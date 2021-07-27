checkAd

Encore Wire Reports Record Second Quarter Results; Increased Volumes; Announces Accelerated Capital Expenditure Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 23:05  |  21   |   |   

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter and YTD 2021 Highlights

  • Second Quarter Earnings per diluted share of $8.82; YTD Earnings per diluted share of $10.81
  • Second Quarter Net income of $183.1 million; YTD Net income of $224.2 million
  • Copper volumes sold increased 33.4% over second quarter of 2020
  • Cash on hand of $157.9 million as of June 30, 2021
  • Current Ratio of 4.62 as of June 30, 2021
  • No long-term debt and revolving credit line paid down to zero

Net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $744.4 million compared to $253.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Copper unit volume, measured in pounds of copper contained in the wire sold, increased 33.4% in the second quarter of 2021 versus the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2021 was 37.3% compared to 14.4% in the second quarter of 2020. The average selling price of wire per copper pound sold increased 129.6% in the second quarter of 2021 versus the second quarter of 2020, while the average cost of copper per pound purchased increased 73.5%. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $183.1 million versus $12.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Fully diluted net earnings per common share were $8.82 in the second quarter of 2021 versus $0.60 in the second quarter of 2020.

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $1.189 billion compared to $556.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Copper unit volume, measured in pounds of copper contained in the wire sold, increased 16.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus the six months ended June 30, 2020

Gross profit percentage for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 30.4% compared to 14.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The average selling price of wire per copper pound sold increased 89.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus the six months ended June 30, 2020, while the average cost of copper per pound purchased increased 60.5% for the same period comparison. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $224.2 million versus $31.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Fully diluted net earnings per common share were $10.81 in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus $1.50 in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

On a sequential quarter comparison, net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $744.4 million versus $444.1 million during the first quarter of 2021. Sales dollars increased due to a 47.7% increase in the average selling price per pound of copper wire sold, combined with a 15.1% unit volume increase of copper building wire sold on a sequential quarter comparison.

Gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2021 was 37.3% compared to 19.0% in the first quarter of 2021. Copper wire sales prices increased 47.7%, while the price of copper purchased increased 13.2% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $183.1 million versus $41.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Fully diluted net income per common share was $8.82 in the second quarter of 2021 versus $1.99 in the first quarter of 2021.

Aluminum wire represented 6.1% and 6.6%, respectively, of our net sales in the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Commenting on the results, Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “The unprecedented results in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 are grounded in the rich history and core values of the Company. Unbeatable customer service, nimble operations and quick deliveries coast to coast. Our one-location, vertically-integrated business model, strong management team, and deep raw material supplier relationships allowed us to remain fully operational, while maintaining our high standard for fill rates to meet surging demand in the current environment. By continuing to meet this value premise to our customers, we were able to increase copper volumes sold over the first quarter of 2021. We believe we can sustain this volume growth, compared to prior period levels, for the remainder of 2021.

Copper unit volumes increased 33.4% on a comparative quarter basis and 15.1% on a sequential quarter basis. Comex copper prices experienced upward volatility throughout the second quarter, peaking in May before pulling back slightly to end the quarter. This upward volatility had a positive impact on spreads. Copper spreads increased 234.0% on a comparative quarter basis and 109.2% on a sequential quarter basis.

We believe Encore Wire remains well positioned to capture additional market share and incremental growth in the current economic environment. As we address the near-term challenges, we remain focused on the long-term opportunities for our business. We believe that our superior order fill rates and deep vertical integration continue to enhance our competitive position. As orders come in from electrical contractors, our distributors can continue to depend on us for quick deliveries coast to coast. Our balance sheet remains very strong. We have no long-term debt, and our revolving line of credit is paid down to zero. In addition, we had $157.9 million in cash at the end of the quarter. We also declared a $0.02 cash dividend during the quarter.

Our two-phased expansion plan announced last year remains on schedule. The new service center opened seamlessly in mid-May and is fully operational today. Phase two, which is focused on repurposing our now vacated distribution center to expand manufacturing capacity and extend our market reach, is on schedule for an early 2022 opening.

We have been under construction since inception and we continue to grow today. The outstanding financial results through June 30th have fortified our already strong balance sheet and will continue to bolster cash reserves. Current market conditions have afforded us the opportunity to accelerate our capital expenditure plans and incrementally invest across our campus. We believe these investments will broaden our position as a low-cost manufacturer in the sector and further increase manufacturing capacity to accelerate growth. The incremental spending in 2021 through 2023 will expand vertical integration in our manufacturing processes to reduce costs as well as modernize select wire manufacturing facilities to increase capacity and efficiency. Capital expenditures are now expected to range from $150 - $170 million in 2021, $140 - $160 million in 2022, and $60 - $80 million in 2023. We expect to fund these investments with existing cash reserves and operating cash flows.

Our low-cost structure and strong balance sheet have allowed us the nimbleness to adapt quickly to changing market conditions, and we believe they are continuing to prove valuable now. We thank our employees and associates for their outstanding effort and our shareholders for their continued support.”

The health and safety of our employees and their families remain our top priority, and we are following CDC guidelines to maintain safe working conditions. The Company is unable to predict the impact that COVID-19 may have on our financial position and operating results in future periods. The duration or re-emergence of the outbreak and its long-term impact on our business remain uncertain.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:00 am Central time. Hosting the call will be Daniel Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Eckert, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the call, the dial-in number is 800-993-8735, and the confirmation number is 50192034. In order to be put through to the call, you will be required to give the call screener your full name and your company name. Please call in early to avoid being delayed by the information collection and missing the start of the call. A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, for a limited time.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

The matters discussed in this news release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “goal”, “seek”, “believe”, “project”, “estimate”, “expect”, “strategy”, “future”, “likely”, “may”, “should”, “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Examples of such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, statements about the pricing environment of copper, aluminum and other raw materials, the duration, magnitude and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, our order fill rates, profitability and stockholder value, payment of future dividends, future purchases of stock, the impact of competitive pricing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Additional Disclosures:

The term “EBITDA” is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company’s banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2020 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows:

 

 

Quarter Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

In Thousands

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net Income

 

$

183,053

 

 

$

12,347

 

 

$

224,242

 

 

$

30,955

 

Income Tax Expense

 

53,187

 

 

3,664

 

 

65,376

 

 

9,424

 

Interest Expense

 

102

 

 

60

 

 

185

 

 

119

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

5,677

 

 

4,750

 

 

10,977

 

 

9,321

 

EBITDA

 

$

242,019

 

 

$

20,821

 

 

$

300,780

 

 

$

49,819

 

Encore Wire Corporation

Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

157,872

 

 

 

$

183,123

 

 

Accounts Receivables, net

574,191

 

 

 

275,781

 

 

Inventories, net

87,920

 

 

 

92,322

 

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other

3,342

 

 

 

3,907

 

 

Total Current Assets

823,325

 

 

 

555,133

 

 

Property, Plant and Equipment, net

450,943

 

 

 

410,768

 

 

Other Assets

636

 

 

 

553

 

 

Total Assets

$

1,274,904

 

 

 

$

966,454

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

Trade Accounts Payable

$

77,458

 

 

 

$

56,726

 

 

Accrued Liabilities and Other

100,633

 

 

 

36,866

 

 

Total Current Liabilities

178,091

 

 

 

93,592

 

 

Long-Term Liabilities

 

 

 

Deferred Income Taxes and Other

33,188

 

 

 

35,133

 

 

Total Long-Term Liabilities

33,188

 

 

 

35,133

 

 

Total Liabilities

211,279

 

 

 

128,725

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Common Stock

271

 

 

 

270

 

 

Additional Paid-in Capital

70,366

 

 

 

67,885

 

 

Treasury Stock, at cost

(111,718

)

 

 

(111,718

)

 

Retained Earnings

1,104,706

 

 

 

881,292

 

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

1,063,625

 

 

 

837,729

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

1,274,904

 

 

 

$

966,454

 

 

Encore Wire Corporation

Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Quarter Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

744,408

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

253,631

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,188,548

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

556,425

 

 

100.0

%

Cost of Goods Sold

467,066

 

 

62.7

%

 

217,132

 

 

85.6

%

 

826,702

 

 

69.6

%

 

474,153

 

 

85.2

%

Gross Profit

277,342

 

 

37.3

%

 

36,499

 

 

14.4

%

 

361,846

 

 

30.4

%

 

82,272

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

41,140

 

 

5.5

%

 

20,755

 

 

8.2

%

 

72,292

 

 

6.1

%

 

43,044

 

 

7.7

%

Operating Income

236,202

 

 

31.7

%

 

15,744

 

 

6.2

%

 

289,554

 

 

24.4

%

 

39,228

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest & Other Income

38

 

 

%

 

267

 

 

0.1

%

 

64

 

 

%

 

1,151

 

 

0.2

%

Income before Income Taxes

236,240

 

 

31.7

%

 

16,011

 

 

6.3

%

 

289,618

 

 

24.4

%

 

40,379

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Income Taxes

53,187

 

 

7.1

%

 

3,664

 

 

1.4

%

 

65,376

 

 

5.5

%

 

9,424

 

 

1.7

%

Net Income

$

183,053

 

 

24.6

%

 

$

12,347

 

 

4.9

%

 

$

224,242

 

 

18.9

%

 

$

30,955

 

 

5.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

8.89

 

 

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

 

 

$

10.90

 

 

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

8.82

 

 

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

 

 

$

10.81

 

 

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

 

Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

20,581

 

 

 

 

20,496

 

 

 

 

20,574

 

 

 

 

20,646

 

 

 

Diluted

20,763

 

 

 

 

20,537

 

 

 

 

20,741

 

 

 

 

20,696

 

 

 

Cash Dividends Declared per Share

$

0.02

 

 

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

 

Encore Wire Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Reports Record Second Quarter Results; Increased Volumes; Announces Accelerated Capital Expenditure Plan Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021. Second Quarter and YTD 2021 Highlights Second Quarter Earnings per diluted share of $8.82; YTD Earnings per diluted share of $10.81 Second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Encore Wire Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten