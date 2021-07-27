GameSquare Esports Closes the Acquisition of Cut+Sew/Zoned, a Gaming and Lifestyle Marketing Agency

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding membership units of Swingman LLC. (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned) (“Swingman” or “Cut+Sew/Zoned”), a privately held marketing agency operating in the sports and esports industries (the “Transaction”). Please see the Company’s press release dated July 15, 2021 for more information about the Transaction, which is available on the Company’s profiles at www.sedar.com and www.theCSE.com.



“Cut+Sew/Zoned is an exciting company that operates at the intersection of gaming, sports and new media,” said Justin Kenna, CEO at GameSquare. “We are excited to welcome the talented founders of Cut+Sew/Zoned, Matt Hilman, Sean Maher, and Devon Woodruff to the GameSquare family and we look forward to fully integrate them in our business. Their experience, professionalism and creativity in building brands is expected to contribute positively to building our Complexity Gaming brand, and maximizing value for the Dallas Cowboys across GameSquare’s agency of record agreement. Financially, we believe this is another positive step forward for GameSquare’s future revenue and EBITDA profile.”