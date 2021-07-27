checkAd

EVgo and the City of Santa Monica Add New Fast Charging Infrastructure

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced today the recent installation of eight new EVgo public fast chargers for Lot 29, located at 1654 5th Street in Santa Monica, California.

(left to right): Ariana Vito, Sustainability Analyst, Transportation Electrification of City of Santa Monica, Hannon Rasool, Deputy Director of California Energy Commission’s (CEC) Fuel & Transportation Division, Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo, Sue Himmelrich, City of Santa Monica Mayor, and Aaron Wolff, Manager, EV Charging & Infrastructure for General Motors (Photo: Business Wire)

The new EVgo chargers will provide zero-emission charging through EVgo’s network, supporting the City of Santa Monica’s Electric Vehicle Action Plan. Santa Monica first installed public EV chargers in the mid-1990s and purchased some of the original versions of electric vehicles for its own municipal fleet. Today, there are 150 City-owned public EV charge ports in Santa Monica, all of which are Level 2 chargers, with more planned throughout the City as part of the Santa Monica EV Action Plan. The new EVgo chargers are Level 3, or DC fast charging (DCFC), and can provide a full charge in 15-45 minutes. Charging speeds vary based on a vehicle’s charging capability and range, but six of the new EVgo fast chargers are high powered 350 kW chargers, capable of delivering 180 miles in 15 minutes and two of the new chargers are 100 kW, capable of delivering 90 miles in 15 minutes. EVgo has more than 140 fast charging locations in the greater Los Angeles area, more than any other network.

“Santa Monica residents have long been early adopters of electric vehicles and the City is in strong support of expanded EV charging infrastructure to support them and bring cleaner air benefits. EVgo’s new charging stations at Lot 29 are a good example of public-private partnership accelerating the adoption of EVs, and we are excited to partner with a local company to bring more charging infrastructure to our community,” said Sue Himmelrich, Mayor of the City of Santa Monica.

