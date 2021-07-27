checkAd

First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
except per share data) June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2021       2021       2020       2021       2020  
Reported Results                  
Net income $29,619     $39,770     $23,851     $69,389     $28,578  
Diluted earnings per share $0.31     $0.41     $0.24     $0.72     $0.29  
Return on average assets   1.26%       1.77%       1.06%       1.51%       0.66%  
Return on average equity   10.82%       14.98%       8.95%       12.87%       5.36%  
                   
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                  
Core net income $29,777     $39,855     $24,176     $69,632     $28,906  
Core diluted earnings per share $0.31     $0.41     $0.25     $0.72     $0.29  
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $42,943     $45,046     $36,153     $87,989     $72,883  
Provision expense $5,413     ($4,390)     $6,859     $1,023     $37,826  
Net charge-offs $3,927     $3,270     $4,493     $7,197     $8,022  
Reserve build/(release)(2) $275     ($4,546)     $2,366     ($4,271)     $29,804  
Core return on average assets (ROAA)   1.26%       1.77%       1.08%       1.51%       0.67%  
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   1.82%       2.00%       1.61%       1.91%       1.69%  
Return on average tangible common equity   15.54%       21.58%       13.13%       18.50%       8.03%  
Core return on average tangible common equity   15.62%       21.63%       13.30%       18.56%       8.12%  
Core efficiency ratio   53.21%       53.18%       56.73%       53.20%       57.46%  
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.17%       3.40%       3.29%       3.29%       3.46%  

(1)   Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2)   Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $29.6 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.31, an increase of $5.8 million, or $0.07 per share from the second quarter of 2020
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $42.9 million, a decrease of $2.1 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $6.8 million from the second quarter of 2020
  • The Company achieved positive operating leverage during the first six months of 2021
    • Core revenue(1) grew $12.3 million, or 6.9%, from the prior year
    • Core noninterest expense(1) decreased $1.0 million, or 1.0%, from the prior year
  • Portfolio loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) increased $189.7 million, or 12.1% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by strong commercial production and continued consumer loan growth
    • Year-to-date annualized portfolio loan growth (excluding PPP loans) was 5.3%
    • Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $49.7 million, or 3.2% annualized, from the previous quarter
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $68.5 million decreased $1.3 million from the previous quarter due to lower interest and fees recognized on PPP loans, but increased $1.4 million from the second quarter of 2020
  • Noninterest income of $26.1 million (excluding net security gains) decreased $1.2 million from the previous quarter but increased $4.3 million from the second quarter of 2020
  • Noninterest expense of $51.5 million decreased $0.3 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.2 million from the second quarter of 2020
  • Total PPP loans decreased $186.1 million from the previous quarter resulting in the total PPP loan balance at June 30, 2021 of $292.4 million
  • Average deposits increased $375.9 million, or 19.9% annualized compared to the prior quarter, despite $69.6 million in intentional time deposit runoff
    • End of period deposits grew $15.8 million from the previous quarter
    • Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew $190.8 million, or 31.6% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share grew 10.4% annualized compared to the prior quarter and 6.5% year-over-year
  • First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the third consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2021
  • On June 14, 2021, the Bank announced it will enter the equipment leasing and finance business with the addition of Rob Boyer to its executive team as President of First Commonwealth Equipment Finance Group

Profitability

  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 53.21% improved 352 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and was relatively unchanged from the previous quarter
  • The return on average assets (ROA) improved 20 basis points to 1.26% compared to the second quarter of 2020
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.82% as compared to 2.00% in the prior quarter and 1.61% in the second quarter of 2020
  • The net interest margin of 3.17% decreased 23 basis points compared to the prior quarter and decreased 12 basis points as compared to the prior year quarter

Strong capital and liquidity positions

  • On April 26, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized a 4.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders
  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.9%, which represents $273.0 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
  • Total available liquidity of $4.7 billion
  • A total of 72,724 shares at a weighted average price of $13.95 were purchased during the second quarter of 2021 under the company’s previously authorized share repurchase program.   The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $23.6 million as of June 30, 2021

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $5.4 million, an increase of $9.8 million compared to the previous quarter when the provision for credit losses was ($4.4) million
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.50% compared to 1.55% in the previous quarter
  • Total criticized loans decreased $21.7 million from the previous quarter
    • Total nonperforming assets increased $1.4 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $3.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million from the previous quarter
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was 0.25% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 0.21% in the previous quarter

“I am pleased with our results in the second quarter.   As expected, our loan growth accelerated in multiple categories during the second quarter, bringing our year-to-date annualized loan growth to 5.3% excluding PPP, well within our mid-single-digit long-term target,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer.   “We remain committed to achieving positive operating leverage despite revenue headwinds from net interest margin compression.   Our track record of controlling expenses continued in the second quarter even while we continued to make investments to drive future growth.   In June, we announced our entry into the equipment finance business through the hiring of Rob Boyer.   Through Rob’s leadership, this new vertical will further diversify our earnings stream, and will benefit both our commercial customers and our shareholders in the long-run.”

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $29.6 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $39.8 million, or $0.41 per share in the first quarter of 2021 and $23.9 million, or $0.24 per share for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $68.5 million decreased $1.3 million from the previous quarter and increased $1.4 million from the prior year quarter.   The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in fees and interest on PPP loans, partially offset by the effects of a $356.1 million increase in average investment securities and a $69.6 million decrease in higher-cost time deposits.   Interest and fee income recognized on PPP loans totaled $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $7.9 million in the prior quarter.  

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.17%, a decrease of 23 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 12 basis points from the second quarter of 2020.   The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to an 11 basis point decrease in the yield on loans (excluding PPP loans) and a 147 basis point decrease in the yield on PPP loans (inclusive of loan forgiveness), partially offset by a seven basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total average deposits grew $375.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the previous quarter.   Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $190.8 million and offset a $69.6 million decrease in average time deposits.  

Total end-of-period deposits grew $15.8 million from the previous quarter.  

Asset Quality

The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020.  

Provision expense in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $5.4 million as compared to ($4.4) million in the previous quarter.   The provision expense during the quarter was a reflection of an improved economic forecast offset by strong end-of-period loan growth and a $1.2 million increase in unfunded commitment reserves.  

At June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $52.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $3.2 million from the second quarter of 2020.   Nonperforming loans represented 0.82% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.80% and 0.88% for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

At June 30, 2021, criticized loans totaled $250.4 million, a decrease of $21.7 million from the previous quarter.  

During the second quarter of 2021, net charge-offs were $3.9 million as compared to $3.3 million in the previous quarter and $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.   Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2021 were negatively impacted by a $3.6 million charge-off related to an individual commercial borrower.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were 0.25%, 0.21% and 0.28% for the periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $27.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.  

The $1.2 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loans due to an increase in new mortgage originations being retained in the Bank’s loan portfolio and a $1.7 million decrease in the derivative mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate swaps as a result of changes in fair value due to movement in bond spreads, swap rates and counterparty credit risk, which negatively impacted noninterest income.   These decreases were partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in fee income related to new interest rate swaps due to increased commercial demand and a $1.0 million increase in card-related interchange income.  

Noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $51.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $51.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $52.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.   The $0.4 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $0.9 million decrease in occupancy expense due to seasonally higher snow removal in the previous quarter and a $0.5 million decrease in contributions, partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in hospitalization expense and a $0.4 million increase in Pennsylvania shares tax.

The core efficiency ratio was 53.21% during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 53.18% in the previous quarter and 56.73% in the second quarter of 2020.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,392 at June 30, 2021, 1,387 at March 31, 2021, and 1,465 at June 30, 2020.   The decrease from the prior year quarter is the result of a company-wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and the consolidation of 20% of the Bank’s branch facilities in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, which represents a 4.5% increase from the second quarter of 2020.   The cash dividend is payable on August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2021.   This dividend represents a 3.4% projected annual yield utilizing the July 26, 2021 closing market price of $13.41.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2021 were 15.2%, 12.6%, 9.6% and 11.6% respectively.   First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM (ET).   The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-833-302-1887 conference ID # 2497028 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations.   A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and entering the conference ID # 2497028.   A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio.   First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.   For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the effects of   the COVID-19 pandemic on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.   Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.  

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION            
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA                  
Unaudited                  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income $ 68,199     $ 69,442       $ 66,686     $ 137,641     $ 134,410  
Provision for credit losses 5,413     (4,390 )     6,859     1,023     37,826  
Noninterest income 26,086     27,355       21,812     53,441     41,085  
Noninterest expense 51,542     51,859       52,756     103,401     103,027  
Net income 29,619     39,770       23,851     69,389     28,578  
Core net income (5) 29,777     39,855       24,176     69,632     28,906  
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.31      $ 0.41        $ 0.24      $ 0.72      $ 0.29   
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.31      $ 0.41        $ 0.25      $ 0.72      $ 0.29   
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
Return on average assets 1.26 %   1.77   %   1.06 %   1.51 %   0.66 %
Core return on average assets (7) 1.26 %   1.77   %   1.08 %   1.51 %   0.67 %
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.81 %   2.00   %   1.59 %   1.90 %   1.68 %
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.82 %   2.00   %   1.61 %   1.91 %   1.69 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 10.82 %   14.98   %   8.95 %   12.87 %   5.36 %
Return on average tangible common equity (8) 15.54 %   21.58   %   13.13 %   18.50 %   8.03 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 15.62 %   21.63   %   13.30 %   18.56 %   8.12 %
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 53.21 %   53.18   %   56.73 %   53.20 %   57.46 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.17 %   3.40   %   3.29 %   3.29 %   3.46 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 11.50     $ 11.30       $ 10.96          
Tangible book value per common share (11) 8.22     8.01       7.72          
Market value per common share 14.07     14.37       8.28          
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.115     0.110       0.110     0.225     0.220  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.78 %   0.75   %   0.81 %        
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.82  %   0.80    %   0.88  %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.57 %   0.55   %   0.62 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.59  %   0.58    %   0.66  %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.23 %   0.20   %   0.27 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.25  %   0.21    %   0.28  %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 183.81 %   192.06   %   145.37 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.44 %   1.44   %   1.18 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.50 %   1.55   %   1.28 %        
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.8 %   11.5   %   11.5 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.7 %   8.5   %   8.4 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12) 9.0  %   8.9    %   8.9  %        
Leverage Ratio 9.6 %   9.7   %   9.3 %        
Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.6 %   12.6   %   11.8 %        
Risk Based Capital - Total 15.2 %   15.3   %   14.4 %        
Common Equity - Tier I 11.6 %   11.6   %   10.7 %        


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION        
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA            
Unaudited            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 72,051     $ 74,061     $ 74,981       $ 146,112   $ 154,310    
Interest expense 3,852     4,619     8,295       8,471   19,900    
Net Interest Income 68,199     69,442     66,686       137,641   134,410    
Provision for credit losses 5,413     (4,390 )   6,859       1,023   37,826    
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 62,786     73,832     59,827       136,618   96,584    
Net securities gains 10     6     8       16   27    
Trust income 2,706     2,516     2,109       5,222   4,220    
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,310     4,047     3,286       8,357   8,031    
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,978     2,172     1,831       4,150   3,826    
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,509     1,951     1,800       3,460   3,416    
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,084     5,046     4,243       8,130   6,789    
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 2,111     1,690     581       3,801   1,280    
Card-related interchange income 7,406     6,427     5,886       13,833   11,148    
Derivative mark-to-market (277 )   1,430     (221 )     1,153   (1,962 )  
Swap fee income 1,252     146     609       1,398   823    
Other income 1,997     1,924     1,680       3,921   3,487    
Total Noninterest Income 26,086     27,355     21,812       53,441   41,085    
Salaries and employee benefits 28,347     28,671     28,773       57,018   58,750    
Net occupancy 3,881     4,773     4,397       8,654   9,370    
Furniture and equipment 3,866     3,948     3,657       7,814   7,435    
Data processing 3,192     3,052     2,596       6,244   5,063    
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,258     832     1,254       2,090   1,992    
Advertising and promotion 1,355     1,324     1,535       2,679   2,685    
Intangible amortization 863     866     919       1,729   1,853    
Other professional fees and services 1,091     751     920       1,842   1,818    
FDIC insurance 438     696     733       1,134   761    
Litigation and operational losses 556     479     319       1,035   709    
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 43     9     140       52   353    
COVID-19 related 232     74     419       306   442    
Branch consolidation (22 )   40           18      
Other operating expenses 6,442     6,344     7,094       12,786   11,796    
Total Noninterest Expense 51,542     51,859     52,756       103,401   103,027    
Income before Income Taxes 37,330     49,328     28,883       86,658   34,642    
Income tax provision 7,711     9,558     5,032       17,269   6,064    
Net Income $ 29,619     $ 39,770     $ 23,851       $ 69,389   $ 28,578    
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 96,201,628     96,248,476     98,132,697       96,201,628   98,132,697    
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 96,282,425     96,233,647     98,146,854       96,255,475   98,254,429    
             


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION      
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA          
Unaudited          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 89,505     $ 83,989     $ 108,970  
Interest-bearing bank deposits 194,948     420,645     348,763  
Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,102,057     1,056,703     914,412  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 554,225     407,833     297,986  
Loans held for sale 19,530     20,604     30,409  
           
Loans 6,740,535     6,736,894     6,922,075  
Allowance for credit losses (97,038 )   (96,763 )   (81,441 )
Net loans 6,643,497     6,640,131     6,840,634  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles 315,497     316,148     318,072  
Other assets 483,143     470,936     505,409  
Total Assets $ 9,402,402     $ 9,416,989     $ 9,364,655  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,617,651     $ 2,616,303     $ 2,288,299  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits 269,451     267,571     327,691  
Savings deposits 4,566,815     4,501,456     4,431,919  
Time deposits 431,102     483,926     734,292  
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,267,368     5,252,953     5,493,902  
           
Total deposits 7,885,019     7,869,256     7,782,201  
           
Short-term borrowings 107,372     110,762     108,484  
Long-term borrowings 182,767     233,012     233,723  
Total borrowings 290,139     343,774     342,207  
           
Other liabilities 120,825     116,479     164,542  
Shareholders' equity 1,106,419     1,087,480     1,075,705  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,402,402     $ 9,416,989     $ 9,364,655  
                       


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/   June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/
  2021 Rate 2021 Rate 2020 Rate   2021 Rate 2020 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN                  
                       
Assets                      
Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,341,805   3.80 % $ 6,292,076   3.91 % $ 6,372,145   4.14 %   $ 6,317,078   3.86 % $ 6,313,985   4.38 %
PPP Loans 429,917   5.11 % 489,375   6.58 % 405,738   2.73 %   459,482   5.89 % 202,869   2.73 %
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,886,184   1.43 % 1,530,107   1.54 % 1,412,275   1.99 %   1,709,129   1.48 % 1,333,987   2.21 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 8,657,906   3.35 % 8,311,558   3.63 % 8,190,158   3.70 %   8,485,689   3.49 % 7,850,841   3.97 %
Noninterest-earning assets 793,777     818,896     853,396       806,267     839,596    
Total Assets $ 9,451,683     $ 9,130,454     $ 9,043,554       $ 9,291,956     $ 8,690,437    
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,858,531   0.07 % $ 4,603,822   0.10 % $ 4,568,202   0.24 %   $ 4,731,880   0.08 % $ 4,391,763   0.36 %
Time deposits 458,638   0.47 % 528,265   0.75 % 776,892   1.51 %   493,259   0.62 % 801,429   1.58 %
Short-term borrowings 114,966   0.09 % 119,369   0.11 % 112,063   0.17 %   117,155   0.10 % 157,188   0.81 %
Long-term borrowings 206,495   4.65 % 233,113   4.41 % 233,819   4.41 %   219,731   4.52 % 233,934   4.41 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,638,630   0.27 % 5,484,569   0.34 % 5,690,976   0.59 %   5,562,025   0.31 % 5,584,314   0.72 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,604,695     2,413,887     2,130,775       2,509,818     1,903,568    
Other liabilities 110,264     155,443     150,254       132,729     131,122    
Shareholders' equity 1,098,094     1,076,555     1,071,549       1,087,384     1,071,433    
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,813,053      3,645,885      3,352,578        3,729,931      3,106,123     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,451,683     $ 9,130,454     $ 9,043,554       $ 9,291,956     $ 8,690,437    
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)   3.17 %   3.40 %   3.29 %     3.29 %   3.46 %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA      
Unaudited      
(dollars in thousands)      
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020
Loan Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,081,822   $ 1,077,218   $ 1,202,212  
Paycheck Protection Program 292,355   478,453   570,887  
Commercial real estate 2,205,758   2,167,506   2,224,710  
Real estate construction 317,496   316,207   339,603  
Total Commercial 3,897,431   4,039,384   4,337,412  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages 1,259,798   1,178,640   1,140,101  
Home equity lines of credit 568,985   577,975   583,187  
Real estate construction 97,320   88,373   76,726  
Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,926,103   1,844,988   1,800,014  
       
Auto loans 829,150   759,061   671,202  
Direct installment 28,805   32,143   43,629  
Personal lines of credit 53,720   55,719   63,600  
Student loans 5,326   5,599   6,218  
Total Other Consumer 917,001   852,522   784,649  
Total Consumer Portfolio 2,843,104   2,697,510   2,584,663  
Total Portfolio Loans 6,740,535   6,736,894   6,922,075  
Loans held for sale 19,530   20,604   30,409  
Total Loans $ 6,760,065   $ 6,757,498   $ 6,952,484  
       
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans:      
Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 22,219   $ 23,056   $ 44,968  
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis      
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 23,981   20,628   3,600  
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 6,593   6,697   7,455  
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 52,793   $ 50,381   $ 56,023  
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 394   916   1,634  
Repossessions ("Repos") 440   833   537  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 53,627   $ 52,130   $ 58,194  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 903   1,079   1,421  
Classified loans 55,957   72,026   76,917  
Criticized loans 250,427   272,143   125,432  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.80 % 0.77 % 0.84 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 97,038   $ 96,763   $ 81,441  
       


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 3,784     $ 479     $ 1,234       $ 4,263     $ 1,639    
Real estate construction (135 )       (26 )     (135 )   (26 )  
Commercial real estate 6     1,511     2,151       1,517     2,373    
Residential real estate (160 )   68     2       (92 )   504    
Loans to individuals 432     1,212     1,132       1,644     3,532    
Net Charge-offs $ 3,927     $ 3,270     $ 4,493       $ 7,197     $ 8,022    
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.23   % 0.20   % 0.27   %   0.21   % 0.25   %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.25   % 0.21   % 0.28   %   0.23   % 0.26   %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 137.84   % (134.25 ) % 152.66   %   14.21   % 471.53   %
Provision for credit losses $ 5,413     $ (4,390 )   $ 6,859       $ 1,023     $ 37,826    


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
             
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.    
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.    
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
             
Interest income $ 72,051   $ 74,061   $ 74,981     $ 146,112   $ 154,310  
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1) 290   309   359     598   755  
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 72,341   74,370   75,340     146,710   155,065  
Interest expense 3,852   4,619   8,295     8,471   19,900  
Net interest income, (FTE) (1) $ 68,489   $ 69,751   $ 67,045     $ 138,239   $ 135,165  


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
             
Net Income $ 29,619     $ 39,770     $ 23,851       $ 69,389     $ 28,578    
Intangible amortization 863     866     919       1,729     1,853    
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (181 )   (182 )   (193 )     (363 )   (389 )  
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 30,301     $ 40,454     $ 24,577       $ 70,755     $ 30,042    
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,098,094     $ 1,076,555     $ 1,071,549       $ 1,087,384     $ 1,071,433    
Less: intangible assets 315,776     316,438     318,486       316,105     318,877    
Tangible Equity 782,318     760,117     753,063       771,279     752,556    
Less: preferred stock                      
Tangible Common Equity $ 782,318     $ 760,117     $ 753,063       $ 771,279     $ 752,556    
             
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.54   % 21.58   % 13.13   %   18.50   % 8.03   %
             


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 29,619     $ 39,770     $ 23,851       $ 69,389     $ 28,578    
Net securities gains (10 )   (6 )   (8 )     (16 )   (27 )  
Tax benefit of net securities gains 2     1     2       3     6    
COVID-19 related 232     74     419       306     442    
Tax benefit of COVID 19 related (49 )   (16 )   (88 )     (64 )   (93 )  
Branch consolidation related (22 )   40           18        
Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses 5     (8 )         (4 )      
(5) Core net income $ 29,777     $ 39,855     $ 24,176       $ 69,632     $ 28,906    
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 96,282,425     96,233,647     98,146,854       96,255,475     98,254,429    
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.31     $ 0.41     $ 0.25       $ 0.72     $ 0.29    
             
Intangible amortization 863     866     919       1,729     1,853    
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (181 )   (182 )   (193 )     (363 )   (389 )  
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 30,459     $ 40,539     $ 24,902       $ 70,998     $ 30,370    
             
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.62   % 21.63   % 13.30   %   18.56   % 8.12   %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES          
      
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 29,619   $ 39,770   $ 23,851     $ 69,389   $ 28,578  
Total Average Assets 9,451,683   9,130,454   9,043,554     9,291,956   8,690,437  
Return on Average Assets 1.26 % 1.77 % 1.06 %   1.51 % 0.66 %
             
Core Net Income (5) $ 29,777   $ 39,855   $ 24,176     $ 69,632   $ 28,906  
Total Average Assets 9,451,683   9,130,454   9,043,554     9,291,956   8,690,437  
(7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.26 % 1.77 % 1.08 %   1.51 % 0.67 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 51,542     $ 51,859     $ 52,756       $ 103,401     $ 103,027    
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Unfunded commitment reserve         887           (1,652 )  
Intangible amortization 863     866     919       1,729     1,853    
COVID-19 related 232     74     419       306     442    
Branch consolidation related (22 )   40           18        
Noninterest Expense - Core $ 50,469     $ 50,879     $ 50,531       $ 101,348     $ 102,384    
             
Net interest income, (FTE) $ 68,489     $ 69,751     $ 67,045       $ 138,239     $ 135,165    
Total noninterest income 26,086     27,355     21,812       53,441     41,085    
Net securities gains (10 )   (6 )   (8 )     (16 )   (27 )  
Total Revenue 94,565     97,100     88,849       191,664     176,223    
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market (277 )   1,430     (221 )     1,153     (1,962 )  
Total Revenue - Core $ 94,842     $ 95,670     $ 89,070       $ 190,511     $ 178,185    
             
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 53.21   % 53.18   % 56.73   %   53.20   % 57.46   %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES    
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020
Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,106,419   $ 1,087,480   $ 1,075,705  
Less: intangible assets 315,497   316,148   318,072  
Tangible Equity 790,922   771,332   757,633  
Less: preferred stock      
Tangible Common Equity $ 790,922   $ 771,332   $ 757,633  
       
Tangible Assets:      
Total assets $ 9,402,402   $ 9,416,989   $ 9,364,655  
Less: intangible assets 315,497   316,148   318,072  
Tangible Assets $ 9,086,905   $ 9,100,841   $ 9,046,583  
Less: PPP loans 292,355   478,453   570,887  
Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans $ 8,794,550   $ 8,622,388   $ 8,475,696  
       
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.70 % 8.48 % 8.37 %
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 8.99 % 8.95 % 8.94 %
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 96,201,628   96,248,476   98,132,697  
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 8.22    $ 8.01    $ 7.72   
       
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2021     2021     2020       2021     2020  
Pre-tax pre-provision income:            
Net interest income $68,199   $69,442   $66,686     $137,641   $134,410  
Noninterest income   26,086     27,355     21,812       53,441     41,085  
Noninterest expense   51,542     51,859     52,756       103,401     103,027  
Pre-tax pre-provision income $42,743   $44,938   $35,742     $87,681   $72,468  
             
Net securities gains ($10)   ($6)   ($8)     ($16)   ($27)  
COVID-19 related   232     74     419       306     442  
Branch consolidation   (22)     40           18      
Core pre-tax pre-provision income $42,943   $45,046   $36,153     $87,989   $72,883  
             
Net charge-offs $3,927   $3,270   $4,493     $7,197   $8,022  




