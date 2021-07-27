Schneider rallies behind Team USA as driver’s daughter competes in the summer games

Krysta, a member of Team USA Diving, is the daughter of Schneider professional driver Mitch Palmer and his wife, Vicki of Carson City, Nevada.

Green Bay, Wis., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Though associates at Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, embrace the company's trademark orange color, they will be cheering for red, white and blue as Krysta Palmer competes in the Tokyo Olympics.

Since a young age, Krysta has always been a talented athlete. She narrowly missed making the 2016 U.S. Diving Team, she continued training in hopes of making the 2020 Olympics – and now the 2021 team, after the pandemic pushed the games back a year.

"We are so proud of Krysta," said Vicki. "She has put in an extraordinary amount of time and effort to make her dream of being an Olympian come true. It's truly a remarkable story, and I guess the moral is never, ever give up."

Last month, Schneider routed the Palmers to Indianapolis so they could be in the stands as their daughter qualified for the U.S. Olympic Diving Team in the 3m Synchronized Springboard and 3m Individual Springboard events.

"The Olympics are always exciting to watch but to have one of our own to cheer for makes these games even more special," said Mark Rourke, president and CEO of Schneider.

"We have been so blessed in what Schneider has done for us and what they have allowed us to do," said Vicky. "Krysta competes all over the country, and we have been able to attend most of her competitions over the last few years."

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Mitch and Vicki cannot travel to Tokyo and will instead watch Krysta compete from back home. Their Schneider family is also rallying around the driving and diving Palmers:

Large banners and posters with Krysta's photos are on display at company facilities across the country.

Real-time results of Krysta's events will be shared with associates via social and company communication channels.

Associates can use a special Facebook frame created to support Krysta.

Schneider associates are encouraged to take selfies with the banners and share their excitement on social media with #KrystaForGold or #GoKrysta.

Associates will also show their support by wearing red, white and blue on Thursday and Friday.



"We hope Schneider's enthusiasm, energy and support for Krysta during this incredible time makes the experience even more memorable for the Palmers," said Rourke.

"It just means the world to us that Schneider is supporting her and cheering for her too," said Vicki. "We are so appreciative of the posters and words of encouragement from everyone. The excitement is contagious!"

Krysta and her partner, Alison Gibson, placed 8th in the Final 3m Synchronized Springboard Sunday. Competition for Krysta's next event, 3m Individual Springboard, begins Friday.

Event schedule:

Friday, July 30, 1 a.m. CST

Prelim. 3m Individual Springboard

Saturday, July 31, 1 a.m. CST

Semi-Final 3m Individual Springboard

Sunday, August 1, 1 a.m. CST

Final 3m Individual Springboard

