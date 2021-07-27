Bioventus Management to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference and Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior management of Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Both events are virtual conferences.



Presentation materials for the events will be available in the investor relations section on the Bioventus website at https://www.bioventus.com prior to the start of each presentation. In addition, a live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation at each event will be available under the investor relations section of the Bioventus website and links to a replay of these events may be accessed via the investor relations section for at least 30 days.