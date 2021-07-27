checkAd

AzurRx BioPharma Announces Closing of $5.75 Million Bought Deal Offering and Exercise in Full of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,454,546 shares of common stock of the Company, including the exercise in full by the underwriter of the option to purchase an additional 1,363,636 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $0.55 per share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, including the exercise in full of the underwriter’s option to purchase 1,363,636 additional shares of common stock, are approximately $5.75 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for milestone payments due under our license agreements and for other general corporate purposes, which may include product manufacturing, clinical development, acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products or technologies, and/or increases in working capital.

The shares of common stock were offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256476) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 26, 2021, and declared effective by the SEC on June 2, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and may be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. 

