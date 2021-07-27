Boston Properties to Extend Its New York Presence Into the Midtown South Submarket With the Acquisition of 360 Park Avenue South in New York, NY

The Company expects to fund the acquisition through the assumption of approximately $202 million of first mortgage debt and the issuance of approximately $98 million in Operating Partnership Units (OPUs). The number of OPUs to be issued at closing will be based on the average closing price per share of BXP common stock for the five trading days immediately preceding the closing date, but in no event less than $111 per share.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it has agreed to acquire 360 Park Avenue South, an existing 450,000 square-foot 20-story office property located at the southwest corner of Park Avenue South and 26th Street in the Midtown South submarket of Manhattan, New York. The property is currently fully leased to a single tenant who will be vacating in late 2021, providing BXP with the opportunity to complete extensive upgrades and transform it into a premier modern building that will attract Class A clients. The Company expects to close the acquisition in December 2021 for a purchase price of approximately $300 million.

BXP owns and operates approximately 8.8 million square feet of Class A office space in Manhattan, primarily in the Park Avenue and Plaza Districts, which is approximately 94% leased to credit-strong tenants. The acquisition of 360 Park Avenue South expands BXP’s footprint into the Midtown South submarket, which is a preferred location for companies and young professionals in the tech, advertising, media, and information (TAMI) sector.

“This acquisition is an ideal value-add opportunity for BXP as it allows us to use our proven real estate skills to reposition and upgrade an existing property in an attractive submarket to secure future lease up opportunities,” said John Powers, Executive Vice President, New York Region, BXP. “Our long-standing experience in repositioning and transforming well-located properties into high-quality workspaces with attractive amenities will lead to the delivery of a world-class office property that caters to the growing cluster of technology companies in New York City.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “will,” “expects,” “intends” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Boston Properties’ control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, Boston Properties’ ability to satisfy the closing conditions and/or complete the transaction on the terms currently contemplated or at all, its ability to complete the upgrades referenced above on time, within budget or at all, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Boston Properties’ filings with the SEC. Boston Properties does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.6 million square feet and 196 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

