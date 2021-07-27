American Equity Announces Time Change for Conference Call and Webcast on Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AEL will hold a conference call on Friday, August 6, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss its second quarter financial results, business, and operations. The call may also include forward-looking statements regarding future performance.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it has changed the time of its conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter financial results, business, and operations, which will be released after the close of market on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-865-0606 (Domestic)

704-859-4382 (International)

Passcode: 5148835

Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.american-equity.com.

Audio Replay Information

An audio replay will be available shortly after the call through August 13, 2021 by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-859-2056 (Domestic)

404-537-3406 (International)

Passcode: 5148835

