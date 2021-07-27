CVB Financial Corp. and Suncrest Bank Announce Agreement to Merge

Highlights of Announced Transaction

Citizens Business Bank (“Citizens”) deepens presence in Central California and expands north to Sacramento – one of California’s largest deposit markets

Suncrest Bank is a fast growing commercial bank with a diversified loan portfolio and strong base of customer deposits

Citizens’ second largest acquisition will add scale and market share to improve Citizens’ competitive position and operating leverage



ONTARIO, Calif. & VISALIA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: CVBF) and Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) announced today that they have entered into an agreement and plan of reorganization and merger (the “Agreement”), pursuant to which Suncrest will merge with and into Citizens in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $204 million in aggregate or $16.18 per Suncrest share, based on CVB Financial Corp.’s closing stock price of $19.36 on July 26, 2021. The merger will increase Citizens’ total assets to approximately $17 billion on a pro forma basis based on the most recent publicly available information for Suncrest and CVB Financial Corp.

CVB Financial Corp. expects the merger to result in approximately 3.5% earnings per share accretion in 2023, excluding one-time transaction costs and assuming full realization of cost savings. CVB Financial Corp. anticipates the merger to be approximately 0.8% dilutive to tangible book value per share at closing with an earn back period of less than 1.75 years (using the cross-over method) and an internal rate of return of approximately 20%.

Suncrest Bank, headquartered in Visalia, California, had approximately $1.3 billion in total assets, $0.9 billion in gross loans and $1.2 billion in total deposits as of March 31, 2021. Suncrest has seven branch locations and two loan production offices throughout California’s Central Valley.

David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer of CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank, stated, “As the second largest acquisition in our history, the acquisition of Suncrest will deliver important benefits to our combined customers through our increased presence in the Central Valley and expansion into Sacramento, a sizable and important new market for Citizens Business Bank that presents significant growth opportunities going forward. On behalf of all of us at Citizens Business Bank, I want to welcome Suncrest Bank’s talented employees and loyal customers. We look forward to a swift closing and smooth integration.”