EANS-Adhoc Lenzing AG / Lenzing raises outlook for current financial year
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 27.07.2021, 22:30 | 34 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earnings Forecast/Mid Year Results
27.07.2021
Lenzing - The Lenzing Group recorded a significantly improved development of its
operating result in the first half of 2021. The preliminary EBITDA (earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) more than doubled year-on-
year to EUR 217.8 mn (compared to EUR 95.6 mn in the first half of 2020).
The currently positive environment is still characterized by a high level of
uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the continued limited
visibility, the Managing Board of the Lenzing Group raises the outlook for the
2021 financial year.
Taking into account the above factors and due to the very positive development
of the first half of the year, the Lenzing Group expects the EBITDA in 2021 to
reach at least a level of EUR 360 mn.
The results of the Lenzing Group for the first half of 2021 will be published on
Wednesday, August 04, 2021.
Further inquiry note:
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing AG
Phone: +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail: media@lenzing.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4979701
OTS: Lenzing AG
ISIN: AT0000644505
Lenzing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earnings Forecast/Mid Year Results
27.07.2021
Lenzing - The Lenzing Group recorded a significantly improved development of its
operating result in the first half of 2021. The preliminary EBITDA (earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) more than doubled year-on-
year to EUR 217.8 mn (compared to EUR 95.6 mn in the first half of 2020).
The currently positive environment is still characterized by a high level of
uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the continued limited
visibility, the Managing Board of the Lenzing Group raises the outlook for the
2021 financial year.
Taking into account the above factors and due to the very positive development
of the first half of the year, the Lenzing Group expects the EBITDA in 2021 to
reach at least a level of EUR 360 mn.
The results of the Lenzing Group for the first half of 2021 will be published on
Wednesday, August 04, 2021.
Further inquiry note:
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing AG
Phone: +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail: media@lenzing.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4979701
OTS: Lenzing AG
ISIN: AT0000644505
Lenzing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Lenzing - Weltmarktführer
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0