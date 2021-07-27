The Cheesecake Factory Reports Record Revenues in the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 and Provides Business Update

Total revenues were $769.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $295.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income available to common stockholders and diluted net income per common share were $17.1 million and $0.37, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded $11.4 million in non-cash acquisition-related contingent consideration and amortization expense primarily associated with the amendment to the Fox Restaurant Concepts (“FRC”) acquisition agreement, including the extension of the earn-out period through 2026. Excluding the after-tax impact of this item, the termination of the Company’s interest rate swap agreement and reflecting the then potential impact of the conversion of the Company’s convertible preferred stock into common stock for the period that it was outstanding during the quarter prior to the repurchase and conversion on June 15, 2021, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $43.9 million and $0.80, respectively. Please see the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Comparable restaurant sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 150.0% year-over-year in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Relative to the second quarter of fiscal 2019, comparable restaurant sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 7.8%.

As of today, nearly all of the Company’s restaurants across its concepts are operating with no indoor dining restrictions. Fiscal 2021 third quarter-to-date through July 26th comparable sales for The Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased approximately 61% year-over-year and 10% relative to the same period in fiscal 2019, supported by approximately 27% off-premise sales mix. Based on average weekly sales quarter-to-date of approximately $230,000, this equates to nearly $12 million on average, per unit on an annualized basis. Off-premise average weekly sales are about double the level seen during the same period in fiscal 2019.

“We had a tremendous second quarter, driving record revenues and strong cash flow,” said David Overton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “When we reflect on where we were a year ago during the depths of COVID-19, we are so proud of our team’s accomplishments that have driven our recovery. Comparable sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants far outpaced pre-COVID levels during the second quarter and we leveraged the sales to drive solid bottom line performance. Sales across our concepts further strengthened early in the third quarter as nearly all of our restaurants are now operating with no indoor dining restrictions. Additionally, we opened three new restaurants during the second quarter and with our most recent opening last week, we are on track to meet our development objective to open as many as 14 new restaurants across our concepts this year.”

Development

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, two North Italia restaurants opened in Miami and San Antonio, Flower Child opened in Atlanta, and one Cheesecake Factory restaurant opened internationally in Shanghai under a licensing agreement. Subsequent to quarter-end, a second North Italia opened in the Nashville area.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

During the second quarter, the Company generated $108.8 million in cash flow from operating activities.

As of June 29, 2021, the Company had total available liquidity of $401.9 million, including a cash balance of $161.8 million and availability on its revolving credit facility of $240.1 million. Total principal amount of debt outstanding was $475 million, including $345 million of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2026 issued during the second quarter and $130 million drawn on the Company’s revolving credit facility following the previously announced $150 million repayment during the second quarter.

The Company also completed the offering of 3.125 million shares of common stock during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. As previously disclosed, the Company used the net proceeds from the convertible senior note and common stock offerings to fund approximately $457.4 million payable in connection with the repurchase of 150,000 shares of its previously outstanding convertible preferred stock and the conversion of the remaining 50,000 shares of convertible preferred stock into approximately 2.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock, which simplified the Company’s capital structure and eliminated future convertible preferred dividends. For GAAP accounting purposes, $13.6 million of the total consideration paid was deemed to be an assumed dividend during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and statistical data) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended Consolidated Statements of Income June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 Amount Percent of

Revenues Amount Percent of

Revenues Amount Percent of

Revenues Amount Percent of

Revenues Revenues $ 768,956 100.0 % $ 295,851 100.0 % $ 1,396,373 100.0 % $ 910,957 100.0 % Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 168,944 22.0 % 72,139 24.4 % 304,819 21.8 % 213,044 23.4 % Labor expenses 274,812 35.7 % 122,812 41.5 % 504,544 36.1 % 359,794 39.5 % Other operating costs and expenses 199,495 25.9 % 121,675 41.1 % 381,028 27.3 % 289,645 31.8 % General and administrative expenses 48,228 6.3 % 35,712 12.1 % 92,655 6.6 % 79,672 8.7 % Depreciation and amortization expenses 22,223 2.9 % 22,590 7.6 % 44,229 3.2 % 46,152 5.1 % Impairment of assets and lease termination expenses - 0.0 % 2,433 0.8 % 594 0.0 % 194,329 21.3 % Acquisition-related costs - 0.0 % 1,068 0.4 % - 0.0 % 2,304 0.3 % Acquisition-related contingent consideration, compensation

and amortization expenses/(benefit) 11,357 1.5 % (965 ) (0.3 )% 11,907 0.9 % (5,431 ) (0.6 )% Preopening costs 2,779 0.4 % 2,097 0.7 % 6,635 0.5 % 5,216 0.6 % Total costs and expenses 727,838 94.7 % 379,561 128.3 % 1,346,411 96.4 % 1,184,725 130.1 % Income/(loss) from operations 41,118 5.3 % (83,710 ) (28.3 )% 49,962 3.6 % (273,768 ) (30.1 )% Interest and other expense, net (4,706 ) (0.6 )% (2,566 ) (0.9 )% (7,400 ) (0.5 )% (4,084 ) (0.4 )% Income/(loss) before income taxes 36,412 4.7 % (86,276 ) (29.2 )% 42,562 3.1 % (277,852 ) (30.5 )% Income tax provision/(benefit) 2,697 0.3 % (29,737 ) (10.1 )% 4,979 0.4 % (85,150 ) (9.3 )% Net income/(loss) 33,715 4.4 % (56,539 ) (19.1 )% 37,583 2.7 % (192,702 ) (21.2 )% Dividends on Series A preferred stock (1) (13,591 ) (1.8 )% (3,694 ) (1.2 )% (18,661 ) (1.4 )% (3,694 ) (0.4 )% Direct and incremental Series A preferred stock issuance cost - 0.0 % (10,257 ) (3.5 )% - 0.0 % (10,257 ) (1.1 )% Undistributed earnings allocated to Series A preferred stock (3,051 ) (0.4 )% - 0.0 % (3,123 ) (0.2 )% - 0.0 % Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 17,073 2.2 % $ (70,490 ) (23.8 )% $ 15,799 1.1 % $ (206,653 ) (22.7 )% Basic net income/(loss) per common share $ 0.38 $ (1.61 ) $ 0.35 $ (4.72 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 45,471 43,874 44,830 43,824 Diluted net income/(loss) per common share (2) $ 0.37 $ (1.61 ) $ 0.35 $ (4.72 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 46,777 43,874 45,975 43,824

(1) During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company completed the repurchase of 150,000 shares of its previously outstanding convertible preferred stock and the conversion of the remaining 50,000 shares of convertible preferred stock into approximately 2.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock, which simplified the Company’s capital structure and eliminated future convertible preferred dividends. For GAAP accounting purposes, $13.6 million of the total consideration paid was deemed to be a dividend during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. (2) Diluted net income per common share reflects an adjustment for reallocation of undistributed earnings to preferred stock of $72,552 and $65,204, respectively, for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2021.

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended Selected Segment Information June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenues: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants $ 606,691 $ 241,068 $ 1,106,080 $ 729,539 North Italia 43,566 13,759 76,390 44,271 Other FRC 47,458 12,208 83,652 47,791 Other 71,241 28,816 130,251 89,356 Total $ 768,956 $ 295,851 $ 1,396,373 $ 910,957 Income/(loss) from operations: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants $ 83,198 $ (26,951 ) $ 127,679 $ 12,373 North Italia 3,026 (4,405 ) 3,358 (76,491 ) Other FRC 7,282 (5,212 ) 11,162 (75,176 ) Other (52,388 ) (47,142 ) (92,237 ) (134,474 ) Total $ 41,118 $ (83,710 ) $ 49,962 $ (273,768 ) Preopening costs: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants $ 584 $ 767 $ 2,648 $ 2,181 North Italia 1,061 311 2,279 1,264 Other FRC 637 380 1,099 221 Other 497 639 609 1,550 Total $ 2,779 $ 2,097 $ 6,635 $ 5,216 Impairment of assets and lease termination expenses: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants $ - $ 2,325 $ - $ 2,941 North Italia - - - 71,524 Other FRC - - - 72,939 Other - 108 594 46,925 Total $ - $ 2,433 $ 594 $ 194,329 Depreciation and amortization expenses: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants $ 16,487 $ 16,867 $ 32,807 $ 34,144 North Italia 981 901 1,825 1,866 Other FRC 1,038 814 2,215 2,015 Other 3,717 4,008 7,382 8,127 Total $ 22,223 $ 22,590 $ 44,229 $ 46,152

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operating information: June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year 150.0 % (56.9 )% 52.0 % (35.0 )% Comparable restaurant sales vs. 2019 7.8 % (1.2 )% Restaurants opened during period - - 1 - Restaurants open at period-end 207 206 207 206 Restaurant operating weeks 2,691 2,640 5,369 5,314 North Italia operating information: Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year 182 % (59 )% 63 % (17 )% Comparable restaurant sales vs. 2019 10 % 3 % Restaurants opened during period 2 - 3 1 Restaurants open at period-end 26 23 26 23 Restaurant operating weeks 328 261 631 551 Other Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) operating information:(1) Restaurants opened during period - - 1 - Restaurants open at period-end 28 25 28 25 Restaurant operating weeks 354 221 696 534 Other operating information:(2) Restaurants opened during period 1 - 1 1 Restaurants open at period-end 39 40 39 40 Restaurant operating weeks 490 313 967 805 Number of company-owned restaurants: The Cheesecake Factory 207 North Italia 26 Other FRC 28 Other 39 Total 300 Number of international-licensed restaurants: The Cheesecake Factory 28

(1) The Other FRC segment includes all FRC brands except Flower Child. (2) The Other segment includes the Flower Child, Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen and Social Monk Asian Kitchen concepts, as well as the Company's third-party bakery, international and consumer packaged goods businesses, unallocated corporate expenses and gift card costs.

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information June 29, 2021 December 29, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,768 $ 154,085 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs (1) 465,010 280,000

(1) Includes $335 million net balance of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2026 (principal amount of $345 million less $10 million in unamortized issuance cost) and $130 million drawn on the Company's revolving credit facility. The unamortized issuance costs were recorded as a contra-liability and netted with long-term debt on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and were being amortized as interest expense.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results

In addition to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) in this press release, the Company is providing non-GAAP measurements which present net income and net income per share excluding the impact of certain items. The non-GAAP measurements are intended to supplement the presentation of the Company’s financial results in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by eliminating from net income and diluted net income per share the impact of items the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing operations. To reflect the then potential impact of the conversion of the Company’s convertible preferred stock into common stock for the period that it was outstanding prior to the repurchase and conversion on June 15, 2021, the Company excludes the preferred dividend and assumes all convertible preferred shares convert to common stock. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net loss available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 17,073 $ (70,490 ) $ 15,798 $ (206,653 ) Dividends on Series A preferred stock 13,591 3,694 18,661 3,694 Net income attributable to Series A preferred stock to apply if-converted method 3,051 - 3,123 - Direct and incremental Series A preferred stock issuance costs - 10,257 - 10,257 COVID-19 related costs(1) - 11,730 4,917 15,020 Impairment of assets and lease termination expenses(2) - 2,433 594 194,329 Acquisition-related costs(3) - 1,068 - 2,304 Acquisition-related contingent consideration,

compensation and amortization expenses/(benefit)(4) 11,357 (965 ) 11,907 (5,431 ) Termination of Interest rate swap 2,354 - 2,354 - Uncertain tax position related to tenant improvement allowances(5) - - 2,471 - Tax effect of adjustments(6) (3,565 ) (3,710 ) (5,140 ) (53,618 ) Adjusted net income/(loss) (non-GAAP) $ 43,861 $ (45,983 ) $ 54,685 $ (40,098 ) Diluted net loss per common share (GAAP) $ 0.37 $ (1.61 ) $ 0.35 $ (4.72 ) Dividends on Series A preferred stock 0.25 0.07 0.34 0.08 Net income attributable to Series A preferred stock to apply if-converted method 0.06 - 0.06 - Direct and incremental Series A preferred stock issuance costs - 0.20 - 0.22 Assumed impact of potential conversion of Series A preferred stock into common stock(7) (0.06 ) 0.22 (0.06 ) 0.35 COVID-19 related costs - 0.23 0.09 0.32 Impairment of assets and lease termination expenses - 0.05 0.01 4.11 Acquisition-related costs - 0.02 - 0.05 Acquisition-related contingent consideration,

compensation and amortization expenses/(benefit) 0.21 (0.02 ) 0.22 (0.11 ) Termination of Interest rate swap 0.04 - 0.04 - Uncertain tax position related to tenant improvement allowances - - 0.05 - Tax effect of adjustments (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.09 ) (1.13 ) Adjusted net income/(loss) per share (non-GAAP)(8) $ 0.80 $ (0.90 ) $ 1.00 $ (0.85 )

(1) Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 such as sick and vaccination pay, healthcare and meal benefits for furloughed staff members, additional sanitation and personal protective equipment. (2) A detailed breakdown of impairment of assets and lease termination expenses recorded in the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2021 and June 30, 2020 can be found in the Selected Segment Information table. (3) Represents costs incurred to effect and integrate the North and FRC acquisition. (4) Represents changes in the fair value of the deferred consideration and contingent consideration and compensation liabilities related to the North and FRC acquisition, as well as amortization of acquired definite-lived licensing agreements. The increase during the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2021 primarily reflects the impact of the amendment to the Fox Restaurant Concepts acquisition agreement that, among other things, included the extension of the earn-out period through 2026. (5) Reserve for uncertain tax position related to tenant improvement allowances. Uncertain tax positions taken in a tax return are recognized in the financial statements when it is more likely than not that the position will be sustained upon examination by tax authorities based on its technical merits, taking into account available administrative remedies and litigation. (6) Based on the federal statutory rate and an estimated blended state tax rate, the tax effect on all adjustments assumes a 26% tax rate for the fiscal 2021 and 2020 periods. (7) Represents the impact of assuming the conversion of Series A preferred stock into common stock (8,126,001 and 8,862,280 shares for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2021, respectively), resulting in an assumption of 54,902,770 and 54,837,353 weighted-average common shares outstanding for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2021, respectively. The impact of assuming the conversion of Series A preferred stock into common stock (7,019,521 and 3,509,761 shares for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 30, 2020, respectively), resulting in an assumption of 50,893,967 and 47,333,583 weighted-average common shares outstanding for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 30, 2020, respectively. (8) Adjusted net income per share may not add due to rounding.

