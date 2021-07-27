checkAd

Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 2Q21 GAAP EPS of $0.61 and Record Core EPS of $0.73; Board of Directors Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-GS: FFIC)

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

“Our successful deposit strategy, the integration of Empire National Bank and the reopening of the New York metro area, resulted in a strong quarter for our Company. Quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.61 resulted in an increase of 2% over the prior quarter. We achieved record core EPS of $0.73, up 103% YoY and 35% QoQ. Importantly, we recognized GAAP ROAA and ROAE of 0.93% and 11.95%, respectively, and record core ROAA and ROAE of 1.11% and 14.27%, respectively.”

“We delivered on our strategic objective of optimizing the cost of funds. The cost of funds decreased four basis points from the prior quarter while the average deposit mix continued to improve with both non-interest bearing and core deposits increasing 8% and 5% (not annualized), respectively. The fifth consecutive quarter of record net interest income equaled $61.0 million, despite total assets remaining flat. We also performed well against our strategic objective to obtain appropriate risk adjusted returns as credit quality improved due to non-performing assets decreasing 17% QoQ.”
- John R. Buran, President and CEO

Empire Exceeding Expectations. “The results of the acquisition of Empire National Bank have exceeded our expectations. When the acquisition was announced, tangible book value earn back was modeled at 3.4 years. Our tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2021 totaling $20.51 exceeds the tangible book value per share of $20.22 as of September 30, 2020, the reported value when the deal closed and the tangible book value per share of $19.62 as of September 30, 2019, the reported value when the deal was announced. This accomplishment provided investors with an earn back of 9 months as management actions to achieve targeted cost saves and improved NIM were successful despite the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent delays.”

Strong Capital; Increased Share Repurchase Authorization. “The capital ratios increased during the quarter with TCE/TA increasing to 7.80%. The Board of Directors authorized an increase of 1 million shares to our current share repurchase program, which now totals nearly 1.3 million shares and had no expiration. With our history of a low inherent risk business model, low loan to values for our real estate loans along with improved credit metrics, we are confident in our ability to support an increased stock repurchase program.”

2Q21 Key Financial Metrics1

                       
    2Q21     1Q21   4Q20   3Q20   2Q20
GAAP:                      
EPS   $ 0.61     $ 0.60   $ 0.11   $ 0.50   $ 0.63
ROAA (%)     0.93       0.93     0.18     0.81     1.01
ROAE (%)     11.95       12.29     2.27     9.94     13.11
NIM FTE (%)     3.14       3.18     3.08     3.00     2.87
Core:                      
EPS   $ 0.73     $ 0.54   $ 0.58   $ 0.56   $ 0.36
ROAA (%)     1.11       0.83     0.92     0.91     0.57
ROAE (%)     14.27       10.96     11.67     11.22     7.39
Core NIM FTE (%)     3.14       3.06     3.03     2.98     2.89
Efficiency Ratio (%)     53.4       58.6     57.6     55.4     54.9
Credit Quality:                      
NPAs/Loans&REO (%)     0.26       0.31     0.31     0.42     0.34
LLRs/Loans (%)     0.64       0.67     0.67     0.65     0.61
LLRs/NPLs (%)     242.55       212.87     214.27     154.66     181.84
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)     0.05       0.17     0.04     0.06     0.07
Balance Sheet:                      
Avg Loans ($B)   $ 6.7     $ 6.7   $ 6.4   $ 5.9   $ 5.9
Avg Dep ($B)   $ 6.5     $ 6.3   $ 5.5   $ 5.0   $ 5.0
Book Value/Share   $ 21.16     $ 20.65   $ 20.11   $ 20.78   $ 20.27
Tangible BV/Share   $ 20.51     $ 19.99   $ 19.45   $ 20.22   $ 19.71
TCE/TA (%)     7.80       7.60     7.52     8.10     7.78
                       

1 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”

2Q21 Highlights

  • Record net interest income up 0.2% QoQ and 25.3% YoY to $61.0 million, while core net interest income was up 4.4% QoQ and 24.6% YoY to $61.1 million due to continued improvement in funding costs, increased prepayment penalty income, and net PPP fees
  • Net interest margin declined 4 bps QoQ, but rose 27 bps YoY to 3.14%, and core net interest margin was up 8 bps QoQ and 25 bps YoY to 3.14% primarily due to an improvement in funding costs and a rise in prepayment penalty income
  • Period end loans, excluding PPP, rose 0.4% QoQ and 10.7% YoY; loan closings were $324.4 million in 2Q21, up 0.5% QoQ and 38.8% YoY  
  • Average deposits rose 3.6% QoQ and 29.1% YoY to $6.5 billion, with core deposits 84% of total average deposits
  • Loan pipeline rose 39.2% YoY to $432.6 million
  • Benefit for credit losses of $1.6 million due to an improving economic outlook; strong LTVs, and improving credit metrics; net charge-offs were $0.9 million or 5 bps of average loans in 2Q21
  • NPAs fell 17% QoQ to $17.6 million; criticized and classified assets increased 9.6% to $69.2 million (representing 1.03% of loans)
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets improved to 7.80% from 7.60% in 1Q21
Income Statement Highlights
                                 
                            Y/Y   Q/Q
($000s, except EPS)     2Q21     1Q21   4Q20   3Q20   2Q20   Change   Change
                                 
Net Interest Income     $ 61,039       $ 60,892   $ 55,732     $ 49,924   $ 48,717   25.3   0.2
(Benefit) Provision for Credit Losses       (1,598 )       2,820     3,862       2,470     9,619   (116.6 )   (156.7 )
Non-interest Income (Loss)       (3,210 )       6,311     (1,181 )     1,351     13,737   (123.4 )   (150.9 )
Non-interest Expense       34,011         38,159     46,811       29,985     28,755   18.3     (10.9 )
Income Before Income Taxes       25,416         26,224     3,878       18,820     24,080   5.5     (3.1 )
Provision for Income Taxes       6,158         7,185     417       4,489     5,808   6.0     (14.3 )
Net Income     $ 19,258       $ 19,039   $ 3,461     $ 14,331   $ 18,272   5.4     1.2  
Diluted EPS     $ 0.61       $ 0.60   $ 0.11     $ 0.50   $ 0.63   (3.2 )   1.7  
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)       31,677         31,604     30,603       28,874     28,867   9.7     0.2  
                                 
Core Net Income1     $ 22,994       $ 16,973   $ 17,784     $ 16,168   $ 10,297   123.3     35.5  
Core EPS1     $ 0.73       $ 0.54   $ 0.58     $ 0.56   $ 0.36   102.8     35.2  

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income for 2Q21 was $61.0 million, an increase of 25.3% YoY and 0.2% QoQ.

  • Net interest margin of 3.14%, increased 27 bps YoY, but declined 4 bps QoQ; there was no effect of the PPP loans on the NIM in 2Q21, but there was a drag on the NIM of 4 bps in 1Q21, 3 bps in 4Q20, 2 bps in 3Q20, and 1 bp in 2Q20; net purchase accounting accretion was $0.6 million in 2Q21, $0.9 million in 1Q21 and not meaningful in 4Q20
  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans, net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $1.8 million (10 bps) in 2Q21, $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21, $2.1 million (11 bps) in 4Q20, $1.7 million (11 bps) in 3Q20, and $0.4 million (2 bps) in 2Q20
  • Excluding these items in the previous bullet, net interest margin improved to 3.04% in 2Q21 from 3.01% in 1Q21, 2.97% in 4Q20, 2.89% in 3Q20, and 2.85% in 2Q20, or an increase of 19 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ
  • Net PPP loan fees were $1.2 million (6 bps NIM impact) in 2Q21, an increase from $0.5 million (3 bps) in 1Q21, $0.4 million (2 bps) in 4Q20, $0.3 million (1 bp) in 3Q20, and $0.1 million (1 bp) in 2Q20

The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $1.6 million in 2Q21, compared to provisions for credit losses of $2.8 million in 1Q21 and $9.6 million in 2Q20.

  • 2Q21 benefit for credit losses was driven by the improving economic outlook supported by the low LTVs and inherent risk in the real estate portfolio
  • Net charge-offs were $0.9 million in 2Q21, an improvement from $2.9 million in 1Q21, but roughly stable from the $0.6 million in 4Q20, $0.8 million in 3Q20, and $1.0 million in 2Q20

Non-interest income for 2Q21 was a loss of $3.2 million, compared to income of $6.3 million in 1Q21 and income of $13.7 million in 2Q20.

  • Non-interest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(6.5) million ($(0.15) per share, net of tax) in 2Q21, $1.0 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 1Q21, $(4.1) million ($(0.11) per share, net of tax) in 4Q20, $(2.2) million ($(0.06) per share, net of tax) in 3Q20, and $10.2 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 2Q20
  • Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, non-interest income was $3.2 million in 2Q21, up 9.8% YoY, but down 31.7% QoQ as customer swap activity normalized after a strong 1Q21

Non-interest expense was $34.0 million in 2Q21, down from $38.2 million in 1Q21 and $46.8 million in 4Q20, but up from $30.0 million in 3Q20, and $28.8 million in 2Q20.

  • 2Q21 non-interest expense includes $0.5 million of pre-tax merger benefits primarily related to a refund received from a data processing vendor ($(0.01) per share, net of tax)
  • 1Q21 non-interest expense includes $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax); 1Q21 includes $3.3 million of seasonal compensation expense
  • 4Q20 non-interest expense includes $5.3 million pre-tax merger charges ($0.14 per share, net of tax) and $7.8 million pre-tax debt prepayment penalties ($0.20 per share, net of tax)
  • Non-interest expense includes merger charges of $0.4 million in 3Q20 and $0.2 million in 2Q20 ($0.01 per share, net of tax, for each period)
  • Excluding the above items and other and immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $34.4 million in 2Q21, up 20.3% YoY, but down 7.3% QoQ
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 53.4% in 2Q21, from 58.6% in 1Q21, 57.6% in 4Q20, 55.4% in 3Q20, and 54.9% in 2Q20

The provision for income taxes was $6.2 million in 2Q21, $7.2 million in 1Q21, $0.4 million in 4Q20, $4.5 million in 3Q20, and $5.8 million in 2Q20.

  • The effective tax rate was 24.2% in 2Q21, 27.4% in 1Q21, 10.8% in 4Q20, 23.9% in 3Q20, and 24.1% in 2Q20
  • The 2Q21 effective tax rate includes $0.8 million benefit for the state rate change; absent this benefit the effective tax rate would have been 27.2%
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
                               
                          Y/Y   Q/Q
($000s, except per share data)   2Q21     1Q21   4Q20   3Q20   2Q20   Change   Change
Average Loans And Deposits                              
Loans   $ 6,687     $ 6,700   $ 6,376   $ 5,904   $ 5,946   12.5   (0.2 )%
Deposits     6,511       6,285     5,515     4,999     5,043   29.1     3.6  
                               
Credit Quality                              
Nonperforming Loans   $ 17,592     $ 21,186   $ 21,073   $ 24,792   $ 20,188   (12.9 )%   (17.0 )%
Nonperforming Assets     17,592       21,221     21,108     24,827     20,431   (13.9 )   (17.1 )
Criticized and Classified Assets     69,161       63,130     71,691     42,181     48,712   42.0     9.6  
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)     0.64       0.67     0.67     0.65     0.61   3 bps    (3 )bps
                               
Capital                              
Book Value/Share   $ 21.16     $ 20.65   $ 20.11   $ 20.78   $ 20.27   4.4   2.5
Tangible Book Value/Share     20.51       19.99     19.45     20.22     19.71   4.1     2.6  
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)     7.80       7.60     7.52     8.10     7.78   2 bps    20 bps 
Leverage Ratio (%)     8.50       8.44     8.38     9.03     8.64   (14 )   6  

Average loans were $6.7 billion, an increase of 12.5% YoY, but a decline of 0.2% QoQ.

  • Total loan closings rose to $324.4 million in 2Q21, compared to $322.9 million in 1Q21, $316.0 million in 4Q20, $155.6 million in 3Q20, and $233.8 million in 2Q20
  • The loan pipeline increased to $432.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $310.8 million a year ago
  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans were $197.3 million at 2Q21, $251.0 million at 1Q21, $151.9 million at 4Q20, $111.6 million at 3Q20, and $93.2 million at 2Q20; forgiven PPP loans were $69.2 million in 2Q21 compared to $24.1 million in 1Q21; the SBA has up to 90 days to process forgiveness; remaining unamortized net PPP fees were $4.4 million

Average Deposits totaled $6.5 billion, rising 29.1% YoY and 3.6% QoQ.

  • Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) rose to 84.0% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 2Q21, compared to 76.5% a year ago

Credit Quality; Non-performing loans declined to $17.6 million in 2Q21, compared to $21.2 million in 1Q21 and $20.4 million in 2Q20.

  • Non-performing assets totaled $17.6 million, down 17.1% QoQ, and 13.9% YoY
  • Criticized and classified assets totaled $69.2 million at 2Q21, $63.1 million at 1Q21, $71.7 million at 4Q20, $42.2 million at 3Q20, and $48.7 million at 2Q20; the QoQ increase was primarily due to a rise in watch list loans; partially offset by a decline in classified loans
  • Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $15.5 million versus $15.2 million at 1Q21 and $6.0 million a year ago
  • Active COVID-19 forbearances totaled 69 loans with a principal balance of $245.8 million at June 30, 2021, with $163.3 million making interest payments and only $82.5 million (1.2% of loans) with full payment deferrals
  • Over 85% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate and these loans have a loan-to-value ratio of 38% as of June 30, 2021
  • Allowance for credit losses were 0.64% of loans at 2Q21 compared to 0.67% of loans at 1Q21 and 0.61% a year ago

Capital; Book value per common share increased to $21.16 at 2Q21, versus $20.65 at 1Q21 and $20.27 at 2Q20; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, rose to $20.51 at 2Q21, compared to $19.99 at 1Q21 and $19.71 in 2Q20.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share in 2Q21 and did not repurchase any shares in the quarter
  • The Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization by 1 million shares; up to 1,284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.80% at 2Q21 compared to 7.78% a year ago
  • The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
  • The leverage ratio was 8.50% in 2Q21 versus 8.64% in 2Q20
 
Conference Call Information And Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
  • Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic210728.html
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
  • Replay Access Code: 10151629
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through July 28, 2022.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Third Quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on October 26, 2021; conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on October 27, 2021.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the third quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under Investor Relations.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer, 718-961-5400

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

                                                         
    At or for the three months ended   At or for the six months ended
    June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021      2020
Performance Ratios (1)                                                         
Return on average assets     0.93 %       0.93 %       0.18 %       0.81 %       1.01 %       0.93 %     0.47 %
Return on average equity     11.95       12.29       2.27       9.94       13.11       12.11       5.95  
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)     3.69       3.77       3.82       3.84       3.81       3.73       3.89  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities     0.66       0.69       0.86       0.98       1.09       0.67       1.41  
Cost of funds     0.57       0.61       0.77       0.89       0.99       0.59       1.30  
Net interest rate spread during period (2)     3.03       3.08       2.96       2.86       2.72       3.06       2.48  
Net interest margin (2)     3.14       3.18       3.08       3.00       2.87       3.16       2.66  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.65       1.87       2.43       1.69       1.60       1.76       1.71  
Efficiency ratio (3)     53.38       58.58       57.56       55.37       54.92       55.96       61.16  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     1.19 X     1.18 X     1.17 X     1.16 X     1.15 X     1.19 X     1.14 X
                                                         
Average Balances                                                        
Total loans, net   $ 6,686,888     $ 6,700,476     $ 6,375,516     $ 5,904,051     $ 5,946,412     $ 6,693,644     $ 5,870,640  
Total interest-earning assets     7,790,174       7,667,217       7,243,472       6,675,896       6,809,835       7,729,035       6,764,846  
Total assets     8,263,553       8,147,714       7,705,407       7,083,028       7,206,059       8,205,954       7,156,529  
Total due to depositors     5,495,936       5,363,647       4,708,760       4,353,560       4,395,228       5,430,158       4,487,011  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,532,891       6,477,871       6,169,574       5,731,899       5,912,774       6,505,534       5,932,350  
Stockholders' equity     644,690       619,647       609,463       576,512       557,414       632,238       567,006  
                                                         
Per Share Data                                                              
Book value per common share (4)   $ 21.16     $ 20.65     $ 20.11     $ 20.78     $ 20.27     $ 21.16     $ 20.27  
Tangible book value per common share (5)   $ 20.51     $ 19.99     $ 19.45     $ 20.22     $ 19.71     $ 20.51     $ 19.71  
                                                         
Stockholders' Equity                                                              
Stockholders' equity   $ 655,167     $ 639,201     $ 618,997     $ 586,406     $ 571,921     $ 655,167     $ 571,921  
Tangible stockholders' equity     634,959       618,839       598,476       570,571       556,086       634,959       556,086  
                                                         
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                                                               
Tier 1 capital   $ 697,591     $ 679,343     $ 662,987     $ 630,380     $ 617,620     $ 697,591     $ 617,620  
Common equity Tier 1 capital     649,367       636,071       621,247       593,344       583,238       649,367       583,238  
Total risk-based capital     823,494       806,922       794,034       740,499       726,291       823,494       726,291  
Risk Weighted Assets     6,344,076       6,281,136       6,287,598       5,381,938       5,406,014       6,344,076       5,406,104  
                                                         
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)     8.50 %       8.44 %       8.38 %       9.03 %       8.64 %       8.50 %      8.64 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)     10.24       10.13       9.88       11.02       10.79       10.24       10.79  
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)     11.00       10.82       10.54       11.71       11.42       11.00       11.42  
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)     12.98       12.85       12.63       13.76       13.43       12.98       13.43  
                                                         
Capital Ratios                                                               
Average equity to average assets     7.80 %       7.61 %       7.91 %       8.14 %       7.74 %       7.70 %     7.92 %
Equity to total assets     8.03       7.83       7.76       8.30       7.98       8.03       7.98  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)     7.80       7.60       7.52       8.10       7.78       7.80       7.78  
                                                         
Asset Quality                                                               
Non-accrual loans (7)   $ 17,391     $ 18,604     $ 18,325     $ 24,792     $ 20,038     $ 17,391     $ 20,038  
Non-performing loans     17,592       21,186       21,073       24,792       20,188       17,592       20,188  
Non-performing assets     17,592       21,221       21,108       24,827       20,431       17,592       20,431  
Net charge-offs     902       2,865       646       837       1,007       3,767       2,156  
                                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                                               
Non-performing loans to gross loans     0.26 %       0.31 %       0.31 %       0.42 %       0.34 %       0.26 %      0.34 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.22       0.26       0.26       0.35       0.29       0.22       0.29  
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans     0.64       0.67       0.67       0.65       0.61       0.64       0.61  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets     242.55       212.52       213.91       154.44       179.68       242.55       179.68  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     242.55       212.87       214.27       154.66       181.84       242.55       181.84  
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.05       0.17       0.04       0.06       0.07       0.11       0.07  
                                                         
Full-service customer facilities     25       25       25       20       20       25       20  

(See footnotes on next page)

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

                                         
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Interest and Dividend Income                                         
Interest and fees on loans $ 67,999     $ 69,021     $ 66,120     $ 60,367     $ 60,557     $ 137,020     $ 121,666  
Interest and dividends on securities:                                        
Interest   3,685       3,072       2,813       3,525       4,182       6,757       9,438  
Dividends   7       8       8       9       11       15       26  
Other interest income   51       36       30       13       22       87       312  
Total interest and dividend income   71,742       72,137       68,971       63,914       64,772       143,879       131,442  
                                         
Interest Expense                                        
Deposits   5,539       6,105       6,470       7,093       9,971       11,644       28,749  
Other interest expense   5,164       5,140       6,769       6,897       6,084       10,304       13,150  
Total interest expense   10,703       11,245       13,239       13,990       16,055       21,948       41,899  
                                         
Net Interest Income   61,039       60,892       55,732       49,924       48,717       121,931       89,543  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses   (1,598 )     2,820       3,862       2,470       9,619       1,222       16,797  
Net Interest Income After (Benefit) Provision for Credit Losses   62,637       58,072       51,870       47,454       39,098       120,709       72,746  
                                         
Non-interest Income (loss)                                        
Banking services fee income   1,233       2,725       1,442       1,316       944       3,958       1,742  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities   123             (610 )           (54 )     123       (91 )
Net gain on sale of loans   127       31       6                   158       42  
Net gain on disposition of assets         621                         621        
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments   (6,548 )     982       (4,129 )     (2,225 )     10,205       (5,566 )     4,212  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends   500       689       734       874       881       1,189       1,845  
Life insurance proceeds                           659             659  
Bank owned life insurance   1,009       997       1,016       923       932       2,006       1,875  
Other income   346       266       360       463       170       612       589  
Total non-interest income (loss)   (3,210 )     6,311       (1,181 )     1,351       13,737       3,101       10,873  
                                         
Non-interest Expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   19,879       22,664       22,089       17,335       16,184       42,543       34,804  
Occupancy and equipment   3,522       3,367       3,446       3,021       2,827       6,889       5,667  
Professional services   1,988       2,400       2,463       2,064       1,985       4,388       4,847  
FDIC deposit insurance   729       1,213       562       727       737       1,942       1,387  
Data processing   1,419       2,109       3,411       1,668       1,813       3,528       3,507  
Depreciation and amortization   1,638       1,639       1,579       1,542       1,555       3,277       3,091  
Other real estate owned/foreclosure (recoveries) expense   22       (10 )     95       240       45       12       (119 )
Prepayment penalty on borrowings               7,834                          
Other operating expenses   4,814       4,777       5,332       3,388       3,609       9,591       7,951  
Total non-interest expense   34,011       38,159       46,811       29,985       28,755       72,170       61,135  
                                         
Income Before Income Taxes   25,416       26,224       3,878       18,820       24,080       51,640       22,484  
                                         
Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes                                        
Federal   4,857       5,071       533       3,359       4,307       9,928       5,296  
State and local   1,301       2,114       (116 )     1,130       1,501       3,415       306  
Total taxes   6,158       7,185       417       4,489       5,808       13,343       5,602  
                                         
Net Income $ 19,258     $ 19,039     $ 3,461     $ 14,331     $ 18,272     $ 38,297     $ 16,882  
                                         
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.61     $ 0.60     $ 0.11     $ 0.50     $ 0.63     $ 1.21     $ 0.58  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61     $ 0.60     $ 0.11     $ 0.50     $ 0.63     $ 1.21     $ 0.58  
Dividends per common share $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.42     $ 0.42  
                                         
Basic average shares   31,677       31,604       30,603       28,874       28,867       31,641       28,860  
Diluted average shares   31,677       31,604       30,603       28,874       28,867       31,641       28,860  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

                               
    June 30,       March 31,      December 31,      September 30,      June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
ASSETS                                   
Cash and due from banks   $ 145,971     $ 174,420     $ 157,388     $ 75,560     $ 84,754  
Securities held-to-maturity:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     7,904       7,909       7,914       7,919       7,924  
Other securities     49,986       49,912       49,918       50,252       50,078  
Securities available for sale:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     596,661       518,781       404,460       386,235       442,507  
Other securities     224,784       242,440       243,514       234,721       232,803  
Loans     6,718,806       6,745,316       6,704,674       5,941,398       5,983,275  
Allowance for loan losses     (42,670 )     (45,099 )     (45,153 )     (38,343 )     (36,710 )
Net loans     6,676,136       6,700,217       6,659,521       5,903,055       5,946,565  
Interest and dividends receivable     43,803       44,941       44,041       36,068       30,219  
Bank premises and equipment, net     26,438       27,498       28,179       25,766       27,018  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock     41,630       41,498       43,439       57,119       56,400  
Bank owned life insurance     183,715       182,707       181,710       158,701       157,779  
Goodwill     17,636       17,636       17,636       16,127       16,127  
Core deposit intangibles     2,859       3,013       3,172              
Right of use asset     51,972       53,802       50,743       42,326       38,303  
Other assets     89,850       94,410       84,759       69,207       72,182  
Total assets   $ 8,159,345     $ 8,159,184     $ 7,976,394     $ 7,063,056     $ 7,162,659  
                               
LIABILITIES                                   
Deposits   $ 6,298,790     $ 6,326,577     $ 6,090,733     $ 4,906,359     $ 5,049,874  
Mortgagors' escrow deposits     58,230       74,348       45,622       57,136       48,525  
Borrowed funds     971,827       948,920       1,020,895       1,323,975       1,305,187  
Operating lease liability     56,151       58,080       59,100       49,737       45,897  
Other liabilities     119,180       112,058       141,047       139,443       141,255  
Total liabilities     7,504,178       7,519,983       7,357,397       6,476,650       6,590,738  
                               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                   
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)                              
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)     341       341       341       315       315  
Additional paid-in capital     260,958       260,019       261,533       227,877       226,901  
Treasury stock     (65,335 )     (65,479 )     (69,400 )     (69,409 )     (69,436 )
Retained earnings     467,620       455,023       442,789       445,931       437,663  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (8,417 )     (10,703 )     (16,266 )     (18,308 )     (23,522 )
Total stockholders' equity     655,167       639,201       618,997       586,406       571,921  
                               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 8,159,345     $ 8,159,184     $ 7,976,394     $ 7,063,056     $ 7,162,659  
                               
(In thousands)                              
Issued shares     34,088       34,088       34,088       31,531       31,531  
Outstanding shares     30,962       30,954       30,776       28,218       28,217  
Treasury shares     3,126       3,133       3,312       3,312       3,313  

  

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

                                           
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(In thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Interest-earning Assets:                                                 
Mortgage loans, net   $ 5,130,400   $ 5,155,975   $ 5,010,097   $ 4,721,742   $ 4,762,068   $ 5,143,117   $ 4,729,800
Other loans, net     1,556,488     1,544,501     1,365,419     1,182,309     1,184,344     1,550,527     1,140,840
Total loans, net     6,686,888     6,700,476     6,375,516     5,904,051     5,946,412     6,693,644     5,870,640
Taxable securities:                                                 
Mortgage-backed securities     578,134     433,917     413,875     413,902     465,365     506,424     486,638
Other securities     232,020     300,828     266,663     243,754     243,867     266,234     243,796
Total taxable securities     810,154     734,745     680,538     657,656     709,232     772,658     730,434
Tax-exempt securities:                                                 
Other securities     50,830     50,828     50,768     51,652     60,280     50,829     61,908
Total tax-exempt securities     50,830     50,828     50,768     51,652     60,280     50,829     61,908
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     242,302     181,168     136,650     62,537     93,911     211,904     101,864
Total interest-earning assets     7,790,174     7,667,217     7,243,472     6,675,896     6,809,835     7,729,035     6,764,846
Other assets     473,379     480,497     461,935     407,132     396,224     476,919     391,683
Total assets   $ 8,263,553   $ 8,147,714   $ 7,705,407   $ 7,083,028   $ 7,206,059   $ 8,205,954   $ 7,156,529
                                           
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                                 
Deposits:                                                 
Savings accounts   $ 153,113   $ 170,079   $ 163,382   $ 160,100   $ 188,587   $ 161,549   $ 191,307
NOW accounts     2,255,581     2,185,384     1,924,840     1,625,109     1,440,147     2,220,677     1,429,943
Money market accounts     2,043,257     1,905,543     1,507,245     1,461,996     1,580,652     1,974,781     1,639,217
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,043,985     1,102,641     1,113,293     1,106,355     1,185,842     1,073,151     1,226,544
Total due to depositors     5,495,936     5,363,647     4,708,760     4,353,560     4,395,228     5,430,158     4,487,011
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     91,545     65,372     75,005     55,868     87,058     78,531     76,281
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,587,481     5,429,019     4,783,765     4,409,428     4,482,286     5,508,689     4,563,292
Borrowings     945,410     1,048,852     1,385,809     1,322,471     1,430,488     996,845     1,369,058
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,532,891     6,477,871     6,169,574     5,731,899     5,912,774     6,505,534     5,932,350
Non interest-bearing demand deposits     923,220     856,052     731,170     589,674     560,637     889,821     505,199
Other liabilities     162,752     194,144     195,200     184,943     175,234     178,361     151,974
Total liabilities     7,618,863     7,528,067     7,095,944     6,506,516     6,648,645     7,573,716     6,589,523
Equity     644,690     619,647     609,463     576,512     557,414     632,238     567,006
Total liabilities and equity   $ 8,263,553   $ 8,147,714   $ 7,705,407   $ 7,083,028   $ 7,206,059   $ 8,205,954   $ 7,156,529
                                           
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,257,283   $ 1,189,346   $ 1,073,898   $ 943,997   $ 897,061   $ 1,223,501   $ 832,496


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

                                                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Interest Income:                                                       
Mortgage loans, net   $ 52,987     $ 55,219     $ 53,777     $ 49,814     $ 49,719     $ 108,206     $ 99,131  
Other loans, net     15,012       13,802       12,343       10,553       10,838       28,814       22,535  
Total loans, net     67,999       69,021       66,120       60,367       60,557       137,020       121,666  
Taxable securities:                                                       
Mortgage-backed securities     2,233       1,698       1,435       1,928       2,327       3,931       5,367  
Other securities     1,037       963       957       1,166       1,358       2,000       3,055  
Total taxable securities     3,270       2,661       2,392       3,094       3,685       5,931       8,422  
Tax-exempt securities:                                                       
Other securities     535       530       543       557       643       1,065       1,319  
Total tax-exempt securities     535       530       543       557       643       1,065       1,319  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     51       36       30       13       22       87       312  
Total interest-earning assets     71,855       72,248       69,085       64,031       64,907       144,103       131,719  
Interest Expense:                                                       
Deposits:                                                       
Savings accounts   $ 66     $ 75     $ 75     $ 65     $ 74     $ 141     $ 355  
NOW accounts     1,499       1,706       1,320       1,242       2,099       3,205       6,747  
Money market accounts     2,060       2,100       2,010       2,108       3,208       4,160       10,250  
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,913       2,222       3,065       3,700       4,564       4,135       11,331  
Total due to depositors     5,538       6,103       6,470       7,115       9,945       11,641       28,683  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     1       2             (22 )     26       3       66  
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,539       6,105       6,470       7,093       9,971       11,644       28,749  
Borrowings     5,164       5,140       6,769       6,897       6,084       10,304       13,150  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     10,703       11,245       13,239       13,990       16,055       21,948       41,899  
Net interest income- tax equivalent   $ 61,152     $ 61,003     $ 55,846     $ 50,041     $ 48,852     $ 122,155     $ 89,820  
Included in net interest income above:                                                
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from non-accrual loans   $ 2,046     $ 947     $ 1,093     $ 1,518     $ 776     $ 2,993     $ 1,965  
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income     (664 )     1,427       1,023       230       (365 )     763       (2,438 )
Purchase accounting adjustments     565       922       11                   1,487        
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                                                       
Mortgage loans, net     4.13     4.28 %       4.29 %       4.22     4.18     4.21 %       4.19
Other loans, net     3.86       3.57       3.62       3.57       3.66       3.72       3.95  
Total loans, net     4.07       4.12       4.15       4.09       4.07       4.09       4.14  
Taxable securities:                                                       
Mortgage-backed securities     1.54       1.57       1.39       1.86       2.00       1.55       2.21  
Other securities     1.79       1.28       1.44       1.91       2.23       1.50       2.51  
Total taxable securities     1.61       1.45       1.41       1.88       2.08       1.54       2.31  
Tax-exempt securities: (1)                                                       
Other securities     4.21       4.17       4.28       4.31       4.27       4.19       4.26  
Total tax-exempt securities     4.21       4.17       4.28       4.31       4.27       4.19       4.26  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     0.08       0.08       0.09       0.08       0.09       0.08       0.61  
Total interest-earning assets     3.69     3.77 %       3.82 %       3.84     3.81     3.73 %       3.89
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                                                       
Deposits:                                                       
Savings accounts     0.17     0.18 %       0.18 %       0.16     0.16     0.17 %       0.37
NOW accounts     0.27       0.31       0.27       0.31       0.58       0.29       0.94  
Money market accounts     0.40       0.44       0.53       0.58       0.81       0.42       1.25  
Certificate of deposit accounts     0.73       0.81       1.10       1.34       1.54       0.77       1.85  
Total due to depositors     0.40       0.46       0.55       0.65       0.91       0.43       1.28  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts           0.01             (0.16 )     0.12       0.01       0.17  
Total interest-bearing deposits     0.40       0.45       0.54       0.64       0.89       0.42       1.26  
Borrowings     2.18       1.96       1.95       2.09       1.70       2.07       1.92  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.66     0.69 %       0.86 %       0.98     1.09     0.67 %       1.41
                                                 
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent)     3.03     3.08 %       2.96 %       2.86     2.72     3.06 %       2.48
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.14     3.18 %       3.08 %       3.00     2.87     3.16 %       2.66
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.19     1.18 X     1.17 X     1.16     1.15     1.19 X     1.14
                                                         

(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

                                       
                                  June 2021 vs.   June 2021 vs.
    June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    March 2021   June 2020
(Dollars in thousands)      2021   2021   2020   2020   2020      % Change      % Change
Non-interest bearing   $ 945,491   $ 917,189   $ 778,672   $ 607,954   $ 581,881   3.1   62.5
Interest bearing:                                             
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,020,615     1,070,595     1,138,361     1,051,644     1,135,977   (4.7 )   (10.2 )
Savings accounts     152,931     170,272     168,183     160,294     184,895   (10.2 )   (17.3 )
Money market accounts     2,057,188     1,990,656     1,682,345     1,381,552     1,474,880   3.3     39.5  
NOW accounts     2,122,565     2,177,865     2,323,172     1,704,915     1,672,241   (2.5 )   26.9  
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,353,299     5,409,388     5,312,061     4,298,405     4,467,993   (1.0 )   19.8  
Total deposits   $ 6,298,790   $ 6,326,577   $ 6,090,733   $ 4,906,359   $ 5,049,874   (0.4 )%   24.7


Loan Composition

                                       
                                  June 2021 vs.   June 2021 vs.
    June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    March 2021   June 2020
(Dollars in thousands)      2021   2021   2020   2020   2020      % Change      % Change
Multi-family residential   $ 2,542,010     $ 2,525,967     $ 2,533,952     $ 2,252,757     $ 2,285,555     0.6   11.2
Commercial real estate     1,726,895       1,721,702       1,754,754       1,636,659       1,646,085     0.3     4.9  
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property     582,211       595,431       602,981       585,159       591,347     (2.2 )   (1.5 )
One-to-four family ― residential     288,652       239,391       245,211       191,011       184,741     20.6     56.2  
Co-operative apartments     7,883       7,965       8,051       8,132       8,423     (1.0 )   (6.4 )
Construction     62,802       61,528       83,322       63,567       69,433     2.1     (9.6 )
Mortgage Loans     5,210,453       5,151,984       5,228,271       4,737,285       4,785,584     1.1     8.9  
                                       
Small Business Administration (1)     215,158       267,120       167,376       124,649       106,813     (19.5 )   101.4  
Taxi medallion                 2,757       2,317       3,269         (100.0 )
Commercial business and other     1,291,526       1,326,657       1,303,225       1,063,429       1,073,623     (2.6 )   20.3  
Non-mortgage loans     1,506,684       1,593,777       1,473,358       1,190,395       1,183,705     (5.5 )   27.3  
                                       
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees (2)     1,669       (445 )     3,045       13,718       13,986     (475.1 )   (88.1 )
Allowance for loan losses     (42,670 )     (45,099 )     (45,153 )     (38,343 )     (36,710 )   (5.4 )   16.2  
Net loans   $ 6,676,136     $ 6,700,217     $ 6,659,521     $ 5,903,055     $ 5,946,565     (0.4 )%   12.3
                                       
                                       

 

(1) Includes $197.3 million, $251.0 million, $151.9 million, $111.6 million and $93.2 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2021, March, 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) Includes $8.3 million, $10.5 million and $11.3 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

                                           
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(In thousands)      2021   2021   2020   2020   2020      2021      2020
Multi-family residential   $ 66,913   $ 58,553   $ 52,024   $ 33,733   $ 59,654   $ 125,466   $ 126,972
Commercial real estate     37,963     17,156     57,634     26,644     8,003     55,119     107,574
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     7,135     8,712     9,692     3,867     8,117     15,847     21,572
One-to-four family – residential     59,494     3,131     8,422     2,296     2,674     62,625     11,087
Co-operative apartments                             704
Construction     5,281     7,123     6,869     5,420     2,821     12,404     9,570
Mortgage Loans     176,786     94,675     134,641     71,960     81,269     271,461     277,479
                                           
Small Business Administration (1)     17,585     125,093     598     18,456     93,241     142,678     93,298
Commercial business and other     130,036     103,118     180,787     65,160     59,287     233,154     161,735
Non-mortgage Loans     147,621     228,211     181,385     83,616     152,528     375,832     255,033
                                           
Total   $ 324,407   $ 322,886   $ 316,026   $ 155,576   $ 233,797   $ 647,293   $ 532,512
                                           

 

(1) Includes $15.5 million, $123.2 million, $18.4 million and $93.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.


Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

                               
    For the three months ended
       June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30, 
Loan type   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Mortgage loans   3.53 %     3.47 %     3.47 %     3.56 %     3.79 %  
Non-mortgage loans   3.23     2.26     3.37     2.81     1.99  
Total loans   3.39 %     2.62 %     3.41 %     3.16 %     2.62 %  
                               
Excluding PPP loans   3.51 %     3.62 %     3.41 %     3.45 %     3.71 %  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Loan Losses

                                           
    For the Three Months Ended   For the six months ended
       June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)      2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
Allowance for loan losses                                          
Beginning balances   $ 45,099     $ 45,153     $ 38,343     $ 36,710     $ 28,098       45,153       21,751  
Adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses                                         379  
                                           
Multi-family residential              33       (11 )     (14 )     (7 )   $ 33     $ (13 )
Commercial real estate              64                         64        
One-to-four family – mixed-use property        3       19             (60 )     3       22       (75 )
One-to-four family – residential        (2 )     (5 )     (2 )     (2 )     (3 )     (7 )     (8 )
Small Business Administration        (9 )     (10 )     (3 )     (47 )     165       (19 )     158  
Taxi medallion        (222 )     2,758       124       951             2,536        
Commercial business and other        1,132       6       538       9       849       1,138       2,094  
Total net loan charge-offs        902       2,865       646       837       1,007       3,767       2,156  
                                           
(Benefit) provision for loan losses     (1,527 )     2,811       3,357       2,470       9,619       1,284       16,736  
Allowance recorded at the time of Acquisition                 4,099                          
                                           
Ending balance   $ 42,670     $ 45,099     $ 45,153     $ 38,343     $ 36,710     $ 42,670     $ 36,710  
                                                     
Gross charge-offs   $ 1,186     $ 2,922     $ 752     $ 964     $ 1,030     $ 4,108     $ 2,289  
Gross recoveries     284       57       106       127       23       341       133  
                                           
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans     0.64     0.67     0.67     0.65     0.61     0.64     0.61
Net loan charge-offs to average loans     0.05       0.17       0.04       0.06       0.07       0.11       0.07  


Non-Performing Assets

                                         
       June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)      2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                                             
Multi-family residential   $ 201     $ 201     $ 201     $     $  
Commercial real estate                 2,547              
Construction           2,381                    
Commercial business and other                             150  
Total     201       2,582       2,748             150  
                                              
Non-accrual Loans:                                             
Multi-family residential     4,669       4,338       2,524       2,661       3,688  
Commercial real estate     8       8       1,683       2,657       2,671  
One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1)     2,309       2,355       1,366       1,366       2,511  
One-to-four family - residential     6,940       7,335       5,854       6,454       6,412  
Small Business Administration     976       1,151       1,151       1,151       1,321  
Taxi medallion(1)                 2,317       2,218       1,757  
Commercial business and other(1)     2,489       3,417       3,430       8,285       1,678  
Total     17,391       18,604       18,325       24,792       20,038  
                                              
Total Non-performing Loans (NPLs)     17,592       21,186       21,073       24,792       20,188  
                                              
Other Non-performing Assets:                                             
Real estate acquired through foreclosure                             208  
Other asset acquired through foreclosure           35       35       35       35  
Total           35       35       35       243  
                                              
Total Non-performing Assets   $ 17,592     $ 21,221     $ 21,108     $ 24,827     $ 20,431  
                                              
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets     0.22 %       0.26 %       0.26 %       0.35 %       0.29 %  
Allowance For Loan Losses to NPLs     242.6 %       212.9 %       214.3 %       154.7 %       181.8 %  
                                         

 

(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR one-to-four family mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million each in 2Q21, 1Q21, 4Q20, and 3Q20; non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $0.4 million in 4Q20, $0.1 million in 3Q20, and $1.5 million in 2Q20, and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.2 million each in 2Q21, 1Q21, and 4Q20, respectively; $1.0 million each in 3Q20 and 2Q20, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Base Net Interest Income FTE, Base Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Base Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Non-interest Income, Core Non-interest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

                                             
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
       June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,      June 30,    June 30, 
(Dollars In thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020