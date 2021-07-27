Chemed Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results - Full-Year 2021 Guidance Increased

Chemed Corporation (Chemed) (NYSE: CHE), which operates VITAS Healthcare Corporation (VITAS), one of the nation’s largest providers of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, the nation’s largest commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning services provider, reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, versus the comparable prior-year period, as follows:

Revenue increased 6.0% to $532 million

GAAP Diluted Earnings-per-Share (EPS) of $3.51, a decrease of 29.9%

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $4.60, an increase of 4.3%

VITAS segment operating results:

Net Patient Revenue of $312 million, a decline of 4.7%

Average Daily Census (ADC) of 17,995, a decline of 6.3%

Admissions of 16,840, an increase of 0.1%

Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $39.4 million, a decline of 21.4%

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, of $54.8 million, a decline of 24.4%

Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, of 17.4%, a decrease of 430-basis points

Roto-Rooter segment operating results:

Revenue of $220 million, an increase of 26.1%

Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $44.9 million, an increase of 40.1%

Adjusted EBITDA of $64.3 million, an increase of 37.2%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.2%, an increase of 236-basis points

VITAS

VITAS net revenue was $312 million in the second quarter of 2021, which is a decline of 4.7%, when compared to the prior-year period. This revenue decline is comprised primarily of a 6.3% decline in days-of-care offset by a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase (including the suspension of sequestration on May 1, 2020) of approximately 1.8%. Acuity mix shift had a net impact of reducing revenue approximately $3.8 million, or 1.2%, in the quarter when compared to the prior-year revenue and level-of-care mix. The combination of a lower Medicare Cap and other contra revenue changes offset a portion of the revenue decline by approximately 90-basis points.

In the second quarter of 2021, VITAS accrued $2.0 million in Medicare Cap billing limitations. This compares to a $5.7 million Medicare Cap billing limitation in the second quarter of 2020.

Of VITAS’ 30 Medicare provider numbers, 27 provider numbers currently have a Medicare Cap cushion of 10% or greater, one provider number has a cap cushion between 0% and 5% and two provider numbers currently have a fiscal 2021 Medicare Cap billing limitation liability.

Average revenue per patient per day in the second quarter of 2021 was $195.21, which, including acuity mix shift, is 61-basis points above the prior-year period. Reimbursement for routine home care and high acuity care averaged $169.06 and $988.03, respectively. During the quarter, high acuity days-of-care were 3.2% of total days of care, 32-basis points less than the prior-year quarter.

The second quarter 2021 gross margin, excluding Medicare Cap, increased costs for personal protection equipment (PPE), disinfecting facilities and other costs related to operating during the pandemic, was 24.7%. This is a 252-basis point margin decline when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expense was $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and compares to $21.1 million incurred in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, totaled $54.8 million in the quarter, a decrease of 24.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter, excluding Medicare Cap, was 17.4%, which is 430-basis points less than the prior-year period.

Roto-Rooter

Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $220 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $45.6 million, or 26.1%, over the prior-year quarter.

Total Roto-Rooter branch commercial revenue in the quarter totaled $50.3 million, an increase of 31.8% over the prior year. This aggregate commercial revenue growth consisted of drain cleaning revenue increasing 39.8%, plumbing increasing 32.4% and excavation expanding 25.8%. Water restoration increased 8.3%.

Total Roto-Rooter branch residential revenue in the quarter totaled $149 million, an increase of 23.7% over the prior-year period. This aggregate residential revenue growth consisted of drain cleaning increasing 20.6%, plumbing expanding 30.7%, excavation increasing 22.4%, and water restoration increasing 23.1%.

Roto-Rooter’s gross margin in the quarter was 53.3%, a 211-basis point increase when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $64.3 million, an increase of 37.2%. The Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 29.2%, which is a 236-basis point increase when compared to the prior year.

Chemed Consolidated

As of June 30, 2021, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $92 million and no long-term debt.

In June 2018, Chemed entered into a five-year Amended and Restated Credit Agreement that consists of a $450 million revolving credit facility. The interest rate on this facility has a floating rate that is currently LIBOR plus 100-basis points. At June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $404 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under this credit agreement.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 250,000 shares of Chemed stock for $122 million which equates to a cost per share of $487.53. As of June 30, 2021, there was approximately $312 million of remaining share repurchase authorization under this plan.

Chemed restarted its share repurchase program in 2007. Since that time, Chemed has repurchased approximately 14.9 million shares, aggregating approximately $1.6 billion at an average share cost of $104.70. Including dividends over this period, Chemed has returned approximately $1.8 billion to shareholders.

Guidance for 2021

Historically, Chemed earnings guidance has been developed using previous years’ key operating metrics which are then modeled and projected out for the calendar year. Critical within these projections is the understanding of traditional patterned correlations among key operating metrics. This modeling exercise also takes into consideration anticipated industry and macro-economic issues outside of management’s control but are somewhat predictable in terms of timing and impact on our business segments’ operating results.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made accurate modeling and providing meaningful earnings guidance exceptionally challenging. Since the start of the pandemic, Chemed has been able to successfully navigate within this rapidly changing environment and produce operating results that we believe provide us with the ability to issue earnings guidance for the 2021 calendar year. However, this guidance should be taken with the recognition the pandemic will continue to disrupt our healthcare system and general economy to such an extent that future rules, regulations and government mandates could materially impact the company’s ability to achieve this guidance.

Statistically, patients residing in senior housing are identified as hospice appropriate earlier into their terminal prognosis and have a much greater probability of having a length of stay in excess of 90 days. Hospice patients referred from hospitals, oncology practices and similar referral sources are generally more acute and have a significantly lower probability of lengths-of-stay exceeding 90 days. According to data released by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care, COVID-19 continues to adversely affect senior housing occupancy. This reduced occupancy in senior housing has had a corresponding reduction in VITAS nursing home admissions. Nursing home patients represented 14.9% of VITAS’ second-quarter 2021 patient census. This compares to nursing home patients averaging 18.2% of total census just prior to the pandemic.

This guidance anticipates senior housing occupancy will begin to normalize to pre-pandemic occupancy starting in the second half of calendar year 2021.

Based upon the above discussion, VITAS 2021 revenue, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to decline approximately 4.5% when compared to the prior year. Average Daily Census in 2021 is estimated to decline approximately 5.0%. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA margin, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to be 18.3%. We are currently estimating $7.5 million for Medicare Cap billing limitations in calendar year 2021.

Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year 2021 revenue growth of 15.0% to 15.5%. Roto-Rooter’s Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2021 is estimated to be between 28% to 29%.

Based upon the above, full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share, excluding non-cash expense for stock options, tax benefits from stock option exercises, costs related to litigation, and other discrete items, is estimated to be in the range of $18.20 to $18.50. This compares to initial 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance of $17.00 to $17.50. This revised 2021 guidance assumes an effective corporate tax rate on adjusted earnings of 24.7%. Chemed’s 2020 reported adjusted earnings per diluted share was $18.08.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Service revenues and sales $ 532,256 $ 502,199 1,059,616 $ 1,017,997 Cost of services provided and goods sold 350,493 352,163 690,966 703,908 Selling, general and administrative expenses (aa) 93,838 84,513 185,437 155,096 Depreciation 13,612 11,659 25,327 23,047 Amortization 2,510 2,488 5,020 4,965 Other operating expense/(income) 104 (41,384 ) 726 (41,142 ) Total costs and expenses 460,557 409,439 907,476 845,874 Income from operations 71,699 92,760 152,140 172,123 Interest expense (379 ) (651 ) (760 ) (1,626 ) Other income/(expense)--net (bb) 3,785 7,514 7,387 (1,952 ) Income before income taxes 75,105 99,623 158,767 168,545 Income taxes (18,583 ) (17,522 ) (36,845 ) (30,553 ) Net income $ 56,522 $ 82,101 $ 121,922 $ 137,992 Earnings Per Share Net income $ 3.57 $ 5.16 $ 7.66 $ 8.65 Average number of shares outstanding 15,829 15,914 15,919 15,953 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 3.51 $ 5.01 $ 7.52 $ 8.39 Average number of shares outstanding 16,101 16,373 16,205 16,445 (aa) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses comprise (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 SG&A expenses before long-term incentive compensation and the impact of market value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans $ 88,510 $ 75,176 $ 175,178 $ 153,511 Market value adjustments related to deferred compensation trusts 3,655 7,408 6,693 (2,164 ) Long-term incentive compensation 1,673 1,929 3,566 3,749 Total SG&A expenses $ 93,838 $ 84,513 $ 185,437 $ 155,096 (bb) Other income/(expense)--net comprises (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Market value adjustments related to deferred compensation trusts $ 3,655 $ 7,408 $ 6,693 $ (2,164 ) Interest income 138 116 230 225 Other (8 ) (10 ) 464 (13 ) Total other income/(expense)--net $ 3,785 $ 7,514 $ 7,387 $ (1,952 )

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) June 30, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,120 $ 20,376 Accounts receivable less allowances 123,329 132,487 Inventories 7,411 7,467 Prepaid income taxes 23,386 5,794 Prepaid expenses 22,840 23,183 Total current assets 269,086 189,307 Investments of deferred compensation plans held in trust 98,256 80,113 Properties and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 192,653 183,017 Lease right of use asset 123,207 128,418 Identifiable intangible assets less accumulated amortization 113,137 122,791 Goodwill 578,650 578,491 Other assets 8,807 9,055 Total Assets $ 1,383,796 $ 1,291,192 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 55,975 $ 36,704 Income taxes 5 19,576 Accrued insurance 51,963 50,847 Accrued compensation 83,608 80,552 Accrued legal 1,391 6,959 Short-term lease liability 36,440 36,093 Unutilized CARES Act Grant - 39,236 Other current liabilities 38,020 48,549 Total current liabilities 267,402 318,516 Deferred income taxes 21,713 21,108 Deferred compensation liabilities 97,374 77,639 Long-term lease liability 99,093 104,444 Other liabilities 27,440 18,789 Total Liabilities 513,022 540,496 Stockholders' Equity Capital stock 36,385 36,040 Paid-in capital 999,697 904,421 Retained earnings 1,834,835 1,553,144 Treasury stock, at cost (2,002,326 ) (1,745,299 ) Deferred compensation payable in Company stock 2,183 2,390 Total Stockholders' Equity 870,774 750,696 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,383,796 $ 1,291,192

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)(unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 121,922 $ 137,992 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,347 28,012 Stock option expense 12,345 10,113 Litigation settlements paid (9,440 ) - Noncash long-term incentive compensation 3,402 3,527 Noncash directors' compensation 1,173 1,171 Provision for deferred income taxes 1,051 2,717 Amortization of debt issuance costs 153 153 Provision for bad debts 40 871 Unutilized CARES Act grant - 39,236 Deferred payroll taxes - 10,716 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding amounts acquired in business combinations: Decrease in accounts receivable 4,722 6,696 Increase in inventories (316 ) (5 ) Decrease/(increase) in prepaid expenses 3,337 (33 ) (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and other current liabilities (10,815 ) 13,303 Change in current income taxes (26,242 ) 23,725 Net change in lease assets and liabilities (436 ) 1,287 Increase in other assets (10,088 ) (2,988 ) Increase in other liabilities 10,088 1,383 Other sources/(uses) 796 (54 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 132,039 277,822 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (33,604 ) (32,251 ) Business combinations - (3,600 ) Other sources 302 473 Net cash used by investing activities (33,302 ) (35,378 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Purchases of treasury stock (166,649 ) (122,148 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 16,186 19,440 Dividends paid (10,864 ) (10,238 ) Capital stock surrendered to pay taxes on stock-based compensation (8,598 ) (14,845 ) Payments on revolving line of credit - (264,900 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit - 174,900 Change in cash overdrafts payable - (9,849 ) Other sources/(uses) 633 (586 ) Net cash used by financing activities (169,292 ) (228,226 ) (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (70,555 ) 14,218 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 162,675 6,158 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 92,120 $ 20,376

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2021 (a) Service revenues and sales $ 311,935 $ 220,321 $ - $ 532,256 Cost of services provided and goods sold 247,519 102,974 - 350,493 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,631 53,556 17,651 93,838 Depreciation 7,125 6,468 19 13,612 Amortization 18 2,492 - 2,510 Other operating expense 87 17 - 104 Total costs and expenses 277,380 165,507 17,670 460,557 Income/(loss) from operations 34,555 54,814 (17,670 ) 71,699 Interest expense (43 ) (89 ) (247 ) (379 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 4,486 1,649 (6,135 ) - Other income—net 99 32 3,654 3,785 Income/(loss) before income taxes 39,097 56,406 (20,398 ) 75,105 Income taxes (9,385 ) (13,633 ) 4,435 (18,583 ) Net income/(loss) $ 29,712 $ 42,773 $ (15,963 ) $ 56,522 2020 (b) Service revenues and sales $ 327,465 $ 174,734 $ - $ 502,199 Cost of services provided and goods sold 266,815 85,348 - 352,163 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,072 44,231 19,210 84,513 Depreciation 5,556 6,069 34 11,659 Amortization 18 2,470 - 2,488 Other operating income (40,826 ) (558 ) - (41,384 ) Total costs and expenses 252,635 137,560 19,244 409,439 Income/(loss) from operations 74,830 37,174 (19,244 ) 92,760 Interest expense (45 ) (90 ) (516 ) (651 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 4,739 1,422 (6,161 ) - Other income/(expense)—net 104 (10 ) 7,420 7,514 Income/(loss) before income taxes 79,628 38,496 (18,501 ) 99,623 Income taxes (19,383 ) (9,028 ) 10,889 (17,522 ) Net income/(loss) $ 60,245 $ 29,468 $ (7,612 ) $ 82,101

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2021 (a) Service revenues and sales $ 627,723 $ 431,893 $ - $ 1,059,616 Cost of services provided and goods sold 486,186 204,780 - 690,966 Selling, general and administrative expenses 44,721 106,878 33,838 185,437 Depreciation 12,462 12,821 44 25,327 Amortization 36 4,984 - 5,020 Other operating expense 590 136 - 726 Total costs and expenses 543,995 329,599 33,882 907,476 Income/(loss) from operations 83,728 102,294 (33,882 ) 152,140 Interest expense (85 ) (179 ) (496 ) (760 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 9,011 3,269 (12,280 ) - Other income—net 632 63 6,692 7,387 Income/(loss) before income taxes 93,286 105,447 (39,966 ) 158,767 Income taxes (22,805 ) (25,497 ) 11,457 (36,845 ) Net income/(loss) $ 70,481 $ 79,950 $ (28,509 ) $ 121,922 2020 (b) Service revenues and sales $ 665,380 $ 352,617 $ - $ 1,017,997 Cost of services provided and goods sold 526,244 177,664 - 703,908 Selling, general and administrative expenses 43,341 90,513 21,242 155,096 Depreciation 11,030 11,947 70 23,047 Amortization 36 4,929 - 4,965 Other operating expense (40,712 ) (430 ) - (41,142 ) Total costs and expenses 539,939 284,623 21,312 845,874 Income/(loss) from operations 125,441 67,994 (21,312 ) 172,123 Interest expense (90 ) (192 ) (1,344 ) (1,626 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 9,125 2,771 (11,896 ) - Other income/(expense)—net 169 30 (2,151 ) (1,952 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 134,645 70,603 (36,703 ) 168,545 Income taxes (33,121 ) (16,813 ) 19,381 (30,553 ) Net income/(loss) $ 101,524 $ 53,790 $ (17,322 ) $ 137,992

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 29,712 $ 42,773 $ (15,963 ) $ 56,522 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 43 89 247 379 Income taxes 9,385 13,633 (4,435 ) 18,583 Depreciation 7,125 6,468 19 13,612 Amortization 18 2,492 - 2,510 EBITDA 46,283 65,455 (20,132 ) 91,606 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (4,486 ) (1,649 ) 6,135 - Interest income (106 ) (32 ) - (138 ) Direct costs related to COVID-19 11,084 582 - 11,666 Stock option expense - - 6,239 6,239 Long-term incentive compensation - - 1,673 1,673 Litigation settlements - (98 ) - (98 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,775 $ 64,258 $ (6,085 ) $ 110,948 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 60,245 $ 29,468 $ (7,612 ) $ 82,101 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 45 90 516 651 Income taxes 19,383 9,028 (10,889 ) 17,522 Depreciation 5,556 6,069 34 11,659 Amortization 18 2,470 - 2,488 EBITDA 85,247 47,125 (17,951 ) 114,421 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (4,739 ) (1,422 ) 6,161 - Interest (income)/expense (113 ) 10 (13 ) (116 ) CARES Act grant (40,989 ) - - (40,989 ) Direct costs related to COVID-19 24,265 1,117 - 25,382 Stock option expense - - 5,068 5,068 COVID-19 related Medicare cap 2,250 - - 2,250 Long-term incentive compensation - - 1,929 1,929 Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 796 - - 796 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,717 $ 46,830 $ (4,806 ) $ 108,741

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 70,481 $ 79,950 $ (28,509 ) $ 121,922 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 85 179 496 760 Income taxes 22,805 25,497 (11,457 ) 36,845 Depreciation 12,462 12,821 44 25,327 Amortization 36 4,984 - 5,020 EBITDA 105,869 123,431 (39,426 ) 189,874 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (9,011 ) (3,269 ) 12,280 - Interest income (167 ) (63 ) - (230 ) Direct costs related to COVID-19 12,836 1,136 38 14,010 Stock option expense - - 12,345 12,345 Long-term incentive compensation - - 3,566 3,566 Litigation settlements - (98 ) - (98 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,527 $ 121,137 $ (11,197 ) $ 219,467 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 101,524 $ 53,790 $ (17,322 ) $ 137,992 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 90 192 1,344 1,626 Income taxes 33,121 16,813 (19,381 ) 30,553 Depreciation 11,030 11,947 70 23,047 Amortization 36 4,929 - 4,965 EBITDA 145,801 87,671 (35,289 ) 198,183 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (9,125 ) (2,771 ) 11,896 - Interest income (181 ) (31 ) (13 ) (225 ) Direct costs related to COVID-19 25,238 1,978 - 27,216 CARES Act grant (40,989 ) - - (40,989 ) Stock option expense - - 10,114 10,114 Long-term incentive compensation - - 3,749 3,749 COVID-19 Medicare cap 2,250 - - 2,250 Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 1,472 - - 1,472 Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,466 $ 86,847 $ (9,543 ) $ 201,770

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income as reported $ 56,522 $ 82,101 $ 121,922 $ 137,992 Add/(deduct) pre-tax cost of: Direct costs related to COVID-19 11,666 25,382 14,010 27,216 Stock option expense 6,239 5,068 12,345 10,114 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements 2,352 2,352 4,704 4,704 Long-term incentive compensation 1,673 1,929 3,566 3,749 Facility relocation expenses 1,855 - 1,855 - Litigation settlements (98 ) - (98 ) - CARES Act grant - (40,989 ) - (40,989 ) COVID-19 Medicare cap - 2,250 - 2,250 Medicare cap sequestration adjustments - 796 - 1,472 Add/(deduct) tax impacts: Tax impact of the above pre-tax adjustments (1) (5,241 ) 1,537 (7,728 ) (814 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation (868 ) (8,203 ) (4,106 ) (12,756 ) Adjusted net income $ 74,100 $ 72,223 $ 146,470 $ 132,938 Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported Net income $ 3.51 $ 5.01 $ 7.52 $ 8.39 Average number of shares outstanding 16,101 16,373 16,205 16,445 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Adjusted net income $ 4.60 $ 4.41 $ 9.04 $ 8.08 Average number of shares outstanding 16,101 16,373 16,205 16,445

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES OPERATING STATISTICS FOR VITAS SEGMENT (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, OPERATING STATISTICS 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue ($000) (c) Homecare $ 264,926 $ 276,345 $ 528,680 $ 548,098 Inpatient 27,371 25,868 56,527 58,350 Continuous care 24,282 34,582 51,631 75,137 Other 3,078 2,109 6,016 5,265 Subtotal $ 319,657 $ 338,904 $ 642,854 $ 686,850 Room and board, net (2,657 ) (2,647 ) (5,322 ) (6,028 ) Contractual allowances (3,065 ) (3,042 ) (6,309 ) (7,192 ) Medicare cap allowance (2,000 ) (5,750 ) (3,500 ) (8,250 ) Net Revenue $ 311,935 $ 327,465 $ 627,723 $ 665,380 Net revenue as a percent of total before Medicare cap allowance Homecare 82.9 % 81.5 % 82.2 % 79.8 % Inpatient 8.6 7.6 8.8 8.5 Continuous care 7.6 10.2 8.0 10.9 Other 0.9 0.7 1.0 0.8 Subtotal 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 Room and board, net (0.8 ) (0.8 ) (0.8 ) (0.9 ) Contractual allowances (1.0 ) (0.9 ) (1.0 ) (1.0 ) Medicare cap allowance (0.6 ) (1.7 ) (0.6 ) (1.2 ) Net Revenue 97.6 % 96.6 % 97.6 % 96.9 % Days of care Homecare 1,335,482 1,401,744 2,665,374 2,766,490 Nursing home 244,423 279,462 477,206 582,836 Respite 5,338 4,158 10,178 10,850 Subtotal routine homecare and respite 1,585,243 1,685,364 3,152,758 3,360,176 Inpatient 26,493 25,542 54,167 57,890 Continuous care 25,786 35,814 55,086 77,187 Total 1,637,522 1,746,720 3,262,011 3,495,253 Number of days in relevant time period 91 91 181 182 Average daily census ("ADC") (days) Homecare 14,676 15,404 14,726 15,201 Nursing home 2,686 3,071 2,636 3,202 Respite 59 45 57 60 Subtotal routine homecare and respite 17,421 18,520 17,419 18,463 Inpatient 291 281 299 318 Continuous care 283 394 304 424 Total 17,995 19,195 18,022 19,205 Total Admissions 16,840 16,822 34,975 35,425 Total Discharges 16,525 17,000 35,054 35,208 Average length of stay (days) 94.5 90.9 94.4 90.8 Median length of stay (days) 14.0 14.0 13.0 14.0 ADC by major diagnosis Cerebro 36.8 % 35.2 % 36.5 % 35.7 % Neurological 22.4 21.7 22.3 21.6 Cancer 12.1 12.8 12.2 12.7 Cardio 15.6 16.1 15.6 15.9 Respiratory 7.3 8.2 7.5 8.3 Other 5.8 6.0 5.9 5.8 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Admissions by major diagnosis Cerebro 21.4 % 20.9 % 21.5 % 21.0 % Neurological 12.3 13.4 12.3 12.9 Cancer 28.9 27.6 26.9 28.0 Cardio 14.8 14.6 14.5 14.9 Respiratory 10.5 9.8 10.7 10.9 Other 12.1 13.7 14.1 12.3 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Estimated uncollectible accounts as a percent of revenues 1.0 % 0.9 % 1.0 % 1.1 % Accounts receivable -- Days of revenue outstanding-excluding unapplied Medicare payments 36.3 31.9 n.a. n.a. Days of revenue outstanding-including unapplied Medicare payments 21.0 26.7 n.a. n.a.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES FOOTNOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (unaudited) (a) Included in the results of operations for 2021 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated Direct costs related to COVID-19 $ (11,084 ) $ (582 ) $ - $ (11,666 ) Stock option expense - - (6,239 ) (6,239 ) Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (2,352 ) - (2,352 ) Facility relocation expenses (1,855 ) - - (1,855 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (1,673 ) (1,673 ) Litigation settlements - 98 - 98 (12,939 ) (2,836 ) (7,912 ) (23,687 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 868 868 Income tax benefit on the above 3,287 751 1,203 5,241 After-tax impact on earnings $ (9,652 ) $ (2,085 ) $ (5,841 ) $ (17,578 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated Direct costs related to COVID-19 $ (12,836 ) $ (1,136 ) $ (38 ) $ (14,010 ) Stock option expense - - (12,345 ) (12,345 ) Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (4,704 ) - (4,704 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (3,566 ) (3,566 ) Facility relocation expenses (1,855 ) - - (1,855 ) Litigation settlements - 98 - 98 Pretax impact on earnings (14,691 ) (5,742 ) (15,949 ) (36,382 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 4,106 4,106 Income tax benefit on the above 3,731 1,522 2,475 7,728 After-tax impact on earnings $ (10,960 ) $ (4,220 ) $ (9,368 ) $ (24,548 ) (b) Included in the results of operations for 2020 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated CARES Act grant $ 40,989 $ - $ - $ 40,989 Direct costs related to COVID-19 (24,265 ) (1,117 ) - (25,382 ) Stock option expense - - (5,068 ) (5,068 ) Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (2,352 ) - (2,352 ) COVID-19 Medicare cap (2,250 ) - - (2,250 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (1,929 ) (1,929 ) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment (796 ) - - (796 ) Pretax impact on earnings 13,678 (3,469 ) (6,997 ) 3,212 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 8,203 8,203 Income tax benefit on the above (3,515 ) 918 1,060 (1,537 ) After-tax impact on earnings $ 10,163 $ (2,551 ) $ 2,266 $ 9,878 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated CARES Act grant $ 40,989 $ - $ - $ 40,989 Direct costs related to COVID-19 (25,238 ) (1,978 ) - (27,216 ) Stock option expense - - (10,114 ) (10,114 ) Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (4,704 ) - (4,704 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (3,749 ) (3,749 ) COVID-19 Medicare cap (2,250 ) - - (2,250 ) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment (1,472 ) - - (1,472 ) Pretax impact on earnings 12,029 (6,682 ) (13,863 ) (8,516 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 12,756 12,756 Income tax benefit on the above (3,096 ) 1,770 2,140 814 After-tax impact on earnings $ 8,933 $ (4,912 ) $ 1,033 $ 5,054

(c) VITAS has 10 large (greater than 450 ADC), 18 medium (greater than 200 but less than 450 ADC) and 21 small (less than 200 ADC) hospice programs. Of Vitas' 30 Medicare provider numbers, for the current cap year, 27 provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion of 10% or greater, one provider number has a cap cushion between 0% and 5%, and two provider numbers have a Medicare cap liability.

