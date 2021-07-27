checkAd

Graco Launches New Line of Air Assist and Airless Spray Guns

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 22:30  |  19   |   |   

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announces the launch of PerformAATM air assist (AA) and airless spray guns. The new line of manual and automatic applicators delivers performance above all with material-specific air caps and other features seldom found in AA guns commonly used in wood, metal and general industrial finishing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006120/en/

Graco PerformAA manual and automatic air assist (AA) spray guns deliver performance above all with material-specific air caps and other unique features. (Photo: Business Wire)

Graco PerformAA manual and automatic air assist (AA) spray guns deliver performance above all with material-specific air caps and other unique features. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For a high-quality finish, one air cap does not fit all,” said Wendy Hartley, global product manager for manual finishing equipment in Graco’s Industrial Products Division. “To produce consistent atomization and a clean pattern when spraying certain materials, it's important to have air caps designed for them.”

Air caps geometrically designed for general finishing, wood lacquer, low viscosity, high viscosity, quick drying, top coat, and waterborne applications fit both manual and automatic PerformAA models.

Lowest Manual AA Gun Weight on the Market

At one pound (460 grams), PerformAA 15, 50 and Airless are the lightest manual AA spray guns available. Other operator-friendly features include:

  • Ultra-light trigger pull to reduce fatigue and muscle stress
  • Ergonomic handle and finger rest to fit comfortably in any sized hand
  • Cartridge-style components that minimize maintenance downtime

Only Automatic Spray Gun with Air Cap Orientation

PerformAA Auto is the only automatic air-assisted spray gun on the market with features that help operators and maintenance technicians set and quickly repeat exact air cap orientation. This is especially important in flat-line finishing automation.

“We observed people out in the field using protractors and levels to try to get air caps back to that same angle that they had originally,” said Bill Heuer, global product manager for automatic finishing equipment in Graco’s Industrial Products Division. “To assist in this, we created the Graco Gauge and added angle marks into the fluid housing on all PerformAA Auto guns.”

The Graco Gauge air cap alignment tool, plus the angle indicators, help save time and labor whenever air caps are cleaned or guns are serviced.

For more information about the new PerformAA air assist spray gun line, visit graco.com/performaa.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

Graco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Graco Launches New Line of Air Assist and Airless Spray Guns Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announces the launch of PerformAATM air assist (AA) and airless spray guns. The new line of manual and automatic applicators delivers performance above all with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Graco Reports Record Quarterly Sales and Operating Earnings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Graco Names Anthony “Tony” Gargano President, Asia Pacific
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Graco Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten