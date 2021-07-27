checkAd

Immersion to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on August 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021   

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of haptic technologies, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021, after market close.

The company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). To participate in the live call, analysts and investors should dial 866-548-4713 (conference ID: 1989215) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on August 26, 2021, by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the conference ID: 1989215.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available from the "Events & Presentations" page of Immersion's Investor Relations website at https://ir.immersion.com/news-and-events.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents and scales adoption of haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

