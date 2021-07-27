Microsoft Profit Jumps Almost 50% as Cloud Revenue Soars
- (PLX AI) – Microsoft profit rose almost 50% in the company's fiscal fourth quarter as Cloud revenue jumped 30% and Productivity and Business Processes revenue increased 25%.
- Microsoft Q4 revenue USD 46,200 million vs. estimate USD 44,200 million
- Q4 operating income USD 19,100 million vs. estimate USD 17,300 million
- Q4 net income USD 16,500 million vs. estimate USD 14,500 million
- Q4 EPS USD 2.17 vs. estimate USD 1.92
- LinkedIn revenue increased 46%
- Server products and cloud services revenue increased 34%
- Personal computing revenue increased only 9%, with Windows OEM down 3%, Windows commercial up 20%, Xbox down 4% and Search advertising revenue up 53%
- Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast
