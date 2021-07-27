Global Ship Lease Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 before the open of market trading.



What: Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the conference call: Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 2096344

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. Live Internet webcast and slide presentation:

http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Saturday, August 21, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 2096344 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website:

http://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

As at May 31, 2021, Global Ship Lease owned 49 containerships and had contracted to purchase one more ship. Subsequently, the Company contracted to purchase a further 16 ships. The fully delivered fleet ranges from 1,118 to 11,040 TEU, with a total capacity of 344,650 TEU. 32 ships are Post-Panamax, of which nine are fuel-efficient new-design wide-beam.

The average remaining term of the Company’s charters as at March 31, 2021, to the mid-point of redelivery and including options under the Company’s control, adjusted to include charters agreed and ships acquired or sold, up to May 31, 2021, and thus excluding the 16 vessels subsequently agreed to be acquired, was 2.6 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $984.3 million. Contracted revenue was $1,134.9 million, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.1 years.

Investor and Media Contact:

The IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438