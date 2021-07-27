Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Closing of Public Offering of 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 of its 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Shares”) at a public offering price of $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of $250.0 million.
The Company contributed the net proceeds from the sale of the Shares to its operating partnership. The operating partnership will use the net proceeds to redeem the Company’s outstanding 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares and the Company’s outstanding 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.
Wells Fargo Securities, Raymond James and BofA Securities acted as the joint book-running managers of the offering. Baird and Stifel acted as the joint lead managers of the offering. PNC Capital Markets LLC and US Bancorp acted as senior co-managers. Capital One Securities, Regions Securities LLC, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko and TD Securities acted as co-managers.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a leading owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006090/en/
