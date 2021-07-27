Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.

Visa will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all related materials can also be accessed through Visa’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/defa ....