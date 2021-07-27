Trustmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS: TRMK) reported net income of $48.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.76. This level of earnings resulted in a return on average tangible equity of 13.96% and a return on average assets of 1.13%. Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

Pre-provision net revenue totaled $57.2 million, a linked-quarter increase of 38.2%. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Note 8 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Sale of $354.2 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans originated in 2021 resulted in accelerated recognition of $18.6 million in origination fees, which is included in net interest income

Credit quality remained solid; nonperforming assets declined 17.9% linked-quarter

Continued steady growth in loans held for investment (HFI) and deposits

Noninterest expense declined 2.4% linked-quarter

Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO, stated, “Our associates are focused on expanding existing customer relationships as well as demonstrating the value Trustmark can provide potential customers as their trusted financial partner. The success of these efforts is reflected in solid growth in our traditional banking and mortgage businesses as well as strong performance in our insurance and wealth management businesses. Earlier this year, we introduced redesigned digital channels to enhance the customer experience and provide expanded sales capabilities, including on-line account openings. Customers have embraced these offerings and we look forward to leveraging these new tools to expand relationships and profitably generate additional revenue.

“We are pleased to have been recognized during the second quarter by Forbes as the Best-in-State Bank in Mississippi in 2021, based upon independent customer satisfaction surveys. This is affirmation that our associates are providing the financial solutions and convenience our customers’ desire,” said Dewey

Balance Sheet Management

Loans HFI totaled $10.2 billion, up 1.7% from the prior quarter and 5.1% year-over-year

Investment securities totaled $3.0 billion, up 5.3% from the prior quarter and 17.2% year-over-year

PPP loans totaled $166.1 million, down 75.6% from the prior quarter and 82.3% year-over-year

Deposits totaled $14.6 billion, up 1.7% from the prior quarter and 8.3% year-over-year

Maintained strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 11.76% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.10%

Loans HFI totaled $10.2 billion at June 30, 2021, reflecting an increase of $169.2 million, or 1.7%, linked-quarter and $493.1 million, or 5.1%, year-over-year. The linked-quarter growth primarily reflects increases in municipal loans, 1-4 family mortgage loans, loans secured by nonfarm, nonresidential properties, and construction loans, which were offset in part by a decline in other real estate secured loans. Trustmark’s loan portfolio remains well-diversified by loan type and geography.

Deposits totaled $14.6 billion at June 30, 2021, up $248.6 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter and $1.1 billion, or 8.3%, year-over-year. Trustmark continues to maintain a strong liquidity position as loans HFI represented 69.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 30.4% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.19% in the second quarter, a decrease of 3 basis points from the prior quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.25% in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3 basis points from the prior quarter.

During the second quarter, Trustmark repurchased $20.8 million, or approximately 630 thousand of its common shares. During the first six months of 2021, Trustmark repurchased $25.0 million, or approximately 775 thousand of its common shares. At June 30, 2021, Trustmark had $75.0 million in remaining authority under its existing stock repurchase program, which expires on December 31, 2021. The repurchase program, which is subject to market conditions and management discretion, will continue to be implemented through open market repurchases or privately negotiated transactions. At June 30, 2021, Trustmark’s tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 8.31% while its total risk-based capital ratio was 14.10%. Tangible book value per share was $22.13 at June 30, 2021, up 2.5% linked-quarter and 9.7% year-over-year.

Credit Quality

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) represented 537.35% of nonaccrual loans, excluding individually evaluated loans at June 30, 2021

Net charge-offs totaled $1.2 million in the second quarter

Loans remaining under a COVID-19 related concession represented approximately 19 basis points of loans HFI at June 30, 2021

Nonaccrual loans totaled $51.4 million at June 30, 2021, down $12.1 million from the prior quarter and up $1.5 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $9.4 million, reflecting a $1.2 million decrease from the prior quarter and decline of $8.8 million year-over-year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $60.9 million at June 30, 2021, reflecting a linked-quarter decrease of $13.3 million and year-over-year decline of $7.4 million.

The provision for credit losses for loans HFI was a negative $4.0 million in the second quarter. Negative provisioning was primarily driven by decreases in individually analyzed reserves, qualitative reserves due to improvements in credit quality, and improving economic forecasts. The provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $4.5 million in the second quarter. Off-balance sheet expense was primarily driven by an increase in off-balance sheet exposure as well as the implementation of probability of default and loss given default floors at a portfolio level to ensure appropriate risk is reflected as macroeconomic conditions improve. Collectively, the provision for credit losses totaled $537 thousand in the second quarter compared to negative $19.9 million in the prior quarter and expense of $24.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Allocation of Trustmark’s $104.0 million allowance for credit losses on loans HFI represented 1.04% of commercial loans and 0.98% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an allowance to total loans HFI of 1.02% at June 30, 2021. Management believes the level of the ACL is commensurate with the credit losses currently expected in the loan portfolio.

Revenue Generation

Total revenue increased $12.9 million, or 7.9%, linked-quarter

Net interest income (FTE) expanded $17.2 million, or 16.3%, linked-quarter

Excluding PPP interest and fees, net interest income (FTE) increased $836 thousand linked-quarter

Noninterest income totaled $56.4 million, representing 32.1% of total revenue in the second quarter

Wealth Management revenue increased 6.3% linked-quarter and 18.2% year-over-year

Revenue in the second quarter totaled $175.8 million, an increase of $12.9 million, or 7.9%, from the prior quarter and $1.3 million, or 0.8%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter increase reflects $18.6 million of PPP loan origination fees attributable to the previously announced sale of $354.2 million in PPP loans during the second quarter.

Net interest income (FTE) in the second quarter totaled $122.4 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.16%, up 35 basis points from the prior quarter. The net interest margin, excluding PPP loans and Federal Reserve Bank balance, totaled 2.94% during the second quarter, a decrease of 5 basis points when compared to the prior quarter. Continued low interest rates decreased the yield on the loans HFI and held for sale portfolio as well as the securities portfolio, and were partially offset by lower costs on interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income in the second quarter totaled $56.4 million, a decrease of $4.2 million from the prior quarter and $13.1 million year-over-year. The linked quarter and year-over-year changes are principally attributable to lower mortgage banking revenue. Mortgage loan production in the second quarter totaled $736.8 million, down 3.9% from the prior quarter and 13.7% year-over-year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $17.3 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $3.5 million from the prior quarter and $16.4 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter decline is principally attributable to reduced spreads which resulted in lower net gains on sales of mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Wealth management revenue totaled $8.9 million in the second quarter, an increase of $530 thousand, or 6.3%, from the prior quarter and $1.4 million, or 18.2%, year-over-year. The growth is attributable to increased trust and investment and brokerage business. Insurance revenue totaled $12.2 million in the second quarter, down 1.8%, or $228 thousand, from the prior quarter due to seasonality and up 2.9%, or $349 thousand, year-over-year. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $257 thousand, or 3.5%, from the prior quarter and $1.2 million, or 19.0%, year-over-year. Bank card and other fees decreased $1.2 million from the prior quarter and increased $584 thousand year-over-year. The linked-quarter decline reflects reduced customer derivative revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $118.7 million in the second quarter, down $2.9 million, or 2.4%, from the prior quarter

Adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes amortization of intangibles, ORE expenses and charitable contributions resulting in state tax credits, declined $3.9 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter; please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Note 8 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Efficiency ratio improved to 64.31% in the second quarter

Adjusted noninterest expense in the second quarter was $116.3 million, down $3.9 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.0 million linked-quarter principally due to the seasonality of payroll taxes in the prior quarter. Services and fees decreased $715 thousand and total equipment expense declined $677 thousand in the second quarter compared to the prior quarter. Total other expense in the second quarter declined $1.4 million, or 9.6%, from the prior quarter. Other real estate expense, net totaled $1.5 million in the second quarter compared to $324 thousand in the prior quarter, reflecting increased valuation allowances on other real estate.

“We continued to implement strategic initiatives designed to improve efficiency, accelerate growth and provide innovation while maintaining solid risk management and our corporate culture,” said Dewey. During the first six months of 2021, Trustmark continued to realign delivery channels and closed nine offices reflecting changing customer preferences and the continued migration to mobile and digital banking channels. Additionally, Trustmark opened three new offices, one each in the Birmingham, AL MSA, Jackson, MS MSA, and Memphis, TN MSA. Each of these offices features a design that integrates myTeller interactive teller machine (ITM) technology as well as provides enhanced areas for customer interaction.

“In addition to branch realignment initiatives, we recently announced a voluntary early retirement program for eligible associates, who have until July 31, 2021, to elect to participate in the program. Most participants are expected to retire effective August 31, 2021. Based upon participation, we plan to redesign workflows and restructure the organization to leverage investments in technology, enhance the customer experience and improve efficiency. We anticipate providing additional information regarding this program in our third quarter earnings release,” said Dewey.

“Trustmark has a program to systematically invest in and upgrade technology. In recent years, investments in state-of-the-art technology were made in Trustmark’s insurance, wealth management and mortgage banking areas as well as in human resources and accounting systems. We also made significant upgrades to our mobile banking platform, ITM network and digital marketing programs. Collectively, these investments have well-positioned Trustmark for additional growth and expansion. Over the last 36 months, we have been working toward the implementation of a new core banking system for consumer and commercial loans, deposits and customer information. This implementation, which we have named Core Optimization for Relationship Enhancement (CORE), is a multi-year project, the first phase of which will occur later this year. These investments will better position Trustmark for continued growth, enhance efficiency, and improve the customers’ experience,” said Dewey.

Additional Information

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 180 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Securities AFS-taxable $ 2,339,662 $ 2,098,089 $ 1,724,320 $ 241,573 11.5 % $ 615,342 35.7 % Securities AFS-nontaxable 5,174 5,190 9,827 (16 ) -0.3 % (4,653 ) -47.3 % Securities HTM-taxable 441,688 489,260 655,085 (47,572 ) -9.7 % (213,397 ) -32.6 % Securities HTM-nontaxable 10,958 24,070 25,538 (13,112 ) -54.5 % (14,580 ) -57.1 % Total securities 2,797,482 2,616,609 2,414,770 180,873 6.9 % 382,712 15.8 % Paycheck protection program loans (PPP) 648,222 598,139 764,416 50,083 8.4 % (116,194 ) -15.2 % Loans (includes loans held for sale) 10,315,927 10,316,319 9,908,132 (392 ) 0.0 % 407,795 4.1 % Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 55 136 113 (81 ) -59.6 % (58 ) -51.3 % Other earning assets 1,750,385 1,667,906 854,642 82,479 4.9 % 895,743 n/m Total earning assets 15,512,071 15,199,109 13,942,073 312,962 2.1 % 1,569,998 11.3 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held

for investment (LHFI) (112,346 ) (119,557 ) (103,006 ) 7,211 6.0 % (9,340 ) -9.1 % Other assets 1,622,388 1,601,250 1,685,317 21,138 1.3 % (62,929 ) -3.7 % Total assets $ 17,022,113 $ 16,680,802 $ 15,524,384 $ 341,311 2.0 % $ 1,497,729 9.6 % Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,056,910 $ 3,743,651 $ 3,832,372 $ 313,259 8.4 % $ 224,538 5.9 % Savings deposits 4,627,180 4,659,037 4,180,540 (31,857 ) -0.7 % 446,640 10.7 % Time deposits 1,301,896 1,371,830 1,578,737 (69,934 ) -5.1 % (276,841 ) -17.5 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,985,986 9,774,518 9,591,649 211,468 2.2 % 394,337 4.1 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 174,620 166,909 105,696 7,711 4.6 % 68,924 65.2 % Other borrowings 132,199 166,926 107,533 (34,727 ) -20.8 % 24,666 22.9 % Subordinated notes 122,897 122,875 — 22 0.0 % 122,897 n/m Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,477,558 10,293,084 9,866,734 184,474 1.8 % 610,824 6.2 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,512,268 4,363,559 3,645,761 148,709 3.4 % 866,507 23.8 % Other liabilities 251,582 264,808 346,173 (13,226 ) -5.0 % (94,591 ) -27.3 % Total liabilities 15,241,408 14,921,451 13,858,668 319,957 2.1 % 1,382,740 10.0 % Shareholders' equity 1,780,705 1,759,351 1,665,716 21,354 1.2 % 114,989 6.9 % Total liabilities and equity $ 17,022,113 $ 16,680,802 $ 15,524,384 $ 341,311 2.0 % $ 1,497,729 9.6 % n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year PERIOD END BALANCES 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Cash and due from banks $ 2,267,224 $ 1,774,541 $ 1,026,640 $ 492,683 27.8 % $ 1,240,584 n/m Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases — — — — n/m — n/m Securities available for sale 2,548,739 2,337,676 1,884,153 211,063 9.0 % 664,586 35.3 % Securities held to maturity 433,012 493,738 660,048 (60,726 ) -12.3 % (227,036 ) -34.4 % PPP loans 166,119 679,725 939,783 (513,606 ) -75.6 % (773,664 ) -82.3 % Loans held for sale (LHFS) 332,132 412,999 355,089 (80,867 ) -19.6 % (22,957 ) -6.5 % Loans held for investment (LHFI) 10,152,869 9,983,704 9,659,806 169,165 1.7 % 493,063 5.1 % ACL LHFI (104,032 ) (109,191 ) (119,188 ) 5,159 -4.7 % 15,156 -12.7 % Net LHFI 10,048,837 9,874,513 9,540,618 174,324 1.8 % 508,219 5.3 % Premises and equipment, net 200,970 199,098 190,567 1,872 0.9 % 10,403 5.5 % Mortgage servicing rights 80,764 83,035 57,811 (2,271 ) -2.7 % 22,953 39.7 % Goodwill 384,237 384,237 385,270 — 0.0 % (1,033 ) -0.3 % Identifiable intangible assets 6,170 6,724 8,895 (554 ) -8.2 % (2,725 ) -30.6 % Other real estate 9,439 10,651 18,276 (1,212 ) -11.4 % (8,837 ) -48.4 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,201 33,704 29,819 (503 ) -1.5 % 3,382 11.3 % Other assets 587,288 587,672 595,110 (384 ) -0.1 % (7,822 ) -1.3 % Total assets $ 17,098,132 $ 16,878,313 $ 15,692,079 $ 219,819 1.3 % $ 1,406,053 9.0 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,446,991 $ 4,705,991 $ 3,880,540 $ (259,000 ) -5.5 % $ 566,451 14.6 % Interest-bearing 10,185,093 9,677,449 9,624,933 507,644 5.2 % 560,160 5.8 % Total deposits 14,632,084 14,383,440 13,505,473 248,644 1.7 % 1,126,611 8.3 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 157,176 160,991 70,255 (3,815 ) -2.4 % 86,921 n/m Other borrowings 117,223 145,994 152,860 (28,771 ) -19.7 % (35,637 ) -23.3 % Subordinated notes 122,932 122,877 — 55 0.0 % 122,932 n/m Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures 33,733 29,205 42,663 4,528 15.5 % (8,930 ) -20.9 % Operating lease liabilities 34,959 35,389 31,076 (430 ) -1.2 % 3,883 12.5 % Other liabilities 158,860 178,856 153,952 (19,996 ) -11.2 % 4,908 3.2 % Total liabilities 15,318,823 15,118,608 14,018,135 200,215 1.3 % 1,300,688 9.3 % Common stock 13,079 13,209 13,214 (130 ) -1.0 % (135 ) -1.0 % Capital surplus 210,420 229,892 230,613 (19,472 ) -8.5 % (20,193 ) -8.8 % Retained earnings 1,566,451 1,533,110 1,419,552 33,341 2.2 % 146,899 10.3 % Accum other comprehensive income (loss),

net of tax (10,641 ) (16,506 ) 10,565 5,865 35.5 % (21,206 ) n/m Total shareholders' equity 1,779,309 1,759,705 1,673,944 19,604 1.1 % 105,365 6.3 % Total liabilities and equity $ 17,098,132 $ 16,878,313 $ 15,692,079 $ 219,819 1.3 % $ 1,406,053 9.0 % n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year INCOME STATEMENTS 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 93,698 $ 93,394 $ 99,300 $ 304 0.3% $ (5,602) -5.6% Interest and fees on PPP loans 25,555 9,241 5,044 16,314 n/m 20,511 n/m Interest on securities-taxable 8,991 8,938 12,762 53 0.6% (3,771) -29.5% Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 149 290 315 (141) -48.6% (166) -52.7% Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases — — — — n/m — n/m Other interest income 489 503 239 (14) -2.8% 250 n/m Total interest income-FTE 128,882 112,366 117,660 16,516 14.7% 11,222 9.5% Interest on deposits 4,630 5,223 8,730 (593) -11.4% (4,100) -47.0% Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases 59 56 42 3 5.4% 17 40.5% Other interest expense 1,813 1,857 881 (44) -2.4% 932 n/m Total interest expense 6,502 7,136 9,653 (634) -8.9% (3,151) -32.6% Net interest income-FTE 122,380 105,230 108,007 17,150 16.3% 14,373 13.3% Provision for credit losses, LHFI (3,991) (10,501) 18,185 6,510 62.0% (22,176) n/m Provision for credit losses, off-balance sheet

credit exposures (1) 4,528 (9,367) 6,242 13,895 n/m (1,714) -27.5% Net interest income after provision-FTE 121,843 125,098 83,580 (3,255) -2.6% 38,263 45.8% Service charges on deposit accounts 7,613 7,356 6,397 257 3.5% 1,216 19.0% Bank card and other fees 8,301 9,472 7,717 (1,171) -12.4% 584 7.6% Mortgage banking, net 17,333 20,804 33,745 (3,471) -16.7% (16,412) -48.6% Insurance commissions 12,217 12,445 11,868 (228) -1.8% 349 2.9% Wealth management 8,946 8,416 7,571 530 6.3% 1,375 18.2% Other, net 2,001 2,090 2,213 (89) -4.3% (212) -9.6% Total noninterest income 56,411 60,583 69,511 (4,172) -6.9% (13,100) -18.8% Salaries and employee benefits 70,115 71,162 66,107 (1,047) -1.5% 4,008 6.1% Services and fees 21,769 22,484 20,567 (715) -3.2% 1,202 5.8% Net occupancy-premises 6,578 6,795 6,587 (217) -3.2% (9) -0.1% Equipment expense 5,567 6,244 5,620 (677) -10.8% (53) -0.9% Other real estate expense, net 1,511 324 271 1,187 n/m 1,240 n/m Other expense 13,139 14,539 13,265 (1,400) -9.6% (126) -0.9% Total noninterest expense 118,679 121,548 112,417 (2,869) -2.4% 6,262 5.6% Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 59,575 64,133 40,674 (4,558) -7.1% 18,901 46.5% Tax equivalent adjustment 2,957 2,894 3,007 63 2.2% (50) -1.7% Income before income taxes 56,618 61,239 37,667 (4,621) -7.5% 18,951 50.3% Income taxes 8,637 9,277 5,517 (640) -6.9% 3,120 56.6% Net income $ 47,981 $ 51,962 $ 32,150 $ (3,981) -7.7% $ 15,831 49.2% Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.51 $ (0.06) -7.3% $ 0.25 49.0% Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.51 $ (0.06) -7.3% $ 0.25 49.0% Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 — 0.0% — 0.0% Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 63,214,593 63,395,911 63,416,307 Diluted 63,409,683 63,562,503 63,555,065 Period end shares outstanding 62,773,226 63,394,522 63,422,439 (1) During the second quarter of 2021, Trustmark reclassified its credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures from noninterest expense to provision for credit losses, off-balance sheet credit exposures. Prior periods have been reclassified accordingly. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Nonaccrual LHFI Alabama $ 8,952 $ 9,161 $ 4,392 $ (209 ) -2.3 % $ 4,560 n/m Florida 467 607 687 (140 ) -23.1 % (220 ) -32.0 % Mississippi (2) 23,422 35,534 37,884 (12,112 ) -34.1 % (14,462 ) -38.2 % Tennessee (3) 10,751 12,451 6,125 (1,700 ) -13.7 % 4,626 75.5 % Texas 7,856 5,761 906 2,095 36.4 % 6,950 n/m Total nonaccrual LHFI 51,448 63,514 49,994 (12,066 ) -19.0 % 1,454 2.9 % Other real estate Alabama 2,830 3,085 4,766 (255 ) -8.3 % (1,936 ) -40.6 % Florida — — 3,665 — n/m (3,665 ) -100.0 % Mississippi (2) 6,550 7,566 9,408 (1,016 ) -13.4 % (2,858 ) -30.4 % Tennessee (3) 59 — 437 59 n/m (378 ) -86.5 % Texas — — — — n/m — n/m Total other real estate 9,439 10,651 18,276 (1,212 ) -11.4 % (8,837 ) -48.4 % Total nonperforming assets $ 60,887 $ 74,165 $ 68,270 $ (13,278 ) -17.9 % $ (7,383 ) -10.8 % LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 423 $ 2,593 $ 807 $ (2,170 ) -83.7 % $ (384 ) -47.6 % LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 81,538 $ 109,566 $ 56,269 $ (28,028 ) -25.6 % $ 25,269 44.9 % Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year ACL LHFI (1) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Beginning Balance $ 109,191 $ 117,306 $ 100,564 $ (8,115 ) -6.9 % $ 8,627 8.6 % CECL adoption adjustments: LHFI — — — — n/m — n/m Acquired loan transfers — — — — n/m — n/m Provision for credit losses, LHFI (3,991 ) (10,501 ) 18,185 6,510 62.0 % (22,176 ) n/m Charge-offs (4,828 ) (1,245 ) (1,870 ) (3,583 ) n/m (2,958 ) n/m Recoveries 3,660 3,631 2,309 29 0.8 % 1,351 58.5 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,168 ) 2,386 439 (3,554 ) n/m (1,607 ) n/m Ending Balance $ 104,032 $ 109,191 $ 119,188 $ (5,159 ) -4.7 % $ (15,156 ) -12.7 % NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1) Alabama $ 203 $ 102 $ 526 $ 101 99.0 % $ (323 ) -61.4 % Florida 167 30 (127 ) 137 n/m 294 n/m Mississippi (2) (3,071 ) 2,207 (86 ) (5,278 ) n/m (2,985 ) n/m Tennessee (3) 1,031 47 66 984 n/m 965 n/m Texas 502 — 60 502 n/m 442 n/m Total net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,168 ) $ 2,386 $ 439 $ (3,554 ) n/m $ (1,607 ) n/m (1) Excludes PPP loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Securities AFS-taxable $ 2,339,662 $ 2,098,089 $ 1,902,162 $ 1,857,050 $ 1,724,320 $ 2,219,543 $ 1,672,371 Securities AFS-nontaxable 5,174 5,190 5,206 5,973 9,827 5,182 15,942 Securities HTM-taxable 441,688 489,260 550,563 608,585 655,085 465,343 674,913 Securities HTM-nontaxable 10,958 24,070 24,752 25,508 25,538 17,478 25,606 Total securities 2,797,482 2,616,609 2,482,683 2,497,116 2,414,770 2,707,546 2,388,832 PPP loans 648,222 598,139 875,098 941,456 764,416 623,319 382,208 Loans (includes loans held for sale) 10,315,927 10,316,319 10,231,671 10,162,379 9,908,132 10,316,122 9,793,153 Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 55 136 303 301 113 95 139 Other earning assets 1,750,385 1,667,906 860,540 722,917 854,642 1,709,373 520,985 Total earning assets 15,512,071 15,199,109 14,450,295 14,324,169 13,942,073 15,356,455 13,085,317 ACL LHFI (112,346 ) (119,557 ) (124,088 ) (121,842 ) (103,006 ) (115,932 ) (94,011 ) Other assets 1,622,388 1,601,250 1,620,694 1,564,825 1,685,317 1,611,877 1,592,019 Total assets $ 17,022,113 $ 16,680,802 $ 15,946,901 $ 15,767,152 $ 15,524,384 $ 16,852,400 $ 14,583,325 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,056,910 $ 3,743,651 $ 3,649,590 $ 3,669,249 $ 3,832,372 $ 3,901,146 $ 3,508,253 Savings deposits 4,627,180 4,659,037 4,350,783 4,416,046 4,180,540 4,643,020 3,913,738 Time deposits 1,301,896 1,371,830 1,436,677 1,507,348 1,578,737 1,336,670 1,598,022 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,985,986 9,774,518 9,437,050 9,592,643 9,591,649 9,880,836 9,020,013 Fed funds purchased and repurchases 174,620 166,909 170,474 84,077 105,696 170,786 176,605 Other borrowings 132,199 166,926 173,525 167,262 107,533 149,467 96,406 Subordinated notes 122,897 122,875 42,828 — — 122,886 — Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,477,558 10,293,084 9,885,733 9,905,838 9,866,734 10,385,831 9,354,880 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,512,268 4,363,559 4,100,849 3,921,867 3,645,761 4,438,324 3,278,356 Other liabilities 251,582 264,808 235,284 244,544 346,173 258,158 297,196 Total liabilities 15,241,408 14,921,451 14,221,866 14,072,249 13,858,668 15,082,313 12,930,432 Shareholders' equity 1,780,705 1,759,351 1,725,035 1,694,903 1,665,716 1,770,087 1,652,893 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,022,113 $ 16,680,802 $ 15,946,901 $ 15,767,152 $ 15,524,384 $ 16,852,400 $ 14,583,325 See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) PERIOD END BALANCES 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Cash and due from banks $ 2,267,224 $ 1,774,541 $ 1,952,504 $ 564,588 $ 1,026,640 Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases — — 50 50 — Securities available for sale 2,548,739 2,337,676 1,991,815 1,922,728 1,884,153 Securities held to maturity 433,012 493,738 538,072 611,280 660,048 PPP loans 166,119 679,725 610,134 944,270 939,783 LHFS 332,132 412,999 446,951 485,103 355,089 LHFI 10,152,869 9,983,704 9,824,524 9,847,728 9,659,806 ACL LHFI (104,032 ) (109,191 ) (117,306 ) (122,010 ) (119,188 ) Net LHFI 10,048,837 9,874,513 9,707,218 9,725,718 9,540,618 Premises and equipment, net 200,970 199,098 194,278 192,722 190,567 Mortgage servicing rights 80,764 83,035 66,464 61,613 57,811 Goodwill 384,237 384,237 385,270 385,270 385,270 Identifiable intangible assets 6,170 6,724 7,390 8,142 8,895 Other real estate 9,439 10,651 11,651 16,248 18,276 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,201 33,704 30,901 30,508 29,819 Other assets 587,288 587,672 609,142 609,922 595,110 Total assets $ 17,098,132 $ 16,878,313 $ 16,551,840 $ 15,558,162 $ 15,692,079 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,446,991 $ 4,705,991 $ 4,349,010 $ 3,964,023 $ 3,880,540 Interest-bearing 10,185,093 9,677,449 9,699,754 9,258,390 9,624,933 Total deposits 14,632,084 14,383,440 14,048,764 13,222,413 13,505,473 Fed funds purchased and repurchases 157,176 160,991 164,519 153,834 70,255 Other borrowings 117,223 145,994 168,252 178,599 152,860 Subordinated notes 122,932 122,877 122,921 — — Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures 33,733 29,205 38,572 39,659 42,663 Operating lease liabilities 34,959 35,389 32,290 31,838 31,076 Other liabilities 158,860 178,856 173,549 159,922 153,952 Total liabilities 15,318,823 15,118,608 14,810,723 13,848,121 14,018,135 Common stock 13,079 13,209 13,215 13,215 13,214 Capital surplus 210,420 229,892 233,120 231,836 230,613 Retained earnings 1,566,451 1,533,110 1,495,833 1,459,306 1,419,552 Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (10,641 ) (16,506 ) (1,051 ) 5,684 10,565 Total shareholders' equity 1,779,309 1,759,705 1,741,117 1,710,041 1,673,944 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,098,132 $ 16,878,313 $ 16,551,840 $ 15,558,162 $ 15,692,079 See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended INCOME STATEMENTS 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 93,698 $ 93,394 $ 96,453 $ 97,429 $ 99,300 $ 187,092 $ 208,657 Interest and fees on PPP loans 25,555 9,241 14,870 6,729 5,044 34,796 5,044 Interest on securities-taxable 8,991 8,938 9,998 12,542 12,762 17,929 25,710 Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 149 290 293 301 315 439 772 Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases — — — 1 — — — Other interest income 489 503 249 331 239 992 979 Total interest income-FTE 128,882 112,366 121,863 117,333 117,660 241,248 241,162 Interest on deposits 4,630 5,223 6,363 7,437 8,730 9,853 23,687 Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases 59 56 56 32 42 115 667 Other interest expense 1,813 1,857 1,127 688 881 3,670 1,741 Total interest expense 6,502 7,136 7,546 8,157 9,653 13,638 26,095 Net interest income-FTE 122,380 105,230 114,317 109,176 108,007 227,610 215,067 Provision for credit losses, LHFI (3,991 ) (10,501 ) (4,413 ) 1,760 18,185 (14,492 ) 38,766 Provision for credit losses, off-balance sheet

credit exposures (1) 4,528 (9,367 ) (1,087 ) (3,004 ) 6,242 (4,839 ) 13,025 Net interest income after provision-FTE 121,843 125,098 119,817 110,420 83,580 246,941 163,276 Service charges on deposit accounts 7,613 7,356 8,283 7,577 6,397 14,969 16,429 Bank card and other fees 8,301 9,472 9,107 8,843 7,717 17,773 13,072 Mortgage banking, net 17,333 20,804 28,155 36,439 33,745 38,137 61,228 Insurance commissions 12,217 12,445 10,196 11,562 11,868 24,662 23,418 Wealth management 8,946 8,416 7,838 7,679 7,571 17,362 16,108 Other, net 2,001 2,090 2,538 1,601 2,213 4,091 4,520 Total noninterest income 56,411 60,583 66,117 73,701 69,511 116,994 134,775 Salaries and employee benefits 70,115 71,162 69,660 67,342 66,107 141,277 135,255 Services and fees 21,769 22,484 22,327 20,992 20,567 44,253 40,497 Net occupancy-premises 6,578 6,795 6,616 7,000 6,587 13,373 12,873 Equipment expense 5,567 6,244 6,213 5,828 5,620 11,811 11,236 Other real estate expense, net 1,511 324 (812 ) 1,203 271 1,835 1,565 Other expense 13,139 14,539 15,890 14,598 13,265 27,678 28,018 Total noninterest expense 118,679 121,548 119,894 116,963 112,417 240,227 229,444 Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 59,575 64,133 66,040 67,158 40,674 123,708 68,607 Tax equivalent adjustment 2,957 2,894 2,939 2,969 3,007 5,851 6,115 Income before income taxes 56,618 61,239 63,101 64,189 37,667 117,857 62,492 Income taxes 8,637 9,277 11,884 9,749 5,517 17,914 8,124 Net income $ 47,981 $ 51,962 $ 51,217 $ 54,440 $ 32,150 $ 99,943 $ 54,368 Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.81 $ 0.86 $ 0.51 $ 1.58 $ 0.86 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.81 $ 0.86 $ 0.51 $ 1.57 $ 0.85 Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 63,214,593 63,395,911 63,424,219 63,422,692 63,416,307 63,304,751 63,586,468 Diluted 63,409,683 63,562,503 63,616,767 63,581,964 63,555,065 63,465,515 63,721,728 Period end shares outstanding 62,773,226 63,394,522 63,424,526 63,423,820 63,422,439 62,773,226 63,422,439 (1) During the second quarter of 2021, Trustmark reclassified its credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures from noninterest expense to provision for credit losses, off-balance sheet credit exposures. Prior periods have been reclassified accordingly. See Notes to Consolidated Financials