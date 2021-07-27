checkAd

Stride, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021   

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3190868/A2B6A66AB4F9D74897C68EBEC830F8F1. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (833) 900-1536 (domestic) or (236) 712-2276 (international) at 4:45 p.m. (ET). The conference ID number is 4979044. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available starting on August 10, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) through September 10, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and entering the conference ID 4979044. A webcast replay will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3190868/A2B6A66AB4F9D74897C68EBEC830F8F1 for 30 days.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

