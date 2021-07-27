Ring Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its second quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.



The Company will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Monday, August 9, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)