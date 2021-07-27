CoStar Group Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Increases 21% Year-over-Year, Visitors to CoStar Group Marketplaces up over 45% Year-over-Year

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $61 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 (which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and other items as described below) was $103 million or $0.26 per diluted share, an increase of $15 million or 16% versus the second quarter of 2020.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, announced today that revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $480 million, an increase of 21% over revenue of $397 million for the second quarter of 2020.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $133 million, an increase of 22% versus EBITDA of $109 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration related costs and other items as described below) for the second quarter of 2021 was $150 million, an increase of 17% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $129 million for the second quarter of 2020.

“We saw incredibly strong performance across all of our businesses in the second quarter, with total revenue and profit ahead of forecast and the total numbers of visitors to our platforms up over 45% year-over-year,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “CoStar Group net new bookings in the second quarter of 2021 increased 47% over the second quarter of 2020 to $51 million. CoStar Suite net new bookings were the strongest in years, up over 900% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter.”

“Apartments.com set a new traffic record with network visitors up 30% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021, which resulted in a 57% year-over-year increase in leads to our customers. Total leads generated by Apartments.com are up over 120% since 2018,” continued Florance. “During the second quarter of 2021, our most economical ad packages generated more leads than our top-level packages were generating just a year ago. Without significant price increases during the pandemic, our effective price per lead dropped dramatically. This caused net new bookings in Apartments.com to fall from the record high levels achieved in the second quarter of 2020. Moving forward, we intend to adjust pricing to reflect the strength of our dramatically higher lead flows, which we believe will accelerate net new bookings.”

“LoopNet Signature Ad revenue grew 71% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021 while unique visitors to our LoopNet network increased 33%,” stated Florance. “Ten-X revenue increased over 40% year-over-year on a proforma basis in the second quarter of 2021, as we are seeing increased volume of assets and higher value assets sold through our platform. Homesnap also performed very well in the second quarter of 2021, with total revenue growth up 50% year-over-year on a proforma basis, and total agent subscribers expanding 80% to over 63,000 at the end of the second quarter.”

“With great momentum in our core business, we are focused on significantly expanding our total addressable market by leveraging our strengths into the digitization of residential real estate and into international markets. We are committed to accelerating future growth, as evidenced by the acquisition of Homes.com in May of this year; the steps we have taken to improve that experience for sellers, buyers and real estate agents; and our planned investment in residential technology and content in the second half of 2021,” concluded Florance.

Year 2020-2021 Quarterly Results - Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Revenues $392 $397 $426 $444 $458 $480 Net income 73 60 58 36 74 61 Net income per share - diluted(1) 0.20 0.16 0.15 0.09 0.19 0.16 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted(1) 368 377 394 394 394 394 EBITDA 100 109 108 88 136 133 Adjusted EBITDA 124 129 134 167 160 150 Non-GAAP net income 90 88 89 112 108 103 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted(1) 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.29 0.27 0.26 __________________________ (1) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $3.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and long-term investments and outstanding debt of approximately $987 million.

2021 Outlook

The Company is increasing its revenue guidance for the full year of 2021 to a new range of $1.940 billion to $1.950 billion, representing growth of approximately 17% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be in the range of $495 million to $500 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 17% over the third quarter of 2020 at the midpoint of the range.

The Company is lowering its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year of 2021 to a new range of $605 million to $615 million to reflect the expected negative EBITDA results of Homes.com and planned investments to integrate and develop the residential marketplace. The revised adjusted EBITDA guidance represents growth of approximately 10% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $130 million to $135 million.

The Company is lowering its non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance for full-year 2021 to a new range of $1.04 to $1.06 per share based on 395 million shares. For the third quarter of 2021, we expect non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.22 to $0.23 per share based on 395 million shares. These ranges include an estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 25% for the full year and the third quarter of 2021.

The preceding forward-looking statements reflect CoStar Group’s expectations as of July 27, 2021, including forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis, based on current estimates, expectations, observations, and trends. Given the risk factors, rapidly evolving economic environment, and uncertainties and assumptions discussed in this release and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, including uncertainties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and responses to it by, and the impact on, global economies and the commercial real estate industry, actual results may differ materially. Other than in publicly available statements, the Company does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to their GAAP basis results are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, can be found within the tables included in this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Company’s latest periodic report.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group before interest (expense) income and other (expense) income, loss on debt extinguishment, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Company’s normal course of business.

Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure determined by adjusting GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, settlement and impairment costs incurred outside the Company's normal course of business and loss on debt extinguishment, as well as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other related costs, and then subtracting an assumed provision for income taxes. In 2021, the Company is assuming a 25% tax rate in order to approximate our statutory corporate tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents non-GAAP net income divided by the number of diluted shares outstanding for the period used in the calculation of GAAP net income per diluted share. For periods with GAAP net losses and non-GAAP net income, the weighted average outstanding shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share includes potentially dilutive securities that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income per share as the effect was anti-dilutive.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results and the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A live audio webcast of the conference will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 480,333 $ 397,159 $ 938,030 $ 789,006 Cost of revenues 89,566 74,040 178,314 152,949 Gross profit 390,767 323,119 759,716 636,057 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (excluding customer base amortization) 164,612 130,461 303,299 255,568 Software development 48,573 39,001 95,357 80,611 General and administrative 58,226 57,403 122,076 116,276 Customer base amortization 18,345 14,935 36,764 26,419 289,756 241,800 557,496 478,874 Income from operations 101,011 81,319 202,220 157,183 Interest expense (7,877) (3,596) (15,755) (1,945) Other income (expense) 847 (474) 797 367 Income before income taxes 93,981 77,249 187,262 155,605 Income tax expense 32,833 16,889 51,902 22,452 Net income $ 61,148 $ 60,360 $ 135,360 $ 133,153 Net income per share - basic(1) $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 Net income per share - diluted(1) $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.34 $ 0.36 Weighted-average outstanding shares - basic(1) 392,306 375,239 391,942 369,972 Weighted-average outstanding shares - diluted(1) 394,098 377,336 393,906 372,548 __________________________ (1) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 61,148 $ 60,360 $ 135,360 $ 133,153 Income tax expense 32,833 16,889 51,902 22,452 Income before income taxes 93,981 77,249 187,262 155,605 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25,293 20,989 51,120 38,478 Stock-based compensation expense 15,144 9,527 30,689 24,707 Acquisition and integration related costs 2,001 10,031 10,463 18,744 Other expense 786 — 1,857 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 137,205 117,796 281,391 237,534 Assumed rate for income tax expense * 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (34,301) (29,449) (70,348) (59,384) Non-GAAP net income $ 102,904 $ 88,347 $ 211,043 $ 178,150 Net income per share - diluted(1) $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.34 $ 0.36 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted(1) $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.54 $ 0.48 Weighted average outstanding shares - basic(1) 392,306 375,239 391,942 369,972 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted(1) 394,098 377,336 393,906 372,548 __________________________ * A 25% tax rate is assumed for 2021 and 2020, which approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate. (1) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 61,148 $ 60,360 $ 135,360 $ 133,153 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in cost of revenues 6,948 6,054 14,356 12,059 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in operating expenses 18,345 14,935 36,764 26,419 Depreciation and other amortization 7,028 6,990 15,528 13,757 Interest expense 7,877 3,596 15,755 1,945 Other (income) expense (847) 474 (797) (367) Income tax expense 32,833 16,889 51,902 22,452 EBITDA $ 133,332 $ 109,298 $ 268,868 $ 209,418 Stock-based compensation expense 15,144 9,527 30,689 24,707 Acquisition and integration related costs 2,001 10,031 10,463 18,744 Adjusted EBITDA $ 150,477 $ 128,856 $ 310,020 $ 252,869

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (in thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,674,909 $ 3,755,912 Accounts receivable 122,702 119,059 Less: Allowance for credit losses (14,433) (15,110) Accounts receivable, net 108,269 103,949 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,753 28,651 Total current assets 3,817,931 3,888,512 Deferred income taxes, net 3,034 4,983 Property and equipment, net 239,125 126,325 Lease right-of-use assets 119,290 108,740 Goodwill 2,294,452 2,235,999 Intangible assets, net 476,179 426,745 Deferred commission costs, net 94,387 93,274 Deposits and other assets 16,230 15,856 Income tax receivable 14,986 14,986 Total assets $ 7,075,614 $ 6,915,420 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,376 $ 15,732 Accrued wages and commissions 76,014 80,998 Accrued expenses 89,284 110,305 Income taxes payable 25,527 16,316 Lease liabilities 28,779 32,648 Deferred revenue 92,698 74,851 Total current liabilities 328,678 330,850 Long-term debt, net 987,325 986,715 Deferred income taxes, net 76,979 72,991 Income taxes payable 25,480 25,282 Lease and other long-term liabilities 129,925 124,223 Total liabilities $ 1,548,387 $ 1,540,061 Total stockholders’ equity 5,527,227 5,375,359 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,075,614 $ 6,915,420

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 135,360 $ 133,153 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 68,516 52,235 Amortization of deferred commissions costs 30,847 29,662 Amortization of Senior Notes discount and issuance costs 1,159 508 Realized loss on investments — 541 Non-cash lease expense 13,136 12,400 Stock-based compensation expense 30,689 24,053 Deferred income taxes, net 9,929 3,569 Credit loss expense 6,086 15,688 Other operating activities, net (24) (789) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (8,526) (37,364) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,567) 4,371 Deferred commissions (31,922) (32,122) Accounts payable and other liabilities (32,474) 37,793 Lease liabilities (15,674) (14,126) Income taxes payable 9,415 12,328 Deferred revenue 16,148 13,503 Other assets 2,191 (6,757) Net cash provided by operating activities 220,289 248,646 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale and settlement of investments — 10,259 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and other assets 201 — Purchase of Richmond assets and other intangibles (123,623) — Purchases of property and equipment and other assets (13,093) (12,782) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (148,275) (184,502) Net cash used in investing activities (284,790) (187,025) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — 745,000 Repurchase of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations (28,405) (33,653) Proceeds from equity offering, net of transaction costs — 1,690,148 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 12,324 16,513 Other financing activities (57) (1,650) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (16,138) 2,416,358 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (364) (305) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (81,003) 2,477,674 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 3,755,912 1,070,731 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 3,674,909 $ 3,548,405

CoStar Group, Inc. Disaggregated Revenues - Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 North America International Total North America International Total Information and analytics CoStar $ 167,845 $ 9,134 $ 176,979 $ 157,793 $ 7,260 $ 165,053 Information services 28,096 7,061 35,157 25,022 5,514 30,536 Online marketplaces Multifamily 171,357 — 171,357 145,541 — 145,541 Commercial property and land 96,476 364 96,840 56,006 23 56,029 Total revenues $ 463,774 $ 16,559 $ 480,333 $ 384,362 $ 12,797 $ 397,159 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 North America International Total North America International Total Information and analytics CoStar $ 331,399 $ 17,764 $ 349,163 $ 315,128 $ 14,881 $ 330,009 Information services 55,782 14,071 69,853 50,712 12,206 62,918 Online marketplaces Multifamily 337,504 — 337,504 283,001 — 283,001 Commercial property and land 180,852 658 181,510 112,968 110 113,078 Total revenues $ 905,537 $ 32,493 $ 938,030 $ 761,809 $ 27,197 $ 789,006

CoStar Group, Inc. Results of Segments - Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EBITDA North America $ 130,176 $ 112,292 $ 266,034 $ 214,705 International 3,156 (2,994) 2,834 (5,287) Total EBITDA $ 133,332 $ 109,298 $ 268,868 $ 209,418

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures with 2020-2021 Quarterly Results - Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income 2020 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Net income $72.8 $60.4 $58.2 $35.8 $74.2 $61.1 Income tax expense 5.6 16.9 10.7 10.7 19.1 32.8 Income before income taxes 78.4 77.3 68.9 46.4 93.3 93.9 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 17.5 21.0 24.9 24.8 25.8 25.3 Stock-based compensation expense 15.2 9.5 16.7 12.7 15.5 15.1 Acquisition and integration related costs 8.7 10.0 7.9 65.9 8.5 2.0 Restructuring and related costs — — 0.4 — — — Other expense — — 0.1 — 1.1 0.8 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 119.8 117.8 118.9 149.8 144.2 137.1 Assumed rate for income tax expense * 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% Assumed provision for income tax expense (30.0) (29.5) (29.7) (37.5) (36.0) (34.3) Non-GAAP net income $89.8 $88.3 $89.2 $112.3 $108.2 $102.8 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted(1) $0.24 $0.23 $0.23 $0.29 $0.27 $0.26 Weighted average outstanding shares - basic(1) 364.7 375.2 391.6 391.4 391.6 392.3 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted(1) 367.8 377.3 394.0 394.0 393.7 394.1 __________________________ * A 25% tax rate is assumed for 2021 and 2020, which approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate. (1) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Net income $72.8 $60.4 $58.2 $35.8 $74.2 $61.1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 17.5 21.0 24.9 24.8 25.8 25.3 Depreciation and other amortization 6.8 7.0 6.8 8.2 8.5 7.0 Interest (income) expense (1.7) 3.6 7.5 7.9 7.9 7.9 Other (income) expense (0.8) 0.4 0.3 0.9 0.1 (0.8) Income tax expense 5.6 16.9 10.7 10.7 19.1 32.8 EBITDA $100.2 $109.3 $108.4 $88.3 $135.6 $133.3 Stock-based compensation expense 15.1 9.5 16.7 12.7 15.5 15.1 Acquisition and integration related costs 8.7 10.0 7.9 65.9 8.5 2.0 Restructuring and related costs — — 0.4 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $124.0 $128.8 $133.4 $166.9 $159.6 $150.4

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Year Ending Ending September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low High Low High Net income $ 49,000 $ 56,000 $ 264,000 $ 275,000 Income tax expense 17,000 19,000 95,000 98,000 Income before income taxes 66,000 75,000 359,000 373,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,000 26,000 103,000 103,000 Stock-based compensation expense 18,000 16,000 66,000 64,000 Acquisition and integration related costs 6,000 4,000 18,000 16,000 Other expense 1,000 1,000 4,000 4,000 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 117,000 122,000 550,000 560,000 Assumed rate for income tax expense * 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (29,300) (30,500) (138,000) (140,000) Non-GAAP net income $ 87,700 $ 91,500 $ 412,000 $ 420,000 Net income per share - diluted(1) $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted(1) $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 1.04 $ 1.06 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted(1) 394,700 394,700 394,500 394,500 __________________________ * A 25% tax rate is assumed, which approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate. (1) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Year Ending Ending September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low High Low High Net income $ 49,000 $ 56,000 $ 264,000 $ 275,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,000 26,000 103,000 103,000 Depreciation and other amortization 7,000 7,000 30,000 30,000 Interest expense 8,000 8,000 32,000 32,000 Other (income) (1,000) (1,000) (3,000) (3,000) Income tax expense 17,000 19,000 95,000 98,000 Stock-based compensation expense 18,000 16,000 66,000 64,000 Acquisition and integration related costs 6,000 4,000 18,000 16,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,000 $ 135,000 $ 605,000 $ 615,000

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of approximately 4,900 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

This news release and the Company’s earnings conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CoStar Group's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as “hope,” “anticipate,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management of CoStar Group and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause or contribute to such differences: the risk that the trends stated or implied by this release or in the earnings conference call cannot or will not be sustained at the current pace or may increase or decrease or expectations are not met, including trends and expectations related to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, gross margin, site traffic and visitors, sales, renewal rates, leads, the volume and value of assets sold through the Ten-X auction platform, and the number of Homesnap agent subscribers; the risk that the Company is unable to sustain current revenue and earnings, as well as CoStar Suite and Company-wide net new sales growth rates or increase them; the risk that the Company’s business or investment plans change or that investments do not produce the expected results, including investments in residential marketplace technology and content; the risk that Apartments.com adjusted pricing does not accelerate net new bookings; the risk that revenues for the third quarter and full year 2021 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that net income for the third quarter and full year 2021 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter and full year 2021 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter and full year 2021 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that the tax rate estimates stated in this press release may change; uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including volatility in the international and U.S. economy and the commercial real estate industry, employee attrition, absenteeism or decreased productivity, quarantines or other travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic; and government and private actions taken to control the spread of COVID-19. More information about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar Group’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of those filings, as well as CoStar Group’s other filings with the SEC (including Current Reports on Form 8-K) available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar Group on the date hereof, and CoStar Group assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

