checkAd

Boston Properties to Extend Its New York Presence Into the Midtown South Submarket With the Acquisition of 360 Park Avenue South in New York, NY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 22:44  |  20   |   |   

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it has agreed to acquire 360 Park Avenue South, an existing 450,000 square-foot 20-story office property located at the southwest corner of Park Avenue South and 26th Street in the Midtown South submarket of Manhattan, New York. The property is currently fully leased to a single tenant who will be vacating in late 2021, providing BXP with the opportunity to complete extensive upgrades and transform it into a premier modern building that will attract Class A clients. The Company expects to close the acquisition in December 2021 for a purchase price of approximately $300 million.

The Company expects to fund the acquisition through the assumption of approximately $202 million of first mortgage debt and the issuance of approximately $98 million in Operating Partnership Units (OPUs). The number of OPUs to be issued at closing will be based on the average closing price per share of BXP common stock for the five trading days immediately preceding the closing date, but in no event less than $111 per share.

BXP owns and operates approximately 8.8 million square feet of Class A office space in Manhattan, primarily in the Park Avenue and Plaza Districts, which is approximately 94% leased to credit-strong tenants. The acquisition of 360 Park Avenue South expands BXP’s footprint into the Midtown South submarket, which is a preferred location for companies and young professionals in the tech, advertising, media, and information (TAMI) sector.

“This acquisition is an ideal value-add opportunity for BXP as it allows us to use our proven real estate skills to reposition and upgrade an existing property in an attractive submarket to secure future lease up opportunities,” said John Powers, Executive Vice President, New York Region, BXP. “Our long-standing experience in repositioning and transforming well-located properties into high-quality workspaces with attractive amenities will lead to the delivery of a world-class office property that caters to the growing cluster of technology companies in New York City.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “will,” “expects,” “intends” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Boston Properties’ control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, Boston Properties’ ability to satisfy the closing conditions and/or complete the transaction on the terms currently contemplated or at all, its ability to complete the upgrades referenced above on time, within budget or at all, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Boston Properties’ filings with the SEC. Boston Properties does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.6 million square feet and 196 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Boston Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boston Properties to Extend Its New York Presence Into the Midtown South Submarket With the Acquisition of 360 Park Avenue South in New York, NY Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it has agreed to acquire 360 Park Avenue South, an existing 450,000 square-foot …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:44 UhrBoston Properties Expands Its Life Sciences Growth Opportunity; Agrees to Acquire 435,000 Square-Foot Campus for Lab Redevelopment in the Shady Grove Life Sciences Cluster in Montgomery County, Maryland
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22:43 UhrBoston Properties to Enter the Seattle Market; Agrees to Acquire Safeco Plaza
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22:42 UhrBoston Properties Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results; Reports EPS of $0.71 and FFO Per Share of $1.72
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Boston Properties, CPP Investments and GIC Announce Office Co-Investment Program for Future Acquisitions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Boston Properties to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Boston Properties Announces Leadership Transition for New York Region
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten