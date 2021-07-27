Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $15.57 Per Share as of June 30, 2021
Top Holdings Include IntraOp Medical, Pivotal Systems, Wrightspeed, Revasum, and Hera Systems
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and
cleantech companies, disclosed today that its preliminary NAV, as of June 30, 2021, was $15.57. The Fund further announced that its top five holdings as of June 30, 2021, were IntraOp Medical,
Pivotal Systems, Wrightspeed, Revasum, and Hera Systems.
|1.
|
IntraOp Medical Corp. is the manufacturer of the Mobetron, a medical device that is used to deliver electron-based radiation to cancer patients. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund’s
investment in IntraOp consisted of 26,856,187 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and represented approximately 27.8% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.
|2.
|
Pivotal Systems Corp. (ASX: PVS) provides monitoring and process control technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund’s investment
in Pivotal consisted of 23,089,506 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 25.8% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.
|3.
|
Wrightspeed, Inc. is a supplier of electric drivetrains for heavy-duty trucks. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Wrightspeed consisted of 60,802,795 shares of
preferred and common stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares and represented approximately 23.5% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.
|4.
|
Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) is a provider of chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) and grinding tools to the semiconductor industry. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund’s investment
in Revasum consisted of 46,834,340 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 8.5% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.
|5.
|
Hera Systems, Inc. is developing micro satellites with imaging and communication capabilities for launch into low Earth orbit. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund’s investment in
Hera consisted of 13,331,527 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares and represented approximately 4.9% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.
