Navient posts second quarter 2021 financial results

WILMINGTON, Del., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today posted its 2021 second quarter financial results. The complete financial results release is available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors. The results will also be available on Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a conference call tomorrow, July 28, 2021, at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by Jack Remondi, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.

To access the conference call, dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 5860986 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available on the company’s website no later than the call’s start time.

A replay may be accessed approximately two hours after the call through August 11, 2021, at 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international), with access code 5860986.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com
Investor: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

 





