GameSquare Esports Closes the Acquisition of Cut+Sew/Zoned, a Gaming and Lifestyle Marketing Agency
TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an
international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding membership units of Swingman LLC. (dba
Cut+Sew and Zoned) (“Swingman” or “Cut+Sew/Zoned”), a privately held marketing agency operating in the sports and esports industries (the
“Transaction”). Please see the Company’s press release dated July 15, 2021 for more information about the Transaction, which is available on the Company’s profiles at www.sedar.com
and www.theCSE.com.
“Cut+Sew/Zoned is an exciting company that operates at the intersection of gaming, sports and new media,” said Justin Kenna, CEO at GameSquare. “We are excited to welcome the talented founders of Cut+Sew/Zoned, Matt Hilman, Sean Maher, and Devon Woodruff to the GameSquare family and we look forward to fully integrate them in our business. Their experience, professionalism and creativity in building brands is expected to contribute positively to building our Complexity Gaming brand, and maximizing value for the Dallas Cowboys across GameSquare’s agency of record agreement. Financially, we believe this is another positive step forward for GameSquare’s future revenue and EBITDA profile.”
Transaction Highlights
- Cut+Sew/Zoned is a dynamic gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, California;
- Clients of Cut+Sew/Zoned have included multiple Fortune 100 consumer brands and exciting gaming companies such as Amazon’s Crown Channel, Tiv, Mavix Chairs, HyperX, and Play One Up;
- Expected to add additional marketing and strategy capabilities with a focus on traditional sports, gaming, emerging technology, new media, music, and fashion;
- Transaction anticipated to add a high revenue growth, profitable gaming and lifestyle marketing agency to GameSquare’s growing portfolio of companies;
- Total consideration of up to $7.85 million paid in a combination of cash and GameSquare common shares, including earnouts based on EBITDA of up to US$1.5 million;
- Represents an acquisition multiple of 1.6 times enterprise value (“EV”)/sales and 4.1 times EV/EBITDA, if earnout milestones are achieved over 24 months following closing.
As consideration for the Transaction, GameSquare issued 2 million of its common shares (“Common Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.50 per share and paid the members of Swingman $3.0 million in cash. Additionally, certain members of Swingman became entitled to receive (i) up to $1,250,000 paid in Common Shares and up to $150,000 paid in cash if Swingman generates up to US$1.0 million of EBITDA in the 12 months following the closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”), and (ii) up to $2,210,000 paid in Common Shares and up to $240,000 paid in cash if Swingman generates EBITDA of up to US$1.5 million in EBITDA in the period of 12 to 24 months following the Closing, for a maximum consideration of up to $7.85 million paid in cash and Common Shares. The co-founders and management of Swingman, including Matt Hilman, Devon Woodruff, and Sean Maher, have each agreed to continue to operate Cut+Sew/Zoned following the Closing. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Acquisition are subject to a 6-month lock-up period following Closing and a statutory hold period in Canada expiring on November 28, 2021.
0 Kommentare