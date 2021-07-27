checkAd

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 3, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at Jefferies Industrials Conference, which is being held virtually on August 3-4, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on August 3, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. To view the presentation which will be webcast live, please register here.

Management is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a meeting with B&W’s management, please email industrialsconference@jefferies.com.

About the Jefferies Industrials Conference

Jefferies Industrials Conference is a virtual event that will feature presentations, fireside chats & 1x1 meetings with around 200 public and private industrial companies. This virtual gathering of over 1,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving industrial sectors in the U.S. and internationally.

About B&W Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

