Paramount Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 today and reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Results of Operations:

Reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $15.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Reported Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) attributable to common stockholders of $47.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $50.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Reported a 3.0% increase in Same Store Cash Net Operating Income (“NOI”) and an 11.0% decrease in Same Store NOI in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Leased 246,922 square feet, including (i) 81,516 square feet that served to backfill the recent vacancy at 31 West 52nd Street, that was leased for a weighted average term of 14 years at positive cash and GAAP mark-to-markets of 11.1% and 8.6%, respectively, and (ii) 34,570 square feet that was leased to the Thespian Theatre at 1633 Broadway for a 15-year term. Excluding the theatre lease, 212,352 square feet was leased in the quarter, of which the Company’s share was 197,035 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $70.81 per square foot. Of the 212,352 square feet leased, 156,117 square feet represented the Company’s share of second generation space, for which the mark-to-markets were negative 1.4% on a cash basis and negative 5.2% on a GAAP basis.

Capital Markets and Other:

Ended the quarter with $1.51 billion in liquidity, comprised of $507.8 million of cash and restricted cash and $1.0 billion of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.07 per common share on June 15, 2021, which was paid on July 15, 2021.

Financial Results

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $15.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, includes (i) a contribution to an unconsolidated joint venture of $10.7 million that was expensed in accordance with GAAP and (ii) lower earnings resulting from a reduction in weighted average portfolio occupancy levels (87.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 94.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020). Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, includes non-cash write-offs (primarily for straight-line rent receivables) aggregating $7.0 million.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) attributable to common stockholders was $37.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $50.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, includes (i) a contribution to an unconsolidated joint venture of $10.7 million that was expensed in accordance with GAAP and (ii) lower earnings resulting from a reduction in weighted average portfolio occupancy levels (87.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 94.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020). FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, includes non-cash write-offs (primarily for straight-line rent receivables) aggregating $7.0 million. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 also includes the impact of non-core items, which are listed in the table on page 10. The aggregate of the non-core items, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests, decreased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 by $9.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share and increased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 by $0.6 million, or $0.00 per diluted share.

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders, which excludes the impact of the non-core items listed on page 10, was $47.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $50.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $19.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021, includes (i) a contribution to an unconsolidated joint venture of $10.7 million that was expensed in accordance with GAAP and (ii) lower earnings resulting from a reduction in weighted average portfolio occupancy levels (87.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 94.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2020). Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020, includes non-cash write-offs (primarily for straight-line rent receivables) aggregating $7.0 million.

FFO attributable to common stockholders was $88.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $112.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the six ended June 30, 2021, includes (i) a contribution to an unconsolidated joint venture of $10.7 million that was expensed in accordance with GAAP and (ii) lower earnings resulting from a reduction in weighted average portfolio occupancy levels (87.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 94.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2020). FFO attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020, includes non-cash write-offs (primarily for straight-line rent receivables) aggregating $7.0 million. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 also includes the impact of non-core items, which are listed in the table on page 10. The aggregate of the non-core items, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests, decreased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 by $9.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share and increased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020 by $0.6 million, or $0.00 per diluted share.

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders, which excludes the impact of the non-core items listed on page 10, was $98.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $111.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Portfolio Operations

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Same Store Cash NOI increased by $2.7 million, or 3.0%, to $92.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $89.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Same Store NOI decreased by $11.7 million, or 11.0%, to $94.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $106.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company leased 246,922 square feet, including (i) 81,516 square feet that served to backfill the recent vacancy at 31 West 52nd Street, that was leased for a weighted average term of 14 years at positive cash and GAAP mark-to-markets of 11.1% and 8.6%, respectively, and (ii) 34,570 square feet that was leased to the Thespian Theatre at 1633 Broadway for a 15-year term. This leasing activity, offset by lease expirations in the quarter (comprised primarily of the expiration of TD Bank’s 131,300 square foot lease at 31 West 52nd Street), decreased leased occupancy and same store leased occupancy (properties owned by the Company in a similar manner during both reporting periods) by 60 basis points to 88.0% at June 30, 2021 from 88.6% at March 31, 2021. Excluding the theatre lease, 212,352 square feet was leased in the quarter, of which the Company’s share was 197,035 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $70.81 per square foot. Of the 212,352 square feet leased, 156,117 square feet represented the Company’s share of second generation space (space that had been vacant for less than twelve months) for which mark-to-markets were negative 1.4% on a cash basis and negative 5.2% on a GAAP basis. The weighted average lease term for leases signed during the second quarter was 9.3 years and weighted average tenant improvements and leasing commissions on these leases were $10.64 per square foot per annum, or 15.0% of initial rent.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Same Store Cash NOI increased by $0.1 million, or 0.1%, to $184.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $184.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Same Store NOI decreased by $19.6 million, or 9.2%, to $193.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $212.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company leased 435,563 square feet, including (i) 81,516 square feet that served to backfill the recent vacancy at 31 West 52nd Street, that was leased for a weighted average term of 14 years at positive cash and GAAP mark-to-markets of 11.1% and 8.6%, respectively, and (ii) an aggregate of 190,526 square feet of theatre space that was leased at 1633 Broadway for a weighted average term of 19 years. This leasing activity, offset by lease expirations in the six months (comprised primarily of the expiration of Barclays’ 497,500 square foot lease at 1301 Avenue of the Americas and TD Bank’s 131,300 square foot lease at 31 West 52nd Street), decreased leased occupancy and same store leased occupancy (properties owned by the Company in a similar manner during both reporting periods) by 720 basis points to 88.0% at June 30, 2021 from 95.2% at December 31, 2020. Excluding the theatre leases, 245,037 square feet was leased during the six months, of which the Company’s share was 216,690 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $71.29 per square foot. Of the 245,037 square feet leased, 174,328 square feet represented the Company’s share of second generation space (space that had been vacant for less than twelve months) for which mark-to-markets were negative 2.2% on a cash basis and negative 6.6% on a GAAP basis. The weighted average lease term for leases signed during the six months was 8.9 years and weighted average tenant improvements and leasing commissions on these leases were $10.38 per square foot per annum, or 14.6% of initial rent.

Guidance

The Company is raising its Estimated Core FFO Guidance for the full year of 2021, which is reconciled below to estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share in accordance with GAAP. The Company estimates that net loss attributable to common stockholders will be between $0.12 to $0.08 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimate of net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.16 to $0.10 per diluted share, up $0.03 per diluted share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior estimate, resulting from better than expected portfolio operations. The estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share is not a projection and is being provided solely to satisfy the disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Based on the Company’s performance for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and its outlook for the remainder of 2021, the Company is raising its Estimated 2021 Core FFO Guidance to be between $0.86 to $0.90 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimate of $0.82 to $0.88 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $0.03 per diluted share at the midpoint of the Company’s guidance, resulting primarily from (i) better than expected portfolio operations, aggregating $0.02 per diluted share, and (ii) $0.01 per diluted share from higher straight line rental income.

Full Year 2021 (Amounts per diluted share) Low High Estimated net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (0.12 ) $ (0.08 ) Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization, including the Company's share of unconsolidated joint ventures 0.98 0.98 Estimated Core FFO $ 0.86 $ 0.90

Except as described above, these estimates reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of the events referenced in this release and otherwise to be referenced during the conference call referred to on page 7. These estimates do not include the impact on operating results from possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, capital markets activity or realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate fund investments. The estimates set forth above may be subject to fluctuations as a result of several factors, including the negative impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases. There can be no assurance that the Company’s actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the negative impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the U.S., regional and global economies and our tenants’ financial condition and results of operations, the ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms, dependence on tenants’ financial condition, trends in the office real estate industry including telecommuting, flexible work schedules, open workplaces and teleconferencing, the uncertainties of real estate development, acquisition and disposition activity, the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions, the costs and availability of financing, the ability of our joint venture partners to satisfy their obligations, the effects of local, national and international economic and market conditions, the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and possible impairment charges on our operating results, regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO is a supplemental measure of our performance. We present FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss, calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization from real estate assets, impairment losses on certain real estate assets and gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets or from change in control of certain real estate assets, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated joint ventures. FFO is commonly used in the real estate industry to assist investors and analysts in comparing results of real estate companies because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. In addition, we present Core FFO as an alternative measure of our operating performance, which adjusts FFO for certain other items that we believe enhance the comparability of our FFO across periods. Core FFO, when applicable, excludes the impact of certain items, including, transaction related costs, realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate fund investments, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, severance costs and gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt, in order to reflect the Core FFO of our real estate portfolio and operations. In future periods, we may also exclude other items from Core FFO that we believe may help investors compare our results.

FFO and Core FFO are presented as supplemental financial measures and do not fully represent our operating performance. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FFO and Core FFO or use other definitions of FFO and Core FFO and, accordingly, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other real estate companies. Neither FFO nor Core FFO is intended to be a measure of cash flow or liquidity. Please refer to our financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

NOI is used to measure the operating performance of our properties. NOI consists of rental revenue (which includes property rentals, tenant reimbursements and lease termination income) and certain other property-related revenue less operating expenses (which includes property-related expenses such as cleaning, security, repairs and maintenance, utilities, property administration and real estate taxes). We also present Cash NOI which deducts from NOI, straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated joint ventures. In addition, we present PGRE's share of NOI and Cash NOI which represents our share of NOI and Cash NOI of consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures, based on our percentage ownership in the underlying assets. We use NOI and Cash NOI internally as performance measures and believe they provide useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because they reflect only those income and expense items that are incurred at property level.

Same Store NOI is used to measure the operating performance of properties in our New York and San Francisco portfolios that were owned by us in a similar manner during both the current period and prior reporting periods and represents Same Store NOI from consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures based on our percentage ownership in the underlying assets. Same Store NOI also excludes lease termination income, impairment of receivables arising from operating leases and certain other items that may vary from period to period. We also present Same Store Cash NOI, which excludes the effect of non-cash items such as the straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this press release and in our Supplemental Information for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is available on our website.

Paramount Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited and in thousands) Assets: June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Real estate, at cost Land $ 1,966,237 $ 1,966,237 Buildings and improvements 6,011,239 5,997,078 7,977,476 7,963,315 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,026,542 ) (966,697 ) Real estate, net 6,950,934 6,996,618 Cash and cash equivalents 475,289 434,530 Restricted cash 32,552 30,794 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 407,564 412,724 Investments in unconsolidated real estate funds 12,979 12,917 Accounts and other receivables 13,366 17,502 Deferred rent receivable 339,874 330,239 Deferred charges, net 111,275 116,278 Intangible assets, net 135,764 153,519 Other assets 53,543 48,976 Total assets $ 8,533,140 $ 8,554,097 Liabilities: Notes and mortgages payable, net $ 3,816,759 $ 3,800,739 Revolving credit facility - - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 103,895 101,901 Dividends and distributions payable 16,897 16,796 Intangible liabilities, net 50,392 55,996 Other liabilities 65,074 62,931 Total liabilities 4,053,017 4,038,363 Equity: Paramount Group, Inc. equity 3,600,279 3,653,177 Noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures 442,428 437,161 Consolidated real estate fund 79,085 79,017 Operating Partnership 358,331 346,379 Total equity 4,480,123 4,515,734 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,533,140 $ 8,554,097

Paramount Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Rental revenue $ 174,628 $ 163,989 $ 347,774 $ 339,414 Fee and other income 7,641 7,129 15,661 15,690 Total revenues 182,269 171,118 363,435 355,104 Expenses: Operating 64,072 64,313 130,690 131,327 Depreciation and amortization 59,925 58,716 118,230 117,143 General and administrative 18,418 17,901 32,782 30,150 Transaction related costs 135 258 416 461 Total expenses 142,550 141,188 282,118 279,081 Other income (expense): Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (15,717 ) (5,955 ) (21,033 ) (10,176 ) Income from unconsolidated real estate funds 148 89 328 141 Interest and other income, net 1,070 2,252 2,372 1,256 Interest and debt expense (34,914 ) (36,009 ) (69,653 ) (72,628 ) Loss from continuing operations, before income taxes (9,694 ) (9,693 ) (6,669 ) (5,384 ) Income tax expense (434 ) (138 ) (1,575 ) (742 ) Loss from continuing operations, net (10,128 ) (9,831 ) (8,244 ) (6,126 ) Income from discontinued operations, net - 2,147 - 3,668 Net loss (10,128 ) (7,684 ) (8,244 ) (2,458 ) Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures (7,428 ) (405 ) (13,156 ) (1,919 ) Consolidated real estate fund 29 1,235 (56 ) 1,212 Operating Partnership 1,584 584 1,935 243 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (15,943 ) $ (6,270 ) $ (19,521 ) $ (2,922 ) (Loss) income per Common Share - Basic: Loss from continuing operations, net $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.03 ) Income from discontinued operations, net - 0.01 - 0.02 Net loss per common share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 218,696,284 221,573,199 218,681,228 224,671,206 (Loss) income per Common Share - Diluted: Loss from continuing operations, net $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.03 ) Income from discontinued operations, net - 0.01 - 0.02 Net loss per common share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 218,696,284 221,573,199 218,681,228 224,671,206

Paramount Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to FFO and Core FFO

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Loss to FFO and Core FFO: Net Loss $ (10,128 ) $ (7,684 ) $ (8,244 ) $ (2,458 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization (including our share of unconsolidated joint ventures) 70,264 70,546 139,405 141,486 Adjustments related to discontinued operations - - - 690 FFO 60,136 62,862 131,161 139,718 Less FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures (18,453 ) (8,711 ) (33,527 ) (17,680 ) Consolidated real estate fund 29 1,235 (56 ) 1,212 FFO attributable to Paramount Group Operating Partnership 41,712 55,386 97,578 123,250 Less FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (3,769 ) (4,723 ) (8,761 ) (11,001 ) FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 37,943 $ 50,663 $ 88,817 $ 112,249 Per diluted share $ 0.17 $ 0.23 $ 0.40 $ 0.50 FFO $ 60,136 $ 62,862 $ 131,161 $ 139,718 Non-core items: Adjustment to equity in earnings for contributions to (distributions from) an unconsolidated joint venture 10,492 (920 ) 9,915 (1,308 ) Other, net 133 324 379 627 Core FFO 70,761 62,266 141,455 139,037 Less Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures (18,453 ) (8,711 ) (33,527 ) (17,680 ) Consolidated real estate fund 29 1,235 (56 ) 1,212 Core FFO attributable to Paramount Group Operating Partnership 52,337 54,790 107,872 122,569 Less Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (4,729 ) (4,672 ) (9,692 ) (10,942 ) Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 47,608 $ 50,118 $ 98,180 $ 111,627 Per diluted share $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.45 $ 0.50 Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average shares outstanding 218,696,284 221,573,199 218,681,228 224,671,206 Effect of dilutive securities 51,117 4,225 50,563 20,164 Denominator for FFO and Core FFO per diluted share 218,747,401 221,577,424 218,731,791 224,691,370

Paramount Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI

(Unaudited and in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI: Net loss $ (10,128 ) $ (7,684 ) $ (8,244 ) $ (2,458 ) Add (subtract) adjustments to arrive at NOI and Cash NOI: Depreciation and amortization 59,925 58,716 118,230 117,143 General and administrative 18,418 17,901 32,782 30,150 Interest and debt expense 34,914 36,009 69,653 72,628 Income tax expense 434 138 1,575 742 NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures 10,557 10,376 20,883 23,768 Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 15,717 5,955 21,033 10,176 Fee income (6,201 ) (6,209 ) (12,871 ) (12,539 ) Interest and other income, net (1,070 ) (2,252 ) (2,372 ) (1,256 ) Adjustments related to discontinued operations - - - 690 Other, net (13 ) 169 88 320 NOI 122,553 113,119 240,757 239,364 Less NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures (26,233 ) (15,733 ) (48,958 ) (31,424 ) Consolidated real estate fund 121 1,437 206 1,440 PGRE's share of NOI 96,441 98,823 192,005 209,380 Dispositions / Discontinued Operations (1) - (3,881 ) - (9,155 ) Non-cash write-offs (primarily straight-line rent receivables) - 7,685 - 7,685 Reserves for uncollectible accounts receivable - 1,940 - 1,940 Other, net (1,908 ) 1,598 1,332 3,100 PGRE's share of Same Store NOI $ 94,533 $ 106,165 $ 193,337 $ 212,950 NOI $ 122,553 $ 113,119 $ 240,757 $ 239,364 Less: Straight-line rent adjustments (including our share of unconsolidated joint ventures) (2,958 ) (10,037 ) (11,060 ) (21,841 ) Amortization of above and below-market leases, net (including our share of unconsolidated joint ventures) (1,662 ) (1,701 ) (3,465 ) (4,533 ) Adjustments related to discontinued operations - 114 - 233 Cash NOI 117,933 101,495 226,232 213,223 Less Cash NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures (24,198 ) (13,716 ) (43,139 ) (26,918 ) Consolidated real estate fund 121 1,437 206 1,440 PGRE's share of Cash NOI 93,856 89,216 183,299 187,745 Dispositions / Discontinued Operations (1) - (3,456 ) - (8,480 ) Reserves for uncollectible accounts receivable - 1,940 - 1,940 Other, net (1,885 ) 1,626 1,123 3,047 PGRE's share of Same Store Cash NOI $ 91,971 $ 89,326 $ 184,422 $ 184,252 ___________________________________

(1) Represents NOI and Cash NOI attributable to the 10.0% sale of 1633 Broadway and discontinued operations (1899 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.).

