Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.

Visa will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all related materials can also be accessed through Visa’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/defa ....

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

