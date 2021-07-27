checkAd

Papa John’s Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 22:30  |  24   |   |   

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with a conference call to follow discussing these results at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors may access the live webcast at ir.papajohns.com or may dial 877-312-8816 (U.S. and Canada) or 253-237-1189 (International). The conference ID is 2924699. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website.

About Papa John's:

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with 5,400 restaurants in 50 countries and territories as of March 28, 2021. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

Papa John's International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Papa John’s Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with a conference call to follow discussing these results at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors may …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community Awards Nearly $1 Million in Grants to More Than 100 Nonprofit Organizations to Empower Youth, Fight Hunger and Reduce Food Waste in More Than 40 Communities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Papa John’s Announces New Hiring, Referral and Appreciation Bonuses for Front-Line Corporate Team Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Papa John’s Loyalty Program, Papa Rewards Reaches Milestone of 20 Million Members, Translating to Increased Sales and Quality Customer Engagement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Papa John’s International, Inc. Expands Into Germany
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten