State Street Announces Resolution Plan for 2021

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that it has filed its 2021 resolution plan.

State Street, along with other banking institutions, periodically prepares and files its resolution plan, commonly referred to as a “living will,” with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The resolution plan details State Street’s efforts to enhance resolvability across its business in line with applicable rules and guidance.

The Public Section of State Street’s resolution plan can be found in the Investor Relations section of its website, at http://investors.statestreet.com/.