Janus International Agrees to Acquire Building Components Manufacturer DBCI

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage industry, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire DBCI, a manufacturer of steel roll-up doors and building products for both the commercial and self-storage industries and a part of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR) (“Cornerstone”). The acquisition broadens Janus’s customer set by gaining direct access to DBCI’s core general contractor and distributor base and provides an opportunity to deliver more comprehensive, value-added solutions for DBCI’s customers from Janus. Together, Janus and DBCI will benefit from an expanded geographic and regional sales footprint.

“This synergistic combination advances Janus’s strategy of focusing on a niche value proposition and enhances our ability to better serve the needs of our customers by broadening our platform’s range of solutions,” said Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus. “Given our complementary business lines, the acquisition presents appealing cost savings and scale/procurement benefits, along with the ability to integrate operations, cross-sell existing products and services, and expand our pool of talent and personnel.”

Headquartered in Douglasville, GA, DBCI’s product line includes steel sheet roll-up doors and steel durable sheets. In total, DBCI employs approximately 240 people and as of April 3, 2021 generated trailing 12-month revenue of approximately $85 million. DBCI’s manufacturing operations are located in Arizona, Georgia, and Texas.

“DBCI has been on our radar since Clearlake acquired Janus three years ago, and we’re pleased to have helped bring these businesses together,” said José E. Feliciano, Chairman of the Janus Board of Directors and Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. “With DBCI, Janus will look to accelerate the growth of its Nokē Smart Entry wireless management technology as it accesses a greater breadth of customers. We also expect Clearlake’s O.P.S. (Operations, People, and Strategy) framework to help Janus integrate DBCI in order to better serve our industry customers.”