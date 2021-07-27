Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 6, 2021. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call please use this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/ event/2296424. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and include dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com.