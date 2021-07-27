checkAd

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Date Change for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced that it has changed the date of its previously announced earnings release and conference call due to a scheduling conflict. The Company will now release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, before the market opens.

A quarterly conference call will begin at 10 a.m. ET on August 17 to discuss the Company’s performance and outlook with analysts and investors. A supplemental presentation detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (International callers) using conference ID 8056208.

A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. Replays of the call will be made available for two weeks via webcast or telephone by dialing 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 (both toll free), or 404-537-3406 (International) using conference ID 8056208.

About Applied
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

