Hudson Global to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6

Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company’s website, hudsonrpo.com. The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com.

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

  • Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (866) 220-5784
  • International Dial-In Number: (615) 622-8063
  • Conference ID #: 8387899

About Hudson RPO

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group
Lena Cati
212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the adverse impacts of the recent coronavirus, or COVID-19 outbreak; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to retain and recruit qualified management and/or advisors; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; and restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

