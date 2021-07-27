checkAd

Bioventus Management to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference and Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior management of Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Both events are virtual conferences.

Presentation materials for the events will be available in the investor relations section on the Bioventus website at https://www.bioventus.com prior to the start of each presentation. In addition, a live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation at each event will be available under the investor relations section of the Bioventus website and links to a replay of these events may be accessed via the investor relations section for at least 30 days.

About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment & joint preservation, restorative therapies and bone graft substitutes. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Media Contact:
Thomas Hill
919-474-6715
thomas.hill@bioventus.com

Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke/ICR
investor.relations@bioventus.com





