HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid Aug. 31, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business Aug. 10, 2021.

The declared cash dividend will be the 34st consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than $1.5 billion in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.