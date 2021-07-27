checkAd

Ashland reports preliminary financial results1 for third quarter of fiscal year 2021

  • Sales of $637 million, up eleven percent from the prior-year quarter
  • Net income of $80 million, or $1.29 per diluted share
  • Income from continuing operations of $87 million, or $1.40 per diluted share
  • Adjusted income from continuing operations excluding intangibles amortization expense of $75 million, or $1.22 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $148 million
  • Cash flows provided by operating activities of $233 million; free cash flows of $210 million

WILMINGTON, Del., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced preliminary1 financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021. The global specialty materials company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets.

Sales were $637 million, up eleven percent compared to the prior-year period. Strong demand was partially offset by continued weakness in hand-sanitizer ingredients and Avoca. Global supply-chain and logistics disruptions also limited the company’s ability to meet all customer demand. Foreign currency favorably impacted sales by three percent.

Net income was $80 million compared to $37 million in the prior-year quarter. Income from continuing operations was $87 million compared to $50 million in the prior-year quarter, or $1.40 per diluted share compared to $0.81 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted income from continuing operations excluding intangibles amortization expense was $75 million compared to $68 million in the prior-year quarter, or $1.22 per diluted share, up from $1.12 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $148 million, up from $143 million in the prior-year quarter. Global supply-chain disruptions and raw-material cost escalation in Performance Adhesives contributed to higher-than-expected costs during the quarter.

Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $233 million compared to $140 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flows totaled $210 million compared to $112 million in the prior-year quarter. The current-year period included $90 million of cash inflows from the new U.S. Accounts Receivables Sales Program.

“As we indicated during our earnings update on June 10, overall demand during the quarter was strong, though global supply-chain challenges continued to impact both sales and costs,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland. “Sales for our industrial businesses reached pre-pandemic levels and the demand for core consumer products demonstrated continued resilience.”

