Cumulative distributions (11,959) (11,128) Total shareholders’ equity 89,873 88,903 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 247,164 $ 294,182

