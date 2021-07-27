Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

NOVATO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5pm ET to discuss its financial results and corporate update for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (855) 797-6910 (USA) or (262) 912-6260 (International) and enter the passcode 3654725. The replay of the call will be available for one year.