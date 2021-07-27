Microsoft Profit Jumps Almost 50% as Cloud Revenue Soars Autor: PLX AI | 27.07.2021, 22:26 | 51 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 22:26 | (PLX AI) – Microsoft profit rose almost 50% in the company's fiscal fourth quarter as Cloud revenue jumped 30% and Productivity and Business Processes revenue increased 25%.Microsoft Q4 revenue USD 46,200 million vs. estimate USD 44,200 millionQ4 … (PLX AI) – Microsoft profit rose almost 50% in the company's fiscal fourth quarter as Cloud revenue jumped 30% and Productivity and Business Processes revenue increased 25%.Microsoft Q4 revenue USD 46,200 million vs. estimate USD 44,200 millionQ4 … (PLX AI) – Microsoft profit rose almost 50% in the company's fiscal fourth quarter as Cloud revenue jumped 30% and Productivity and Business Processes revenue increased 25%.

Microsoft Q4 revenue USD 46,200 million vs. estimate USD 44,200 million

Q4 operating income USD 19,100 million vs. estimate USD 17,300 million

Q4 net income USD 16,500 million vs. estimate USD 14,500 million

Q4 EPS USD 2.17 vs. estimate USD 1.92

LinkedIn revenue increased 46%

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 34%

Personal computing revenue increased only 9%, with Windows OEM down 3%, Windows commercial up 20%, Xbox down 4% and Search advertising revenue up 53%

Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast



