Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Including EPS of $0.50

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2021.

“Horizon achieved strong earnings in the second quarter, along with increased non–interest income, stable net interest income, lower deposit costs and strong asset quality metrics,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “With an improving commercial lending pipeline, and ample liquidity and capital, Horizon is very well positioned for loan growth more in line with historic levels in a recovering economy. We also continue to focus on disciplined management of our highly efficient operations and initiated plans to consolidate 10 locations this summer, reassigning employees to other open positions and investing savings into digital capabilities and opportunities in our growing Indiana and Michigan markets. We also announced the acquisition of 14 Michigan branches to extend our low–cost deposit franchise in a financially and strategically attractive transaction that is on schedule for completion during the third quarter.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income grew to a record $22.2 million, up 8.6% from the linked quarter and 51.5% from the year–ago period. Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.50 includes the $0.01 after–tax impact of expenses associated with Horizon’s agreement to acquire 14 TCF National Bank branches, approximately $976 million in deposits and approximately $278 million in loans in a financially and strategically attractive extension of Horizon’s low–cost deposit franchise in Michigan, announced in the quarter. EPS was $0.46 for the first quarter of 2021 and $0.33 for the second quarter of 2020.

  • Pre–tax, pre–provision net income grew to a second–quarter record $24.5 million, up 0.9% from the linked quarter and 3.2% from the year–ago period. This non–GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre–tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Income” table below.)

  • Net interest income was $42.6 million for the quarter, compared to $42.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $43.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Reported net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.14% and adjusted NIM was 3.13%, with reported NIM declining by 15 basis points and adjusted NIM decreasing by four basis points from the first quarter of 2021. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table for the definition of this non–GAAP calculation of adjusted NIM.) An estimated seven basis points attributed to Federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending improved the margin, offset by an estimated 21 basis point compression attributed to excess liquidity held during the quarter, for both NIM and adjusted NIM.

  • Horizon’s in–market consumer and commercial deposit relationships, combined with strategic pricing moves to manage deposit growth and runoff of higher–priced time deposits, contributed to continued improvement in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, which declined to 0.45% in the quarter, compared to 0.50% in the first quarter of 2021 and 0.74% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Non–interest expense was $33.4 million in the quarter, or 2.18% of average assets on an annualized basis, compared to $32.2 million, or 2.20%, in the first quarter of 2021 and $30.4 million, or 2.18%, in the second quarter of 2020.

  • The efficiency ratio for the period was 57.73% compared to 57.03% for the first quarter of 2021 and 56.23% for the second quarter of 2020. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.45% compared to 57.97% for the first quarter of 2021 and 56.49% for the second quarter of 2020. (See the “Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” table below.)

  • Horizon experienced an increased return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.45% and return on average common equity (“ROACE”) of 12.59% in the quarter, as well as adjusted ROAA of 1.46% and adjusted ROACE of 12.61%, excluding the impact of acquisition expenses and prepayment penalties, net of tax, and death benefits on bank owned life insurance. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets” and the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity” tables below.)

  • Horizon recorded a provision release of $1.5 million and maintained solid asset quality metrics at period end, including non–performing loans declining 10.9% during the quarter to $22.3 million, or 0.63% of total loans, substandard loans declining 4.6% to $82.5 million, or 2.3% of total loans, net charge–offs declining 81.3% to $39,000, or 0.00% of average loans for the period, and COVID–19 deferrals declining 42.7% to $52.5 million, or 1.5% of total loans.

  • Total non–interest income grew to $15.2 million, up 9.6% from the linked quarter and 36.7% from the year–ago period, due to favorable impact of mortgage production, bank owned life insurance, banking fees and fiduciary activities. Following record residential lending in 2020, mortgage–related non–interest income remained strong in the second three months of 2021, with gain on mortgage loan sales of $5.6 million and net mortgage servicing income of $1.5 million. The Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) originated $173.0 million in mortgage loans during the quarter, with 61% of volume from purchases, as Horizon continued to focus residential lending on prime borrowers in Indiana and Michigan markets.

  • Loans, excluding PPP lending, totaled $3.36 billion on June 30, 2021, were lower reflecting cash reserves maintained by many current and prospective commercial borrowers and retail households through the quarter. Loans, excluding PPP lending, totaled $3.42 billion on March 31, 2021 and $3.69 billion on June 30, 2020.

  • Horizon’s book value per share and tangible book value per share increased to all–time highs of $16.16 and $12.24, respectively. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share” table below.)

  • As part of the Company's annual branch performance review and a third–party analysis of the Bank's retail network, Horizon's Board of Directors approved the permanent closure of nine Indiana branch locations and one in Michigan to occur on August 27, 2021.

  • Horizon increased cash dividends paid in the quarter by 8.3% to $0.13 per share, as previously announced. As of June 30, 2021, in excess of $129 million in cash was maintained at the holding company, providing considerable future optionality to build shareholder value.

Summary

    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin   2021   2021   2020
Net interest income   $ 42,632     $ 42,538     $ 42,996  
Net interest margin   3.14 %   3.29 %   3.47 %
Adjusted net interest margin   3.13 %   3.17 %   3.35 %

“Expected net interest margin compression in the second quarter continued to reflect pressure on total earning assets as we invested significant liquidity in lower–yielding assets. This was partially offset by a four basis point increase in average loan yields and a five basis point reduction in our already low average cost of interest bearing liabilities,” Mr. Dwight commented.

“We continue to believe that Horizon's ample liquidity and capital positions us well to quickly respond to both commercial and consumer credit needs that we expect to accelerate as stimulus dollars are spent down and a recovering economy enhances demand.”

    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs   2021   2021   2020
Interest earning assets   3.48  %   3.66  %   4.05  %
Interest bearing liabilities   0.45  %   0.50  %   0.74  %


    For the Three Months Ended
Non–interest Income and   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Mortgage Banking Income   2021   2021   2020
Total non–interest income   $ 15,207      $ 13,873      $ 11,125     
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   5,612      5,296      6,620     
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   1,503      213      (2,760 )  


    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Non–interest Expense   2021   2021   2020
Total non–interest expense   $ 33,388      $ 32,172      $ 30,432   
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   2.18  %   2.20  %   2.18  %


    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Credit Quality   2021   2021   2020
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.58  %   1.56  %   1.38  %
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.63  %   0.68  %   0.70  %
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.00  %   0.01  %   0.01  %


Allowance for   December 31,   Net Reserve June 30,
Credit Losses   2020   1Q20   2Q20   2021
Commercial   $ 42,210     $ 770       $ (1,214 )     $ 41,766  
Retail Mortgage   4,620     (391 )     (121 )     4,108  
Warehouse   1,267     (104 )     (8 )     1,155  
Consumer   8,930     (116 )     (194 )     8,620  
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)   $ 57,027     $ 159       $ (1,537 )     $ 55,649  
ACL / Total Loans   1.47 %           1.58 %
Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”)   $ 11,494     $ (221 )     $ (815 )     $ 10,458  

“Horizon recorded a provision release reflecting continuing economic improvement and the Bank's strong asset quality, including significant reductions in non–performing and substandard loans, net charge–offs and COVID–19 deferral levels in the quarter,” Mr. Dwight said.

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $22.2 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, compared to $20.4 million, or $0.46, for the linked quarter and $14.6 million, or $0.33, for the prior year period. This represents the highest quarterly net income in the Company’s history, even with the $0.01 after tax effect of second quarter 2021 acquisition expenses.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $22.2 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, compared to $19.7 million, or $0.44, for the linked quarter and $14.4 million, or $0.32, for the prior year period. Adjusted net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability.

The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflects an increase in non–interest income of $1.3 million, a decrease of $1.9 million in credit loss expense and an increase in net interest income of $94,000, offset by an increase in non–interest expense of $1.2 million and an increase in income tax expense of $320,000.

Interest income includes the recognition of PPP interest and net loan processing fees totaling $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.2 million in the linked quarter. On June 30, 2021, the Company had $5.7 million in deferred PPP loan processing fees outstanding and $169.4 million in PPP loans outstanding. PPP deferred fees and loans outstanding at March 31, 2021 were $7.3 million and $252.3 million, respectively. The processing fees are deferred and recognized over the contractual life of the loan, or accelerated at forgiveness.

Second quarter 2021 income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $5.6 million, up from $5.3 million in the linked quarter and down from $6.6 million in the prior year period.

Non–interest expense of $33.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 reflected an $859,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, an increase of $518,000 in outside services and consultants, an increase of $309,000 in other expenses, an increase of $285,000 in loan expenses and $242,000 in acquisition expenses, offset by a decrease in FDIC deposit insurance expense of $300,000, a decrease in other losses of $277,000 and a decrease in net occupancy expenses of $234,000, from the linked quarter.

The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in non–interest income of $4.1 million and a decrease in credit loss expense of $8.5 million, offset by an increase in non–interest expense of $3.0 million, an increase in income tax expense of $1.8 million and a decrease in net interest income of $364,000.

Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $42.6 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.3 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the first six months of 2020. Adjusted net income for the first six months of 2021 was $41.9 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per share, compared to $25.6 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the first six months of 2020. The increase in net income for the first six months of 2021 when compared to the same prior year period reflects a decrease in credit loss expense of $16.8 million, an increase in non–interest income of $5.9 million and an increase in net interest income of $1.2 million, offset by an increase in non–interest expense of $4.0 million and an increase in income tax expense of $3.6 million.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Net income as reported $ 22,173       $ 20,422       $ 21,893       $ 20,312       $ 14,639       $ 42,595       $ 26,294    
Acquisition expenses 242                               242          
Tax effect (51 )                             (51 )        
Net income excluding acquisition expenses 22,364       20,422       21,893       20,312       14,639       42,786       26,294    
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities       (914 )     (2,622 )     (1,088 )     (248 )     (914 )     (587 )  
Tax effect       192       551       228       52       192       123    
Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 22,364       19,700       19,822       19,452       14,443       42,064       25,830    
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) (266 )                 (31 )           (266 )     (233 )  
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 22,098       19,700       19,822       19,421       14,443       41,798       25,597    
Prepayment penalties on borrowings 125             3,804                   125          
Tax effect (26 )           (799 )                 (26 )        
Net income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 22,197       19,700       22,827       19,421       14,443       41,897       25,597    
Adjusted net income $ 22,197       $ 19,700       $ 22,827       $ 19,421       $ 14,443       $ 41,897       $ 25,597    


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported $ 0.50       $ 0.46       $ 0.50       $ 0.46       $ 0.33       $ 0.97       $ 0.59    
Acquisition expenses 0.01                               0.01          
Tax effect                                        
Diluted EPS excluding acquisition expenses 0.51       0.46       0.50       0.46       0.33       0.98       0.59    
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities       (0.02 )     (0.06 )     (0.02 )     (0.01 )     (0.02 )     (0.01 )  
Tax effect             0.01       0.01                      
Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 0.51       0.44       0.45       0.45       0.32       0.96       0.58    
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) (0.01 )                             (0.01 )     (0.01 )  
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.50       0.44       0.45       0.45       0.32       0.95       0.57    
Prepayment penalties on borrowings             0.09                            
Tax effect             (0.02 )                          
Diluted EPS excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 0.50       0.44       0.52       0.45       0.32       0.95       0.57    
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.50       $ 0.44       $ 0.52       $ 0.45       $ 0.32       $ 0.95       $ 0.57    


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Pre–tax income $ 25,943       $ 23,872       $ 23,860       $ 24,638       $ 16,632       $ 49,815       $ 29,871    
Credit loss expense (1,492 )     367       3,042       2,052       7,057       (1,125 )     15,657    
Pre–tax, pre–provision income $ 24,451       $ 24,239       $ 26,902       $ 26,690       $ 23,689       $ 48,690       $ 45,528    
                           
Pre–tax, pre–provision income $ 24,451       $ 24,239       $ 26,902       $ 26,690       $ 23,689       $ 48,690       $ 45,528    
Acquisition expenses 242                               242          
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities       (914 )     (2,622 )     (1,088 )     (248 )     (914 )     (587 )  
Death benefit on BOLI (266 )                 (31 )           (266 )     (233 )  
Prepayment penalties on borrowings 125             3,804                   125          
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision income $ 24,552       $ 23,325       $ 28,084       $ 25,571       $ 23,441       $ 47,752       $ 44,708    

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.29% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 18 basis points, offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of five basis points. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.3 million lower during the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 57 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 29 basis points.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.21% for the first six months of 2021 compared to 3.51% for the same prior year period. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 68 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 46 basis points.

The net interest margin was impacted during the second and first quarters of 2021 by PPP loans that were originated. Horizon estimates that the PPP loans increased the net interest margin by seven and 10 basis points for the second and first quarters of 2021, respectively. This assumes these PPP loans were not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and were primarily funded by the growth in non–interest bearing deposits.

The net interest margin was also impacted during the second and first quarters of 2021 by excess liquidity carried on the balance sheet through increased deposits. Horizon estimates that the excess liquidity compressed the net interest margin by 21 and 16 basis points for the second and first quarters of 2021, respectively. This assumes that the excess liquidity was not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and was excluded from non–interest bearing deposits.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Net interest income as reported   $ 42,632       $ 42,538       $ 43,622       $ 43,397       $ 42,996       $ 85,170       $ 83,921    
Average interest earning assets   5,659,384       5,439,634       5,365,888       5,251,611       5,112,636       5,550,116       4,929,388    
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”)   3.14   %   3.29   %   3.34   %   3.39   %   3.47   %   3.21   %   3.51   %
                             
Net interest income as reported   $ 42,632       $ 42,538       $ 43,622       $ 43,397       $ 42,996       $ 85,170       $ 83,921    
Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”)   (230 )     (1,579 )     (2,461 )     (1,488 )     (1,553 )     (1,809 )     (2,987 )  
Prepayment penalties on borrowings   125             3,804                   125          
Adjusted net interest income   $ 42,527       $ 40,959       $ 44,965       $ 41,909       $ 41,443       $ 83,361       $ 80,934    
Adjusted net interest margin   3.13   %   3.17   %   3.44   %   3.27   %   3.35   %   3.15   %   3.39   %

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 3.13% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.17% for the linked quarter and 3.35% for the second quarter of 2020. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $230,000, $1.6 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The adjusted net interest margin was 3.15% for the first six months of 2021 compared to 3.39% for the same prior year period. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.8 million and $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loans were $3.53 billion, or $3.36 billion excluding PPP loans, on June 30, 2021. Total loans were $3.67 billion, or $3.42 billion excluding PPP loans, on March 31, 2021. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, PPP loans decreased $82.8 million, mortgage warehouse loans decreased $60.9 million, residential mortgage loans decreased $22.5 million and loans held for sale decreased $570,000, offset by an increase in consumer loans of $11.7 million and an increase in commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, of $9.6 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  June 30,   March 31,   Amount   Percent
  2021   2021   Change   Change
Commercial, excluding PPP loans $ 1,935,187     $ 1,925,576     $ 9,611       0.5 %
PPP loans 169,440     252,282     (82,842 )     (32.8 )%
Residential mortgage 559,437     581,929     (22,492 )     (3.9 )%
Consumer 650,144     638,403     11,741       1.8 %
Subtotal 3,314,208     3,398,190     (83,982 )     (2.5 )%
Loans held for sale 7,228     7,798     (570 )     (7.3 )%
Mortgage warehouse 205,311     266,246     (60,935 )     (22.9 )%
Total loans $ 3,526,747     $ 3,672,234     $ (145,487 )     (4.0 )%

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended June 30, 2021 generated $5.6 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, increasing $316,000 from the first quarter of 2021 and decreasing $1.0 million from the second quarter of 2020. Total origination volume for the second quarter of 2021, including loans placed into the portfolio, totaled $173.0 million, representing an increase of 11.2% from first quarter 2021 levels, and a decrease of 31.6% from the second quarter of 2020. As a percentage of total originations, 39% of the volume was for refinances and 61% was for new purchases during the second quarter of 2021. Total origination volume of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $113.2 million, representing a decrease of 10.2% from the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 41.2% from the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue derived from Horizon's residential mortgage and mortgage warehouse lending activities was 12% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 14% for the linked quarter and 15% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Expense Management

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,        
  2021   2021   Adjusted
Non–interest Expense Actual   Acquisition
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Acquisition 
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Amount 
Change 		  Percent 
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,730     $       $ 17,730     $ 16,871     $     $ 16,871     $ 859       5.1 %
Net occupancy expenses 3,084           3,084     3,318         3,318     (234 )     (7.1 )%
Data processing 2,388           2,388     2,376         2,376     12       0.5 %
Professional fees 588     (51 )     537     544         544     (7 )     (1.3 )%
Outside services and consultants 2,220     (187 )     2,033     1,702         1,702     331       19.4 %
Loan expense 3,107           3,107     2,822         2,822     285       10.1 %
FDIC insurance expense 500           500     800         800     (300 )     (37.5 )%
Other losses 6           6     283         283     (277 )     (97.9 )%
Other expense 3,765     (4 )     3,761     3,456         3,456     305       8.8 %
Total non–interest expense $ 33,388     $ (242 )     $ 33,146     $ 32,172     $     $ 32,172     $ 974       3.0 %
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.18 %       2.16 %   2.20 %       2.20 %        

Total non–interest expense was $1.2 million higher in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in expenses was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $859,000, an increase in outside services and consultants of $518,000, an increase in other expenses of $309,000 and an increase in loan expense of $285,000, offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense of $300,000, other losses of $277,000 and net occupancy of $234,000. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was due to a decrease of $581,000 in deferred loan origination costs and an increase of $272,000 in health insurance expense. Excluding acquisition expenses, total non–interest expense increased by $974,000 in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,        
  2021   2020   Adjusted
Non–interest Expense Actual   Acquisition
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Acquisition
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Amount
Change 		  Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,730     $       $ 17,730     $ 15,629     $     $ 15,629     $ 2,101       13.4 %
Net occupancy expenses 3,084           3,084     3,190         3,190     (106 )     (3.3 )%
Data processing 2,388           2,388     2,432         2,432     (44 )     (1.8 )%
Professional fees 588     (51 )     537     518         518     19       3.7 %
Outside services and consultants 2,220     (187 )     2,033     1,759         1,759     274       15.6 %
Loan expense 3,107           3,107     2,692         2,692     415       15.4 %
FDIC insurance expense 500           500     235         235     265       112.8 %
Other losses 6           6     193         193     (187 )     (96.9 )%
Other expense 3,765     (4 )     3,761     3,784         3,784     (23 )     (0.6 )%
Total non–interest expense $ 33,388     $ (242 )     $ 33,146     $ 30,432     $     $ 30,432     $ 2,714       8.9 %
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.18 %       2.16 %   2.18 %       2.18 %        

Total non–interest expense was $3.0 million higher in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, outside services and consultants, loan expense and FDIC insurance expense were offset in part by decreases in other losses and net occupancy expenses. Excluding acquisition expenses, total non–interest expense increased by $2.7 million in the second quarter when compared to the same prior year period.

  Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,        
  2021   2020   Adjusted
Non–interest Expense Actual   Acquisition 
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Acquisition 
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Amount 
Change 		  Percent 
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 34,601     $       $ 34,601     $ 32,220     $     $ 32,220     $ 2,381       7.4 %
Net occupancy expenses 6,402           6,402     6,442         6,442     (40 )     (0.6 )%
Data processing 4,764           4,764     4,837         4,837     (73 )     (1.5 )%
Professional fees 1,132     (51 )     1,081     1,054         1,054     27       2.6 %
Outside services and consultants 3,922     (187 )     3,735     3,674         3,674     61       1.7 %
Loan expense 5,929           5,929     4,791         4,791     1,138       23.8 %
FDIC insurance expense 1,300           1,300     385         385     915       237.7 %
Other losses 289           289     313         313     (24 )     (7.7 )%
Other expense 7,221     (4 )     7,217     7,865         7,865     (648 )     (8.2 )%
Total non–interest expense $ 65,560     $ (242 )     $ 65,318     $ 61,581     $     $ 61,581     $ 3,737       6.1 %
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.19 %       2.18 %   2.28 %       2.28 %        

Total non–interest expense was $4.0 million higher for the first six months of 2021 when compared to the same prior year period. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, loan expenses and FDIC insurance expense were offset in part by a decrease in other expense. Excluding acquisition expenses, total non–interest expense increased $3.7 million for the first six months of 2021 when compared to the same prior year period.
  
Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets was 2.18%, 2.20% and 2.18% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding acquisition expenses, as a percent of average assets was 2.16%, 2.20% and 2.18% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets was 2.19% and 2.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding acquisition expenses, as a percentage of average assets was 2.18% and 2.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $320,000 when compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $1.8 million when compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2021 compared to both periods was primarily due to increases in income before tax expense.

Income tax expense totaled $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $3.6 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to an increase in income before taxes of $19.9 million.

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Bank exceeded regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at June 30, 2021. Stockholders’ equity totaled $710.4 million at June 30, 2021 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 11.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Capital levels benefited from the Company’s previously disclosed public offering of subordinated notes raising $60.0 million in June 2020. Horizon’s fortress balance sheet at June 30, 2021 maintained adequate regulatory capital ratios when stress testing for highly adverse scenarios.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of June 30, 2021.

  Actual   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes 		  Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes
with Capital Buffer 		  Well Capitalized 
Under Prompt
Corrective Action
Provisions
  Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)                              
Consolidated $ 687,957     16.65 %   $ 330,550     8.00 %   $ 433,847     10.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank 562,810     13.59 %   331,308     8.00 %   434,842     10.50 %   $ 414,135     10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                              
Consolidated 634,359     15.35 %   247,958     6.00 %   351,274     8.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank 510,983     12.34 %   248,452     6.00 %   351,974     8.50 %   331,269     8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                              
Consolidated 519,058     12.56 %   185,968     4.50 %   289,284     7.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank 510,983     12.34 %   186,339     4.50 %   289,861     7.00 %   269,156     6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                              
Consolidated 634,359     10.76 %   235,821     4.00 %   235,821     4.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank 510,983     8.72 %   234,396     4.00 %   234,396     4.00 %   292,995     5.00 %

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). At June 30, 2021, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $890.6 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $1.187 billion of unpledged investment securities at June 30, 2021.

Branch Network and Customer Experience

Horizon continues to implement its disciplined approach to enhancing the efficiency of its branch network on an ongoing basis, while leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience. Following management's annual review of branch performance for potential closure and a third–party consulting firm’s review of the Bank's physical branch network and strategy, Horizon’s Board of Directors approved the permanent closure on August 27, 2021 of nine branch locations in Indiana and one office in Michigan. At the same time, the Bank continues to invest in its Midwest footprint. On May 25, 2021, Horizon announced it agreed to acquire 14 TCF National Bank branches with approximately $976 million in deposits and $278 million in associated loans in a financially and strategically attractive extension of the Bank's low–cost deposit franchise in Michigan. Horizon expects to close the transaction during the third quarter of 2021.

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for credit losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre–tax, pre–provision income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Total stockholders’ equity $ 710,374     $ 689,379     $ 692,216     $ 670,293     $ 652,206  
Less: Intangible assets 172,398     173,296     174,193     175,107     176,020  
Total tangible stockholders’ equity $ 537,976     $ 516,083     $ 518,023     $ 495,186     $ 476,186  
Common shares outstanding 43,950,720     43,949,189     43,880,562     43,874,353     43,821,878  
Book value per common share $ 16.16     $ 15.69     $ 15.78     $ 15.28     $ 14.88  
Tangible book value per common share $ 12.24     $ 11.74     $ 11.81     $ 11.29     $ 10.87  


Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Non–interest expense as reported $ 33,388       $ 32,172       $ 36,453       $ 33,407       $ 30,432       $ 65,560       $ 61,581    
Net interest income as reported 42,632       42,538       43,622       43,397       42,996       85,170       83,921    
Non–interest income as reported $ 15,207       $ 13,873       $ 19,733       $ 16,700       $ 11,125       $ 29,080       $ 23,188    
Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income)
(“Efficiency Ratio”) 		57.73   %   57.03   %   57.54   %   55.59   %   56.23   %   57.38   %   57.49   %
                           
Non–interest expense as reported $ 33,388       $ 32,172       $ 36,453       $ 33,407       $ 30,432       $ 65,560       $ 61,581    
Acquisition expenses (242 )                             (242 )        
Non–interest expense excluding acquisition expenses 33,146       32,172       36,453       33,407       30,432       65,318       61,581    
Net interest income as reported 42,632       42,538       43,622       43,397       42,996       85,170       83,921    
Prepayment penalties on borrowings 125             3,804                   125          
Net interest income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 42,757       42,538       47,426       43,397       42,996       85,295       83,921    
Non–interest income as reported 15,207       13,873       19,733       16,700       11,125       29,080       23,188    
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities       (914 )     (2,622 )     (1,088 )     (248 )     (914 )     (587 )  
Death benefit on BOLI (266 )                 (31 )           (266 )     (233 )  
Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI $ 14,941       $ 12,959       $ 17,111       $ 15,581       $ 10,877       $ 27,900       $ 22,368    
Adjusted efficiency ratio 57.45   %   57.97   %   56.48   %   56.64   %   56.49   %   57.70   %   57.94   %


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Average assets $ 6,142,507       $ 5,936,149       $ 5,864,086       $ 5,768,691       $ 5,620,695       $ 6,039,897       $ 5,433,187    
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported 1.45   %   1.40   %   1.49   %   1.40   %   1.05   %   1.42   %   0.97   %
Acquisition expenses 0.02                               0.01          
Tax effect                                        
ROAA excluding acquisition expenses 1.47       1.40       1.49       1.40       1.05       1.43       0.97    
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities       (0.06 )     (0.18 )     (0.08 )     (0.02 )     (0.03 )     (0.02 )  
Tax effect       0.01       0.04       0.02             0.01          
ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 1.47       1.35       1.35       1.34       1.03       1.41       0.95    
Death benefit on BOLI (0.02 )                             (0.01 )     (0.01 )  
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 1.45       1.35       1.35       1.34       1.03       1.40       0.94    
Prepayment penalties on borrowings 0.01             0.26                            
Tax effect             (0.05 )                          
ROAA excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 1.46       1.35       1.56       1.34       1.03       1.40       0.94    
Adjusted ROAA 1.46   %   1.35   %   1.56   %   1.34   %   1.03   %   1.40   %   0.94   %


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Average common equity $ 706,652       $ 697,401       $ 680,857       $ 668,797       $ 649,490       $ 702,052       $ 655,538    
Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported 12.59   %   11.88   %   12.79   %   12.08   %   9.07   %   12.23   %   8.07   %
Acquisition expenses 0.14                               0.07          
Tax effect (0.03 )                             (0.01 )        
ROACE excluding acquisition expenses 12.70       11.88       12.79       12.08       9.07       12.29       8.07    
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities       (0.53 )     (1.53 )     (0.65 )     (0.15 )     (0.26 )     (0.18 )  
Tax effect       0.11       0.32       0.14       0.03       0.06       0.04    
ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 12.70       11.46       11.58       11.57       8.95       12.09       7.93    
Death benefit on BOLI (0.15 )                 (0.02 )           (0.08 )     (0.07 )  
ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI 12.55       11.46       11.58       11.55       8.95       12.01       7.86    
Prepayment penalties on borrowings 0.07             2.22                   0.04          
Tax effect (0.01 )           (0.47 )                 (0.01 )        
ROACE excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 12.61   %   11.46   %   13.33   %   11.55   %   8.95   %   12.04   %   7.86   %
Adjusted ROACE 12.61   %   11.46   %   13.33   %   11.55   %   8.95   %   12.04   %   7.86   %

Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 28, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 877–317–6789 from the United States, 866–450–4696 from Canada or 412–317–6789 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 4, 2021. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877–344–7529 from the United States, 855–669–9658 from Canada or 412–317–0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 10157826.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $6.1 billion–asset bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in–market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in–market business banking and treasury management services, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Horizon’s Annual Report on Form 10–K and its quarterly reports on Form 10–Q. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID–19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward–looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward–looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Balance sheet:                  
Total assets $ 6,109,227     $ 6,055,528     $ 5,886,614     $ 5,790,143     $ 5,739,262  
Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold 209,304     444,239     158,979     15,707     82,328  
Interest earning time deposits 6,994     7,983     8,965     9,213     9,247  
Investment securities 1,844,470     1,423,825     1,302,701     1,195,613     1,126,075  
Commercial loans 2,104,627     2,177,858     2,192,271     2,321,608     2,312,715  
Mortgage warehouse loans 205,311     266,246     395,626     374,653     300,386  
Residential mortgage loans 559,437     581,929     624,286     675,220     704,410  
Consumer loans 650,144     638,403     655,200     658,884     660,871  
Earning assets 5,610,538     5,571,304     5,374,589     5,286,974     5,235,553  
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts 1,102,950     1,133,412     1,053,242     1,016,646     981,868  
Interest bearing transaction accounts 3,105,328     2,947,438     2,802,673     2,600,691     2,510,854  
Time deposits 573,348     640,966     675,218     718,952     814,877  
Borrowings 439,094     481,488     475,000     587,473     583,073  
Subordinated notes 58,676     58,640     58,603     58,566     58,824  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,662     56,604     56,548     56,491     56,437  
Total stockholders’ equity 710,374     689,379     692,216     670,293     652,206  


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Income statement:                  
Net interest income $ 42,632       $ 42,538     $ 43,622     $ 43,397     $ 42,996  
Credit loss expense (recovery) (1,492 )     367     3,042     2,052     7,057  
Non–interest income 15,207       13,873     19,733     16,700     11,125  
Non–interest expense 33,388       32,172     36,453     33,407     30,432  
Income tax expense 3,770       3,450     1,967     4,326     1,993  
Net income $ 22,173       $ 20,422     $ 21,893     $ 20,312     $ 14,639  
                   
Per share data:                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.50       $ 0.46     $ 0.50     $ 0.46     $ 0.33  
Diluted earnings per share 0.50       0.46     0.50     0.46     0.33  
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.13       0.12     0.12     0.12     0.12  
Book value per common share 16.16       15.69     15.78     15.28     14.88  
Tangible book value per common share 12.24       11.74     11.81     11.29     10.87  
Market value – high 19.13       19.94     15.86     11.48     12.44  
Market value – low $ 16.98       $ 15.43     $ 10.16     $ 9.05     $ 8.40  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 43,950,501       43,919,549     43,862,435     43,862,435     43,781,249  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 44,111,103       44,072,581     43,903,881     43,903,881     43,802,794  
                   
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets 1.45   %   1.40 %   1.49 %   1.40 %   1.05 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity 12.59       11.88     12.79     12.08     9.07  
Net interest margin 3.14       3.29     3.34     3.39     3.47  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.58       1.56     1.47     1.39     1.38  
Average equity to average assets 11.50       11.75     11.61     11.59     11.56  
Efficiency ratio 57.73       57.03     57.54     55.59     56.23  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.18       2.20     2.47     2.30     2.18  
Bank only capital ratios:                  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.72       8.81     8.71     8.57     8.48  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.34       12.71     11.29     10.67     10.49  
Total capital to risk weighted assets 13.59       13.86     12.21     11.56     11.74  


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2020
Income statement:      
Net interest income $ 85,170       $ 83,921  
Credit loss expense (recovery) (1,125 )     15,657  
Non–interest income 29,080       23,188  
Non–interest expense 65,560       61,581  
Income tax expense 7,220       3,577  
Net income $ 42,595       $ 26,294  
       
Per share data:      
Basic earnings per share $ 0.97       $ 0.59  
Diluted earnings per share 0.97       0.59  
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.25       0.24  
Book value per common share 16.16       14.88  
Tangible book value per common share 12.24       10.87  
Market value – high 19.94       18.79  
Market value – low $ 15.43       $ 7.97  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 43,935,111       44,219,880  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 44,092,577       44,286,864  
       
Key ratios:      
Return on average assets 1.42   %   0.97 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity 12.23       8.07  
Net interest margin 3.21       3.51  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.58       1.38  
Average equity to average assets 11.62       12.07  
Efficiency ratio 57.38       57.49  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.19       2.28  
Bank only capital ratios:      
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.72       8.48  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.34       10.49  
Total capital to risk weighted assets 13.59       11.74  


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Loan data:                  
Substandard loans $ 82,488     $ 86,472     $ 98,874     $ 88,286     $ 61,385  
30 to 89 days delinquent 3,336     5,099     6,938     5,513     3,853  
                   
Non–performing loans:                  
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest     267     262     331     123  
Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest 1,853     1,828     1,793     1,825     2,039  
Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual 2,294     2,271     2,610     2,704     3,443  
Non–accrual loans 18,175     20,700     22,142     24,454     22,451  
Total non–performing loans $ 22,322     $ 25,066     $ 26,807     $ 29,314     $ 28,056  
Non–performing loans to total loans 0.63 %   0.68 %   0.69 %   0.72 %   0.70 %


Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Commercial $ 41,766     $ 42,980     $ 42,210     $ 39,795     $ 39,147  
Residential mortgage 4,108     4,229     4,620     5,464     5,832  
Mortgage warehouse 1,155     1,163     1,267     1,250     1,190  
Consumer 8,620     8,814     8,930     9,810     8,921  
Total $ 55,649     $ 57,186     $ 57,027     $ 56,319     $ 55,090  


Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Commercial $ 40       $ 158       $ 23       $ 488     $ 6  
Residential mortgage (23 )     (65 )     (10 )     136     24  
Mortgage warehouse                        
Consumer 22       115       216       199     377  
Total $ 39       $ 208       $ 229       $ 823     $ 407  
Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period 0.00   %   0.01   %   0.01   %   0.02 %   0.01 %


Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Commercial $ 10,345      $ 12,802      $ 14,348      $ 16,169      $ 14,238   
Residential mortgage 7,841      7,916      7,994      9,209      9,945   
Mortgage warehouse —      —      —      —      —   
Consumer 4,136      4,348      4,465      3,936      3,873   
Total $ 22,322      $ 25,066      $ 26,807      $ 29,314      $ 28,056   
Non–performing loans to total loans 0.63  %   0.68  %   0.69  %   0.72  %   0.70  %


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Commercial $ 1,400     $ 1,696     $ 1,908     $ 2,191     $ 2,374  
Residential mortgage 37     37         70     249  
Mortgage warehouse                  
Consumer 46             80     20  
Total $ 1,483     $ 1,733     $ 1,908     $ 2,341     $ 2,643  


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average 
Balance 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
Assets                      
Interest earning assets                      
Federal funds sold $ 359,184       $ 98     0.11 %   $ 62,832       $ 17     0.11 %
Interest earning deposits 29,584       44     0.60 %   20,278       61     1.21 %
Investment securities – taxable 645,139       2,386     1.48 %   481,552       2,243     1.87 %
Investment securities – non–taxable (1) 1,054,703       5,656     2.72 %   647,375       4,105     3.15 %
Loans receivable (2) (3) 3,570,774       39,236     4.43 %   3,900,599       43,918     4.54 %
Total interest earning assets 5,659,384       47,420     3.48 %   5,112,636       50,344     4.05 %
Non–interest earning assets                      
Cash and due from banks 84,469               84,297            
Allowance for credit losses (57,196 )             (48,611 )          
Other assets 455,850               472,373            
Total average assets $ 6,142,507               $ 5,620,695            
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing deposits $ 3,680,796       $ 2,053     0.22 %   $ 3,299,661       $ 4,506     0.55 %
Borrowings 453,856       1,296     1.15 %   618,274       2,074     1.35 %
Subordinated notes 58,653       881     6.02 %   4,527       58     5.15 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,627       558     3.95 %   52,835       710     5.40 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,249,932       4,788     0.45 %   3,975,297       7,348     0.74 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                      
Demand deposits 1,139,068               924,890            
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 46,855               71,018            
Stockholders’ equity 706,652               649,490            
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,142,507               $ 5,620,695            
                       
Net interest income / spread     $ 42,632     3.03 %       $ 42,996     3.31 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)         3.14 %           3.47 %
                       
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average 
Balance 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
Assets                      
Interest earning assets                      
Federal funds sold $ 313,467       $ 164     0.11 %   $ 43,903       $ 113     0.52 %
Interest earning deposits 27,567       90     0.66 %   23,391       163     1.40 %
Investment securities – taxable 528,250       3,822     1.46 %   491,360       4,943     2.02 %
Investment securities – non–taxable (1) 1,005,855       10,879     2.76 %   618,080       7,903     3.16 %
Loans receivable (2) (3) 3,674,977       80,054     4.41 %   3,752,654       88,876     4.78 %
Total interest earning assets 5,550,116       95,009     3.57 %   4,929,388       101,998     4.25 %
Non–interest earning assets                      
Cash and due from banks 84,866               81,203            
Allowance for credit losses (57,486 )             (36,588 )          
Other assets 462,401               459,184            
Total average assets $ 6,039,897               $ 5,433,187            
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing deposits $ 3,602,882       $ 4,396     0.25 %   $ 3,262,492       $ 12,222     0.75 %
Borrowings 465,502       2,565     1.11 %   575,702       4,312     1.51 %
Subordinated notes 58,635       1,761     6.06 %   2,264       58     5.15 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,599       1,117     3.98 %   52,801       1,485     5.66 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,183,618       9,839     0.47 %   3,893,259       18,077     0.93 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                      
Demand deposits 1,101,377               820,997            
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 52,850               63,393            
Stockholders’ equity 702,052               655,538            
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,039,897               $ 5,433,187            
                       
Net interest income / spread     $ 85,170     3.10 %       $ 83,921     3.32 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)         3.21 %           3.51 %
                       
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands)
       
  June 30, 
2021 		  December 31, 
2020
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 304,171     $ 249,711  
Interest earning time deposits 6,994     8,965  
Investment securities, available for sale 1,691,186     1,134,025  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $162,651 and $179,990) 153,284     168,676  
Loans held for sale 7,228     13,538  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $55,649 and $57,027 3,463,870     3,810,356  
Premises and equipment, net 88,604     92,416  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 23,023     23,023  
Goodwill 151,238     151,238  
Other intangible assets 21,160     22,955  
Interest receivable 21,702     21,396  
Cash value of life insurance 97,071     96,751  
Other assets 79,696     93,564  
Total assets $ 6,109,227     $ 5,886,614  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Non–interest bearing $ 1,102,950     $ 1,053,242  
Interest bearing 3,678,676     3,477,891  
Total deposits 4,781,626     4,531,133  
Borrowings 439,094     475,000  
Subordinated notes 58,676     58,603  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,662     56,548  
Interest payable 2,430     2,712  
Other liabilities 60,365     70,402  
Total liabilities 5,398,853     5,194,398  
Commitments and contingent liabilities      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares      
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares Issued 44,039,562 and 43,905,631 shares, Outstanding 43,950,720 and 43,880,562 shares      
Additional paid–in capital 359,227     362,945  
Retained earnings 332,509     301,419  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,638     27,852  
Total stockholders’ equity 710,374     692,216  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,109,227     $ 5,886,614  


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Interest income                  
Loans receivable $ 39,236       $ 40,818     $ 46,745     $ 44,051       $ 43,918    
Investment securities – taxable 2,528       1,548     1,570     1,704       2,321    
Investment securities – non–taxable 5,656       5,223     4,919     4,391       4,105    
Total interest income 47,420       47,589     53,234     50,146       50,344    
Interest expense                  
Deposits 2,053       2,343     2,718     3,616       4,506    
Borrowed funds 1,296       1,269     5,456     1,662       2,074    
Subordinated notes 881       880     871     895       58    
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 558       559     567     576       710    
Total interest expense 4,788       5,051     9,612     6,749       7,348    
Net interest income 42,632       42,538     43,622     43,397       42,996    
Credit loss expense (recovery) (1,492 )     367     3,042     2,052       7,057    
Net interest income after credit loss expense (recovery) 44,124       42,171     40,580     41,345       35,939    
Non–interest Income                  
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,157       2,234     2,360     2,154       1,888    
Wire transfer fees 222       255     301     298       230    
Interchange fees 2,892       2,340     2,645     2,438       2,327    
Fiduciary activities 1,961       1,743     2,747     2,105       1,765    
Gains / (losses) on sale of investment securities       914     2,622     1,088       248    
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 5,612       5,296     7,815     8,813       6,620    
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 1,503       213     327     (1,308 )     (2,760 )  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 502       511     566     566       557    
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance 266               31          
Other income 92       367     350     515       250    
Total non–interest income 15,207       13,873     19,733     16,700       11,125    
Non–interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits 17,730       16,871     20,030     18,832       15,629    
Net occupancy expenses 3,084       3,318     3,262     3,107       3,190    
Data processing 2,388       2,376     2,126     2,237       2,432    
Professional fees 588       544     691     688       518    
Outside services and consultants 2,220       1,702     2,083     1,561       1,759    
Loan expense 3,107       2,822     2,961     2,876       2,692    
FDIC insurance expense 500       800     900     570       235    
Other losses 6       283     735     114       193    
Other expenses 3,765       3,456     3,665     3,422       3,784    
Total non–interest expense 33,388       32,172     36,453     33,407       30,432    
Income before income taxes 25,943       23,872     23,860     24,638       16,632    
Income tax expense 3,770       3,450     1,967     4,326       1,993    
Net income $ 22,173       $ 20,422     $ 21,893     $ 20,312       $ 14,639    
Basic earnings per share $ 0.50       $ 0.46     $ 0.50     $ 0.46       $ 0.33    
Diluted earnings per share 0.50       0.46     0.50     0.46       0.33    


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2020
Interest income      
Loans receivable $ 80,054       $ 88,876    
Investment securities – taxable 4,076       5,219    
Investment securities – non–taxable 10,879       7,903    
Total interest income 95,009       101,998    
Interest expense      
Deposits 4,396       12,222    
Borrowed funds 2,565       4,312    
Subordinated notes 1,761       58    
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 1,117       1,485    
Total interest expense 9,839       18,077    
Net interest income 85,170       83,921    
Credit loss expense (recovery) (1,125 )     15,657    
Net interest income after credit loss expense (recovery) 86,295       68,264    
Non–interest Income      
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,391       4,334    
Wire transfer fees 477       401    
Interchange fees 5,232       4,223    
Fiduciary activities 3,704       4,293    
Gains / (losses) on sale of investment securities 914       587    
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 10,908       10,093    
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 1,716       (2,735 )  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 1,013       1,111    
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance 266       233    
Other income 459       648    
Total non–interest income 29,080       23,188    
Non–interest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits 34,601       32,220    
Net occupancy expenses 6,402       6,442    
Data processing 4,764       4,837    
Professional fees 1,132       1,054    
Outside services and consultants 3,922       3,674    
Loan expense 5,929       4,791    
FDIC insurance expense 1,300       385    
Other losses 289       313    
Other expenses 7,221       7,865    
Total non–interest expense 65,560       61,581    
Income before income taxes 49,815       29,871    
Income tax expense 7,220       3,577    
Net income $ 42,595       $ 26,294    
Basic earnings per share $ 0.97       $ 0.59    
Diluted earnings per share 0.97       0.59    


Contract: Mark E. Secor
  Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873-2611
Fax: (219) 874-9280




