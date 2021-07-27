checkAd

Microsoft Profit Jumps Almost 50% as Cloud Revenue Soars

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 22:26  |  51   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Microsoft profit rose almost 50% in the company's fiscal fourth quarter as Cloud revenue jumped 30% and Productivity and Business Processes revenue increased 25%.Microsoft Q4 revenue USD 46,200 million vs. estimate USD 44,200 millionQ4 …

  • (PLX AI) – Microsoft profit rose almost 50% in the company's fiscal fourth quarter as Cloud revenue jumped 30% and Productivity and Business Processes revenue increased 25%.
  • Microsoft Q4 revenue USD 46,200 million vs. estimate USD 44,200 million
  • Q4 operating income USD 19,100 million vs. estimate USD 17,300 million
  • Q4 net income USD 16,500 million vs. estimate USD 14,500 million
  • Q4 EPS USD 2.17 vs. estimate USD 1.92
  • LinkedIn revenue increased 46%
  • Server products and cloud services revenue increased 34%
  • Personal computing revenue increased only 9%, with Windows OEM down 3%, Windows commercial up 20%, Xbox down 4% and Search advertising revenue up 53%
  • Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast


Microsoft Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microsoft Profit Jumps Almost 50% as Cloud Revenue Soars (PLX AI) – Microsoft profit rose almost 50% in the company's fiscal fourth quarter as Cloud revenue jumped 30% and Productivity and Business Processes revenue increased 25%.Microsoft Q4 revenue USD 46,200 million vs. estimate USD 44,200 millionQ4 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Tesla Q2 Earnings Beat Can't Get Some Analysts to Say "Buy"
Worldline Half Year Net Income EUR 102 Million
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Credit Suisse Names Wildermuth Chief Risk Officer
Randstad Q2 Revenue Better Than Consensus; Net Income Misses
Alphabet Q2 EPS $27.26 Crushes Consensus of $19.33
KPN Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Mobile Service Returns to Growth
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:42 UhrMicrosoft steigert Gewinn und Erlöse dank Cloud-Boom kräftig
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22:02 UhrMicrosoft Q4 Earnings Better Than Expected
PLX AI | Analysen
18:25 UhrTech-Market Report: TecDAX und NASDAQ unter Druck; Alphabet (ABEA), Apple (APC) und Microsoft (MSF) vor Zahlen leichter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
16:33 UhrTesla, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, AMD, Alibaba - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
12:40 UhrMaydorns Meinung: Tesla, Samsung SDI, Varta, Daimler, Tal, Tencent, Alibaba, BYD, Apple, Microsoft
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
26.07.21Aktien New York Schluss: Dow bleibt auf Rekordkurs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.07.21Aktien New York: Dow behauptet sich nach Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.07.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX konsolidiert; Tesla (TL0) vor Zahlen fester, Manz (M5Z) und SMA Solar (S92) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Eröffnung: Nach Rekordjagd leicht im Minus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.07.21Aktien New York Eröffnung: Rekordjagd geht weiter
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte