checkAd

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 22:35  |  21   |   |   

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 6, 2021. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call please use this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/ event/2296424. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and include dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com.

Audio replays of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Natural Resource Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 6, 2021. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste