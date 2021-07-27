Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Closing of Public Offering of 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 of its 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Shares”) at a public offering price of $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of $250.0 million.

The Company contributed the net proceeds from the sale of the Shares to its operating partnership. The operating partnership will use the net proceeds to redeem the Company’s outstanding 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares and the Company’s outstanding 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.