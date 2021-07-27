checkAd

Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2021

TUPELO, Miss., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $40.9 million, as compared to $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.73 and $0.72, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.36 for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the six months ending June 30, 2021, was $98.8 million, as compared to net income of $22.1 million for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted EPS were $1.75 for the first six months of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.39 for the first six months of 2020.

“Our team performed well during the second quarter, as we continued to increase our core deposits and net loans (excluding PPP) and maintained stable credit metrics,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are optimistic about future loan growth, despite the headwinds of elevated payoffs, because we believe we operate in a number of dynamic markets that provide a variety of opportunities for new business. As we move forward, we are focused on efficiency gains from both revenue and expense initiatives that have been implemented.”

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges
From time to time, the Company incurs expenses and charges with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following tables present the impact of these expenses and charges on reported EPS for the periods listed. The “COVID-19 related expenses” line item primarily consists of (a) employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the Company’s response to both the COVID-19 pandemic itself and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and (b) expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) and more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

       
(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
  Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS   Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS
Earnings, as reported $ 48,412   $ 40,867   $ 0.72     $ 123,162     $ 98,775     $ 1.75  
MSR valuation adjustment         (13,561 )   (10,549 )   (0.19 )
Restructuring charges 15   12       307     239      
COVID-19 related expenses 370   289   0.01     1,154     898     0.02  
Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 48,797   $ 41,168   $ 0.73     $ 111,062     $ 89,363     $ 1.58  
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
  Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS   Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS
Earnings, as reported $ 24,767   $ 20,130   $ 0.36     $ 27,548     $ 22,138     $ 0.39  
MSR valuation adjustment 4,951   4,047   0.07     14,522     11,835     0.21  
COVID-19 related expenses 6,257   5,113   0.09     9,160     7,465     0.13  
Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 35,975   $ 29,290   $ 0.52     $ 51,230     $ 41,438     $ 0.73  


 

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Profitability Metrics
The following tables present the Company’s profitability metrics, including after adjusting for the impact of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment, debt prepayment penalties, restructuring charges, swap termination charges and COVID-19 related expenses, as applicable, for the dates presented:

     
  As Reported With Exclusions
(Non-GAAP)
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020
Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.54 % 0.55 % 1.04 % 1.29 % 0.80 %
Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1.14 % 1.69 % 0.63 % 1.14 % 1.41 % 0.90 %
Return on average equity 7.40 % 10.81 % 3.85 % 7.46 % 9.01 % 5.62 %
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.54 % 19.93 % 7.72 % 13.64 % 16.68 % 11.01 %

        

  As Reported With Exclusions
(Non-GAAP)
  Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Return on average assets 1.28 %   0.32 % 1.16 %   0.59 %
Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1.40 %   0.39 % 1.27 %   0.68 %
Return on average equity 9.08 %   2.12 % 8.22 %   3.97 %
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 16.66 %   4.49 % 15.11 %   7.94 %

Financial Condition
Total assets were $16.02 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $14.93 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans held for investment were $10.15 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $10.93 billion at December 31, 2020. Loans held for investment at June 30, 2021 included $246.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Excluding PPP loans, the loan portfolio grew 3.05% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company entered into a referral relationship with a third party to utilize its technology platform for PPP loans originated under the latest round of the program. The Company earned approximately $1.4 million in referral fees from this round of PPP during the second quarter of 2021, which are recorded in noninterest income. Total referral fees earned during the first half of 2021 were $3.7 million.

Total deposits increased to $13.12 billion at June 30, 2021, from $12.06 billion at December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $664.1 million to $4.35 billion, or 33.16% of total deposits, at June 30, 2021, as compared to $3.69 billion, or 30.56% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020.

Capital Management
The Company’s capital position, as measured by regulatory capital ratios, continues to improve. This capital strength gives the Company flexibility to accommodate future loan growth, M&A activity or share repurchases. The Company has a $50.0 million stock repurchase plan that will remain in effect through October 2021. The Company did not repurchase any shares under the plan in the first half of 2021.

At June 30, 2021, Tier 1 leverage capital was 9.30%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.14%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.07% and total risk-based capital ratio was 15.11%. All of the Company’s regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized.”

The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to assets was 13.75% at June 30, 2021, as compared to 14.29% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.22% at June 30, 2021, as compared to 8.33% at December 31, 2020.

Results of Operations
Net interest income was $109.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $109.6 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $105.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income was $219.2 million for the first half of 2021, as compared to $212.4 million for the first half of 2020.

The following tables present the percentage of total average earning assets, by type and yield, for the periods presented:

  Percentage of Total Average Earning Assets Yield
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020
Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 70.41 % 73.49 % 76.31 % 4.10 % 4.22 % 4.45 %
PPP loans 4.49   7.38   6.78   6.46   4.40   2.73  
Loans held for sale 3.30   3.04   2.67   3.12   2.96   3.51  
Securities 13.02   10.27   10.14   1.73   2.08   2.71  
Other 8.78   5.82   4.10   0.11   0.10   0.15  
Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 3.51 % 3.74 % 3.95 %


  Percentage of Total Average Earning Assets Yield
  Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 71.91 % 79.71 % 4.16 % 4.69 %
PPP loans 5.90   3.55   5.20   2.73  
Loans held for sale 3.17   2.78   3.05   3.54  
Securities 11.68   10.61   1.88   2.81  
Other 7.34   3.35   0.11   0.50  
Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 3.62 % 4.25 %
 

The following tables present reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020
Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 111,205   $ 111,264   $ 107,457  
Average earning assets $ 13,989,264   $ 13,358,677   $ 12,776,644  
Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.37 % 3.38 %
       
Taxable equivalent interest income on loans held for investment $ 110,785   $ 113,072   $ 113,727  
Average loans held for investment $ 10,478,121   $ 10,802,991   $ 10,616,147  
Loan yield 4.24 % 4.24 % 4.31 %


  Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2021 2020
Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 222,469   $ 215,773  
Average earning assets $ 13,673,971   $ 12,193,061  
Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.56 %
     
Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 223,856   $ 232,468  
Average loans held for investment $ 10,640,556   $ 10,151,716  
Loan yield 4.24 % 4.61 %


PPP loans benefited net interest margin and loan yield by 15 basis points and 14 basis points, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021, and 12 basis points and 8 basis points, respectively, in the first half of 2021. Increased liquidity has continued to add pressure to net interest margin in recent quarters. The Company has aggressively lowered interest rates on interest bearing deposits, and it continues to evaluate options to mitigate the pressure on net interest margin.

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans held for investment, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following tables for the periods presented (in thousands):

       
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 1,339   $ 2,180   $ 384  
Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 2,638   3,088   4,700  
Total impact to interest income $ 3,977   $ 5,268   $ 5,084  
       
Impact to loan yield 0.15 % 0.20 % 0.19 %
       
Impact to net interest margin 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.16 %
             

(1)   Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $1,224, $1,272 and $1,731 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. This additional interest income increased loan yield by 5 basis points for each of the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and 6 basis points for the three months ended June 30, 2020, while increasing net interest margin by 4 basis points for each of the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and 5 basis points for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

     
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2021 2020
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 3,519   $ 602  
Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 5,726   10,169  
Total impact to interest income $ 9,245   $ 10,771  
     
Impact to total loan yield 0.18 % 0.21 %
     
Impact to net interest margin 0.14 % 0.18 %

(1)   Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,496 and $3,919 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. This additional interest income increased loan yield by 5 basis points and 8 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 4 basis points and 6 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

For the second quarter of 2021, the cost of total deposits was 24 basis points, as compared to 27 basis points for the first quarter of 2021 and 49 basis points for the second quarter of 2020. The cost of total deposits was 26 basis points for the first six months of 2021, down from 60 basis points for the same period in 2020. The tables below present, by type, the Company’s funding sources and the total cost of each funding source for the periods presented:

  Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds   Cost of Funds
  Three Months Ending   Three Months Ending
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2021   2020
Noninterest-bearing demand 31.88 %   30.20 %   27.80 %   %   %   %
Interest-bearing demand 45.59     46.18     41.64     0.27     0.27     0.43  
Savings 7.24     6.90     6.04     0.08     0.08     0.09  
Time deposits 11.68     12.94     16.44     0.88     1.02     1.62  
Borrowed funds 3.61     3.78     8.08     3.11     3.21     1.73  
Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %   0.34 %   0.38 %   0.59 %


  Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds   Cost of Funds
  Six Months Ending   Six Months Ending
  June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Noninterest-bearing demand 31.06 %   25.62 %   %   %
Interest-bearing demand 45.88     42.89     0.27     0.59  
Savings 7.07     6.07     0.08     0.12  
Time deposits 12.30     17.64     0.95     1.66  
Borrowed funds 3.69     7.78     3.16     2.06  
Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %   100.00 %   0.36 %   0.71 %
 

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $47.6 million, as compared to $81.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $64.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, driven largely by the decline in mortgage banking income discussed below. Noninterest income for the first six months of 2021 was $128.6 million, as compared to $101.7 million for the same period in 2020.

In mortgage banking, the Company’s interest rate lock volume was $1.53 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and $3.26 billion for the first half of the year. Despite continued strong production, mortgage banking income decreased during the second quarter of 2021 as gain on sale margins compressed. The following tables present the components of mortgage banking income for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 17,581     $ 33,901     $ 46,560    
Fees, net 4,519     4,902     5,309    
Mortgage servicing loss, net (1,247 )   (1,631 )   (1,428 )  
MSR valuation adjustment     13,561     (4,951 )  
Mortgage banking income, net $ 20,853     $ 50,733     $ 45,490    


  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 51,482      $ 68,342     
Fees, net 9,421      8,228     
Mortgage servicing loss, net (2,878 )   (1,023 )  
MSR valuation adjustment 13,561      (14,522 )  
Mortgage banking income, net $ 71,586      $ 61,025     
 

The decline in mortgage banking income during the second quarter of 2021 was partially offset by increases in many of the Company’s other fee income categories, including service charges on deposits, wealth management and insurance, as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $108.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $115.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $118.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense for the first six months of 2021 was $224.7 million, as compared to $233.3 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease quarter over quarter in 2021 is primarily related to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits, which was driven by a lower incentive compensation expense recognized during the quarter and cost savings realized from the voluntary early retirement program offered during the fourth quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company received benefit from a one-time state tax credit investment. The $3.1 million investment was fully amortized in other noninterest expense, and the credit of $3.4 million reduced income taxes for the quarter.

Asset Quality Metrics
At June 30, 2021, the Company’s credit quality metrics remained strong. Loans on deferred payment, as offered through the Company’s loan deferral program, established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to decline and as of June 30, 2021, approximately 0.2% of the Company’s loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) was on deferral, down from approximately 1.5% as of December 31, 2020.

The table below shows nonperforming assets, which include nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and other real estate owned, as well as early stage delinquencies (loans 30-89 days past due), and related financial ratios, for the periods presented (in thousands):

  June 30, 2021
 		December 31, 2020
  Non Purchased
 		Purchased
 		Total
 		Non Purchased
 		Purchased
 		Total
Nonaccrual loans $ 27,101   $ 27,690   $ 54,791   $ 20,369   $ 31,051   $ 51,420  
Loans 90 days past due or more   800     945     1,745     3,783     267     4,050  
Nonperforming loans $ 27,901   $ 28,635   $ 56,536   $ 24,152   $ 31,318   $ 55,470  
Other real estate owned   1,676     3,263     4,939     2,045     3,927     5,972  
Nonperforming assets $ 29,577   $ 31,898   $ 61,475   $ 26,197   $ 35,245   $ 61,442  
Nonperforming loans/total loans               0.56 %               0.51 %
Nonperforming loans/total loans excluding PPP loans               0.57 %               0.57 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets               0.38 %               0.41 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets excluding PPP loans               0.39 %               0.45 %
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 11,295   $ 3,782   $ 15,077   $ 17,635   $ 8,651   $ 26,286  
Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans               0.15 %               0.24 %
Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans excluding PPP loans               0.15 %               0.27 %


The table below shows the total allowance for credit losses and related ratios at June 30, 2021 as compared to December 31, 2020 (in thousands):

  June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 172,354   $ 176,144  
Allowance for credit losses on deferred interest 1,367   1,500  
Reserve for unfunded commitments 20,535   20,535  
Total allowance for credit losses $ 194,256   $ 198,179  
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 1.70 % 1.61 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans excluding PPP loans 1.74 % 1.80 %
         

The Company did not record any provision for credit losses during the second quarter or first half of 2021, as compared to a $26.9 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2020 and a $53.3 million provision in the first half of 2020. Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $752 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis. The Company’s coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans, was 304.85% as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 317.55% as of December 31, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=mSQQ .... To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10158796 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until August 11, 2021.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 117-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.0 billion and operates 199 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management.   The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.   In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change.   Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (and variants thereof) and related governmental response measures on the U.S. economy and the economies of the markets in which we operate; (ii) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (ix) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (x) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xi) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers; (xii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiv) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xv) concentration of credit exposure; (xvi) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvii) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xviii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xix) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xx) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, namely, earnings, with exclusions, return on average tangible shareholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the “tangible capital ratio”), tangible book value per share and the adjusted efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, when applicable, COVID-19 related expenses, restructuring charges, debt prepayment penalties, swap termination charges and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. With respect to COVID-19 related expenses in particular, management added these expenses as a charge to exclude when calculating non-GAAP financial measures because the expenses included within this line item (as discussed earlier in this release) are readily quantifiable and possess the same characteristics with respect to management’s inability to accurately predict the timing or amount thereof as the other charges excluded when calculating non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible and charges such as restructuring charges and COVID-19 related expenses can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP.”

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Contacts: For Media:   For Financials:
  John Oxford   James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President   Executive Vice President
  Director of Marketing   Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219   (662) 680-1281
       

 

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                Q2 2021-   For The Six Months Ending
        2021   2020   Q2 2020   June 30,
        Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
  Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2021   2020   Variance
Statement of earnings                                      
Interest income - taxable equivalent basis $ 122,617     $ 123,378     $ 123,823     $ 123,677     $ 125,630     $ 131,887     (2.40 ) %   $ 245,995     $ 257,517     (4.47 ) %
Interest income $ 120,991     $ 121,762     $ 121,926     $ 122,078     $ 123,955     $ 130,173     (2.39 )     $ 242,753     $ 254,128     (4.48 )  
Interest expense 11,412     12,114     13,799     15,792     18,173     23,571     (37.20 )     23,526     41,744     (43.64 )  
  Net interest income 109,579     109,648     108,127     106,286     105,782     106,602     3.59       219,227     212,384     3.22    
Provision for credit losses         10,500     23,100     26,900     26,350     (100.00 )         53,250     (100.00 )  
  Net interest income after provision 109,579     109,648     97,627     83,186     78,882     80,252     38.92       219,227     159,134     37.76    
Service charges on deposit accounts 9,458     8,023     7,938     7,486     6,832     9,070     38.44       17,481     15,902     9.93    
Fees and commissions on loans and deposits 4,110     3,900     3,616     3,402     2,971     3,054     38.34       8,010     6,025     32.95    
Insurance commissions and fees 2,422     2,237     2,193     2,681     2,125     1,991     13.98       4,659     4,116     13.19    
Wealth management revenue 5,019     4,792     4,314     4,364     3,824     4,002     31.25       9,811     7,826     25.36    
Securities gains (losses)     1,357     15         31         (100.00 )     1,357     31     4,277.42    
Mortgage banking income 20,853     50,733     39,760     49,714     45,490     15,535     (54.16 )     71,586     61,025     17.31    
Other 5,748     9,995     5,028     3,281     2,897     3,918     98.41       15,743     6,815     131.01    
  Total noninterest income 47,610     81,037     62,864     70,928     64,170     37,570     (25.81 )     128,647     101,740     26.45    
Salaries and employee benefits 70,293     78,696     74,432     75,406     79,361     73,189     (11.43 )     148,989     152,550     (2.33 )  
Data processing 5,652     5,451     5,373     5,259     5,047     5,006     11.99       11,103     10,053     10.44    
Occupancy and equipment 11,374     12,538     13,153     13,296     13,511     14,120     (15.82 )     23,912     27,631     (13.46 )  
Other real estate 104     41     683     1,033     620     418     (83.23 )     145     1,038     (86.03 )  
Amortization of intangibles 1,539     1,598     1,659     1,733     1,834     1,895     (16.09 )     3,137     3,729     (15.88 )  
Restructuring charges 15     292     7,365                       307            
Swap termination charges         2,040                                  
Debt prepayment penalty         3     28     90         (100.00 )         90     (100.00 )  
Other 19,800     17,319     17,444     19,755     17,822     20,413     11.10       37,119     38,235     (2.92 )  
  Total noninterest expense 108,777     115,935     122,152     116,510     118,285     115,041     (8.04 )     224,712     233,326     (3.69 )  
Income before income taxes 48,412     74,750     38,339     37,604     24,767     2,781     95.47       123,162     27,548     347.08    
Income taxes 7,545     16,842     6,818     7,612     4,637     773     62.71       24,387     5,410     350.78    
  Net income $ 40,867     $ 57,908     $ 31,521     $ 29,992     $ 20,130     $ 2,008     103.02       $ 98,775     $ 22,138     346.18    
Basic earnings per share $ 0.73     $ 1.03     $ 0.56     $ 0.53     $ 0.36     $ 0.04     102.78       $ 1.75     $ 0.39     348.72    
Diluted earnings per share 0.72     1.02     0.56     0.53     0.36     0.04     100.00       1.75     0.39     348.72    
Average basic shares outstanding 56,325,717     56,240,201     56,197,847     56,185,884     56,165,452     56,534,816     0.29       56,240,201     56,350,134     (0.20 )  
Average diluted shares outstanding 56,635,898     56,519,199     56,489,809     56,386,153     56,325,476     56,706,289     0.55       56,519,199     56,514,599     0.01    
Common shares outstanding 56,350,878     56,294,346     56,200,487     56,193,705     56,181,962     56,141,018     0.30       56,350,878     56,181,962     0.30    
Cash dividend per common share $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22           $ 0.44     $ 0.44        
Performance ratios                                      
Return on avg shareholders’ equity 7.40 %   10.81 %   5.88 %   5.63 %   3.85 %   0.38 %       9.08 %   2.12 %    
Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) (1) 13.54 %   19.93 %   11.26 %   10.87 %   7.72 %   1.20 %       16.66 %   4.49 %    
Return on avg assets 1.04 %   1.54 %   0.84 %   0.80 %   0.55 %   0.06 %       1.28 %   0.32 %    
Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.14 %   1.69 %   0.94 %   0.89 %   0.63 %   0.11 %       1.40 %   0.39 %    
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.19 %   3.37 %   3.35 %   3.29 %   3.38 %   3.75 %       3.28 %   3.56 %    
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.51 %   3.74 %   3.77 %   3.77 %   3.95 %   4.57 %       3.62 %   4.25 %    
Cost of funding 0.34 %   0.38 %   0.44 %   0.50 %   0.59 %   0.85 %       0.36 %   0.71 %    
Average earning assets to average assets 88.37 %   87.86 %   87.66 %   87.31 %   86.88 %   86.17 %       88.12 %   86.54 %    
Average loans to average deposits 81.13 %   87.78 %   91.83 %   93.31 %   93.35 %   93.83 %       84.37 %   93.58 %    
Noninterest income (less securities gains/                                      
losses) to average assets 1.21 %   2.13 %   1.68 %   1.89 %   1.75 %   1.12 %       1.65 %   1.45 %    
Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties)                                      
to average assets 2.76 %   3.09 %   3.26 %   3.10 %   3.23 %   3.43 %       2.92 %   3.33 %    
Net overhead ratio 1.55 %   0.96 %   1.58 %   1.21 %   1.48 %   2.31 %       1.27 %   1.88 %    
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 68.49 %   60.29 %   70.65 %   65.16 %   68.92 %   78.86 %       64.00 %   73.49 %    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) (4) 67.28 %   63.85 %   64.35 %   62.63 %   60.89 %   68.73 %       65.47 %   64.56 %    
 
RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                Q2 2021 -   As of
        2021   2020   Q2 2020   June 30,
        Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
  Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2021   2020   Variance
Average Balances                                      
Total assets $ 15,831,018     $ 15,203,691     $ 14,898,055     $ 14,928,159     $ 14,706,027     $ 13,472,550     7.65   %   $ 15,517,354     $ 14,089,289     10.14   %
Earning assets 13,989,264     13,358,677     13,059,967     13,034,422     12,776,643     11,609,477     9.49       13,673,971     12,193,061     12.15    
Securities 1,821,429     1,372,123     1,269,108     1,269,565     1,295,539     1,292,875     40.59       1,596,776     1,294,207     23.38    
Loans held for sale 461,752     406,397     389,435     378,225     340,582     336,829     35.58       434,075     338,706     28.16    
Loans, net of unearned income 10,478,121     10,802,991     11,019,505     11,041,684     10,616,147     9,687,285     (1.30 )     10,640,556     10,151,716     4.82    
Intangibles 967,430     969,001     970,624     972,394     974,237     975,933     (0.70 )     968,215     975,085     (0.70 )  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,271,464     3,862,422     3,808,595     3,723,059     3,439,634     2,586,963     24.18       4,066,943     3,013,298     34.97    
Interest-bearing deposits 8,644,386     8,444,766     8,190,997     8,109,844     7,933,035     7,737,615     8.97       8,544,576     7,835,324     9.05    
Total deposits 12,915,850     12,307,188     11,999,592     11,832,903     11,372,669     10,324,578     13.57       12,611,519     10,848,622     16.25    
Borrowed funds 483,081     483,907     516,414     719,800     1,000,789     829,320     (51.73 )     483,494     915,054     (47.16 )  
Shareholders' equity 2,213,743     2,172,425     2,132,375     2,119,500     2,101,092     2,105,143     5.36       2,193,084     2,103,118     4.28    
                                     
                        Q2 2021 -   As of
  2021   2020   Q4 2020   June 30,
  Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
  Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2021   2020   Variance
Balances at period end                                      
Total assets $ 16,022,386     $ 15,622,571     $ 14,929,612     $ 14,808,933     $ 14,897,207     $ 13,900,550     7.32   %   $ 16,022,386     $ 14,897,207     7.55   %
Earning assets 14,146,304     13,781,374     13,151,707     12,984,651     13,041,846     11,980,482     7.56       14,146,304     13,041,846     8.47    
Securities 2,163,820     1,536,041     1,343,457     1,293,388     1,303,494     1,359,129     61.06       2,163,820     1,303,494     66.00    
Loans held for sale 448,959     502,002     417,771     399,773     339,747     448,797     7.47       448,959     339,747     32.15    
Non purchased loans 8,892,544     9,292,502     9,419,540     9,424,224     9,206,101     7,802,404     (5.59 )     8,892,544     9,206,101     (3.41 )  
Purchased loans 1,256,698     1,395,906     1,514,107     1,660,514     1,791,203     1,966,973     (17.00 )     1,256,698     1,791,203     (29.84 )  
  Total loans 10,149,242     10,688,408     10,933,647     11,084,738     10,997,304     9,769,377     (7.17 )     10,149,242     10,997,304     (7.71 )  
Intangibles 966,686     968,225     969,823     971,481     973,214     975,048     (0.32 )     966,686     973,214     (0.67 )  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,349,135     4,135,360     3,685,048     3,758,242     3,740,296     2,642,059     18.02       4,349,135     3,740,296     16.28    
Interest-bearing deposits 8,766,216     8,601,548     8,374,033     8,175,898     8,106,062     7,770,367     4.68       8,766,216     8,106,062     8.14    
  Total deposits 13,115,351     12,736,908     12,059,081     11,934,140     11,846,358     10,412,426     8.76       13,115,351     11,846,358     10.71    
Borrowed funds 484,340     479,814     496,310     517,706     718,490     1,179,631     (2.41 )     484,340     718,490     (32.59 )  
Shareholders’ equity 2,203,807     2,173,701     2,132,733     2,104,300     2,082,946     2,070,512     3.33       2,203,807     2,082,946     5.80    
Market value per common share 40.00     41.38     33.68     22.72     24.90     21.84     18.76       40.00     24.90     60.64    
Book value per common share 39.11     38.61     37.95     37.45     37.07     36.88     3.06       39.11     37.07     5.50    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 21.95     21.41     20.69     20.16     19.75     19.51     6.09       21.95     19.75     11.14    
Shareholders’ equity to assets (actual) 13.75 %   13.91 %   14.29 %   14.21 %   13.98 %   14.91 %       13.75 %   13.98 %    
Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)(3) 8.22 %   8.23 %   8.33 %   8.19 %   7.97 %   8.48 %       8.22 %   7.97 %    
Leverage ratio 9.30 %   9.49 %   9.37 %   9.17 %   9.12 %   9.90 %       9.30 %   9.12 %    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.14 %   11.05 %   10.93 %   10.80 %   10.69 %   10.63 %       11.14 %   10.69 %    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.07 %   12.00 %   11.91 %   11.79 %   11.69 %   11.63 %       12.07 %   11.69 %    
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.11 %   15.09 %   15.07 %   14.89 %   13.72 %   13.44 %       15.11 %   13.72 %    
 
RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                Q2 2021 -   As of
        2021   2020   Q4 2020   June 30,
        Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
  Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2021   2020   Variance
Non purchased loans                                      
Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,262,977     $ 1,244,580   $ 1,231,768     $ 1,137,322     $ 1,134,965     $ 1,144,004     2.53   %   $ 1,262,977     $ 1,134,965     11.28   %
SBA Paycheck Protection Program 246,931     860,864   1,128,703     1,307,972     1,281,278         (78.12 )     246,931     1,281,278     (80.73 )  
Lease financing 74,003     75,256   75,862     82,928     80,779     84,679     (2.45 )     74,003     80,779     (8.39 )  
Real estate - construction 1,038,613     933,586   827,152     738,873     756,872     745,066     25.56       1,038,613     756,872     37.22    
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 2,435,574     2,380,920   2,356,564     2,369,292     2,342,987     2,356,627     3.35       2,435,574     2,342,987     3.95    
Real estate - commercial mortgages 3,723,309     3,676,160   3,649,629     3,610,642     3,400,718     3,242,172     2.02       3,723,309     3,400,718     9.49    
Installment loans to individuals 111,137     121,136   149,862     177,195     208,502     229,856     (25.84 )     111,137     208,502     (46.70 )  
Loans, net of unearned income $ 8,892,544     $ 9,292,502   $ 9,419,540     $ 9,424,224     $ 9,206,101     $ 7,802,404     (5.59 )     $ 8,892,544     $ 9,206,101     (3.41 )  
Purchased loans                                      
Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 124,725     $ 143,843   $ 176,513     $ 202,768     $ 225,355     $ 280,572     (29.34 )     $ 124,725     $ 225,355     (44.65 )  
Real estate - construction 12,746     22,332   30,952     34,246     34,236     42,829     (58.82 )     12,746     34,236     (62.77 )  
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 266,517     305,141   341,744     391,102     445,526     489,674     (22.01 )     266,517     445,526     (40.18 )  
Real estate - commercial mortgages 806,860     872,867   905,223     966,367     1,010,035     1,066,536     (10.87 )     806,860     1,010,035     (20.12 )  
Installment loans to individuals 45,850     51,723   59,675     66,031     76,051     87,362     (23.17 )     45,850     76,051     (39.71 )  
Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,256,698     $ 1,395,906   $ 1,514,107     $ 1,660,514     $ 1,791,203     $ 1,966,973     (17.00 )     $ 1,256,698     $ 1,791,203     (29.84 )  
Asset quality data                                      
Non purchased assets                                      
Nonaccrual loans $ 27,101     $ 24,794   $ 20,369     $ 18,831     $ 16,591     $ 21,384     33.05       $ 27,101     $ 16,591     63.35    
Loans 90 past due or more 800     2,235   3,783     1,826     3,993     4,459     (78.85 )     800     3,993     (79.96 )  
Nonperforming loans 27,901     27,029   24,152     20,657     20,584     25,843     15.52       27,901     20,584     35.55    
Other real estate owned 1,676     2,292   2,045     3,576     4,694     3,241     (18.04 )     1,676     4,694     (64.29 )  
Nonperforming assets $ 29,577     $ 29,321   $ 26,197     $ 24,233     $ 25,278     $ 29,084     12.90       $ 29,577     $ 25,278     17.01    
Purchased assets                                      
Nonaccrual loans $ 27,690     $ 28,947   $ 31,051     $ 24,821     $ 21,361     $ 19,090     (10.82 )     $ 27,690     $ 21,361     29.63    
Loans 90 past due or more 945     129   267     318     2,158     5,104     253.93       945     2,158     (56.21 )  
Nonperforming loans 28,635     29,076   31,318     25,139     23,519     24,194     (8.57 )     28,635     23,519     21.75    
Other real estate owned 3,263     3,679   3,927     4,576     4,431     5,430     (16.91 )     3,263     4,431     (26.36 )  
Nonperforming assets $ 31,898     $ 32,755   $ 35,245     $ 29,715     $ 27,950     $ 29,624     (9.50 )     $ 31,898     $ 27,950     14.13    
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 752     $ 3,038   $ 954     $ 389     $ 1,698     $ 811     (21.17 )     $ 3,790     $ 2,509     51.06    
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 172,354     $ 173,106   $ 176,144     $ 168,098     $ 145,387     $ 120,185     (2.15 )     $ 172,354     $ 145,387     18.55    
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.03 %   0.11   0.03 %   0.01 %   0.06 %   0.03 %       0.07 %   0.05 %    
Nonperforming loans / total loans* 0.56 %   0.52   0.51 %   0.41 %   0.40 %   0.51 %       0.56 %   0.40 %    
Nonperforming assets / total assets* 0.38 %   0.40   0.41 %   0.36 %   0.36 %   0.42 %       0.38 %   0.36 %    
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans* 1.70 %   1.62   1.61 %   1.52 %   1.32 %   1.23 %       1.70 %   1.32 %    
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans* 304.85 %   308.54   317.55 %   367.05 %   329.65 %   240.19 %       304.85 %   329.65 %    
Nonperforming loans / total loans** 0.31 %   0.29   0.26 %   0.22 %   0.22 %   0.33 %       0.31 %   0.22 %    
Nonperforming assets / total assets** 0.18 %   0.19   0.18 %   0.16 %   0.17 %   0.21 %       0.18 %   0.17 %    
Nonperforming loans / total loans*** 0.57 %   0.57   0.57 %   0.47 %   0.45 %   0.51 %       0.57 %   0.45 %    
Nonperforming assets / total assets*** 0.39 %   0.42   0.45 %   0.40 %   0.39 %   0.42 %       0.39 %   0.39 %    
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans*** 1.74 %   1.76   1.80 %   1.72 %   1.50 %   1.23 %       1.74 %   1.50 %    
*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)
**Excludes all purchased assets
***Excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans
 


RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)                                   
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                                                       
  Three Months Ending   For The Six Months Ending
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average   Interest   Yield/     Average   Interest   Yield/     Average   Interest   Yield/       Average     Interest   Yield/         Average     Interest   Yield/    
Balance Income/  Rate Balance Income/  Rate Balance Income/  Rate     Balance   Income/  Rate     Balance     Income/    Rate  
  Expense     Expense     Expense           Expense             Expense      
Assets                                                                      
Interest-earning assets:                                                                      
Loans                                                                      
Non purchased $ 8,521,028   $ 82,774   3.90 %   $ 8,362,793   $ 81,928   3.97 %   $ 7,872,371   $ 81,836   4.18 %   $ 8,441,910   $ 164,702   3.93 %   $ 7,763,516   $ 170,390   4.41 %
Purchased 1,328,631   17,891   5.40 %   1,454,637   20,457   5.69 %   1,877,698   26,005   5.57 %   1,391,634   38,347   5.55 %   1,955,161   56,192   5.78 %
SBA Paycheck Protection Program 628,462   10,120   6.46 %   985,561   10,687   4.40 %   866,078   5,886   2.73 %   807,012   20,807   5.20 %   433,039   5,886   2.73 %
Total loans 10,478,121   110,785   4.24 %   10,802,991   113,072   4.24 %   10,616,147   113,727   4.31 %   10,640,556   223,856   4.24 %   10,151,716   232,468   4.61 %
Loans held for sale 461,752   3,604   3.12 %   406,397   2,999   2.96 %   340,582   2,976   3.51 %   434,075   6,604   3.05 %   338,706   5,964   3.54 %
Securities:                                                          
Taxable(1) 1,503,605   5,549   1.48 %   1,065,779   4,840   1.82 %   1,031,740   6,386   2.49 %   1,284,692   10,389   1.62 %   1,049,507   13,675   2.62 %
Tax-exempt 317,824   2,333   2.94 %   306,344   2,284   2.98 %   263,799   2,346   3.58 %   312,084   4,617   2.96 %   244,700   4,404   3.62 %
Total securities 1,821,429   7,882   1.73 %   1,372,123   7,124   2.08 %   1,295,539   8,732   2.71 %   1,596,776   15,006   1.88 %   1,294,207   18,079   2.81 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,227,962   346   0.11 %   777,166   183   0.10 %   524,376   195   0.15 %   1,002,564   529   0.11 %   408,432   1,006   0.50 %
Total interest-earning assets 13,989,264   122,617   3.51 %   13,358,677   123,378   3.74 %   12,776,644   125,630   3.95 %   13,673,971   245,995   3.62 %   12,193,061   257,517   4.25 %
Cash and due from banks 195,982           205,830           214,079           200,906           200,198        
Intangible assets 967,430           969,001           974,237           968,215           975,085        
Other assets 678,342           670,183           741,067           674,262           720,945        
Total assets $ 15,831,018           $ 15,203,691           $ 14,706,027           $ 15,517,354           $ 14,089,289        
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                                                          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                          
Deposits:                                                          
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,109,956   $ 4,069   0.27 %   $ 5,906,230   $ 3,932   0.27 %   $ 5,151,713   $ 5,524   0.43 %   $ 6,008,093   $ 8,002   0.27 %   $ 5,045,735   $ 14,777   0.59 %
Savings deposits 969,982   185   0.08 %   882,758   169   0.08 %   747,173   173   0.09 %   926,370   354   0.08 %   714,177   426   0.12 %
Time deposits 1,564,448   3,415   0.88 %   1,655,778   4,178   1.02 %   2,034,149   8,174   1.62 %   1,610,113   7,593   0.95 %   2,075,412   17,163   1.66 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 8,644,386   7,669   0.36 %   8,444,766   8,279   0.40 %   7,933,035   13,871   0.70 %   8,544,576   15,949   0.38 %   7,835,324   32,366   0.83 %
Borrowed funds 483,081   3,743   3.11 %   483,907   3,835   3.21 %   1,000,789   4,302   1.73 %   483,494   7,577   3.16 %   915,054   9,378   2.06 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,127,467   11,412   0.50 %   8,928,673   12,114   0.55 %   8,933,824   18,173   0.82 %   9,028,070   23,526   0.53 %   8,750,378   41,744   0.96 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,271,464           3,862,422           3,439,634           4,066,943           3,013,298        
Other liabilities 218,344           240,171           231,477           229,257           222,495        
Shareholders’ equity 2,213,743           2,172,425           2,101,092           2,193,084           2,103,118        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 15,831,018           $ 15,203,691           $ 14,706,027           $ 15,517,354           $ 14,089,289        
Net interest income/ net interest margin     $ 111,205   3.19 %       $ 111,264   3.37 %       $ 107,457   3.38 %       $ 222,469   3.28 %       $ 215,773   3.56 %
Cost of funding         0.34 %           0.38 %           0.59 %           0.36 %           0.71 %
Cost of total deposits         0.24 %           0.27 %           0.49 %           0.26 %           0.60 %
                                                                       
(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.
 



RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
                            Six Months Ended
    2021   2020   June 30,
    Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First        
  Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2021   2020
Net income (GAAP) $ 40,867     $ 57,908     $ 31,521     $ 29,992     $ 20,130     $ 2,008     $ 98,775     $ 22,138  
  Amortization of intangibles 1,539     1,598     1,659     1,733     1,834     1,895     3,137     3,729  
  Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A) (333 )   (361 )   (297 )   (374 )   (335 )   (527 )   (697 )   (690 )
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,073     $ 59,145     $ 32,883     $ 31,351     $ 21,629     $ 3,376     $ 101,215     $ 25,177  
                                 
Net income (GAAP) $ 40,867     $ 57,908     $ 31,521     $ 29,992     $ 20,130     $ 2,008     $ 98,775     $ 22,138  
  Debt prepayment penalties         3     28     90             90  
  MSR valuation adjustment     (13,561 )   (1,968 )   (828 )   4,951     9,571     (13,561 )   14,522  
  Restructuring charges 15     292     7,365                 307      
  Swap termination charges         2,040                      
  COVID-19 related expenses 370     785     613     570     6,257     2,903     1,155     9,160  
  Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A) (83 )   2,820     (1,443 )   50     (2,065 )   (3,467 )   2,687     (4,398 )
Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP) $ 41,169     $ 48,244     $ 38,131     $ 29,812     $ 29,363     $ 11,015     $ 89,363     $ 41,512  
                                 
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,213,743     $ 2,172,425     $ 2,132,375     $ 2,119,500     $ 2,101,092     $ 2,105,143     $ 2,193,084     $ 2,103,118  
  Intangibles 967,430     969,001     970,624     972,394     974,237     975,933     968,215     975,085  
Average tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,246,313     $ 1,203,424     $ 1,161,751     $ 1,147,106     $ 1,126,855     $ 1,129,210     $ 1,224,869     $ 1,128,033  
                                 
Average total assets (GAAP) $ 15,831,018     $ 15,203,691     $ 14,898,055     $ 14,928,159     $ 14,706,027     $ 13,472,550     $ 15,517,354     $ 14,089,289  
  Intangibles 967,430     969,001     970,624     972,394     974,237     975,933     968,215     975,085  
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 14,863,588     $ 14,234,690     $ 13,927,431     $ 13,955,765     $ 13,731,790     $ 12,496,617     $ 14,549,139     $ 13,114,204  
                                 
Actual shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,203,807     $ 2,173,701     $ 2,132,733     $ 2,104,300     $ 2,082,946     $ 2,070,512     $ 2,203,807     $ 2,082,946  
  Intangibles 966,686     968,225     969,823     971,481     973,214     975,048     966,686     973,214  
Actual tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,237,121     $ 1,205,476     $ 1,162,910     $ 1,132,819     $ 1,109,732     $ 1,095,464     $ 1,237,121     $ 1,109,732  
                                 
Actual total assets (GAAP) $ 16,022,386     $ 15,622,571     $ 14,929,612     $ 14,808,933     $ 14,897,207     $ 13,900,550     $ 16,022,386     $ 14,897,207  
  Intangibles 966,686     968,225     969,823     971,481     973,214     975,048     966,686     973,214  
Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,055,700     $ 14,654,346     $ 13,959,789     $ 13,837,452     $ 13,923,993     $ 12,925,502     $ 15,055,700     $ 13,923,993  
                                 
(A) Tax effect is calculated based on respective periods effective tax rate.
 


RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
                            Six Months Ended
    2021   2020   June 30,
    Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First        
  Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2021   2020
(1) Return on Average Equity                              
Return on avg s/h’s equity (GAAP) 7.40 %   10.81   %   5.88 %   5.63   %   3.85 %   0.38 %   9.08   %   2.12 %
  Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 6.14 %   9.12   %   5.38 %   5.24   %   3.87 %   0.82 %   7.58   %   2.37 %
Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) 13.54 %   19.93   %   11.26 %   10.87   %   7.72 %   1.20 %   16.66   %   4.49 %
                                 
Return on avg s/h’s equity (GAAP) 7.40 %   10.81   %   5.88 %   5.63   %   3.85 %   0.38 %   9.08   %   2.12 %
  Effect of exclusions from net income 0.06 %   (1.80 ) %   1.23 %   (0.03 ) %   1.77 %   1.72 %   (0.86 ) %   1.85 %
Return on avg s/h’s equity with excl. (non-GAAP) 7.46 %   9.01   %   7.11 %   5.60   %   5.62 %   2.10 %   8.22   %   3.97 %
  Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 6.18 %   7.67   %   6.41 %   5.21   %   5.39 %   2.31 %   6.89   %   3.97 %
Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity with exclusions (non-GAAP) 13.64 %   16.68   %   13.52 %   10.81   %   11.01 %   4.41 %   15.11   %   7.94 %
                                 
(2) Return on Average Assets                              
Return on avg assets (GAAP) 1.04 %   1.54   %   0.84 %   0.80   %   0.55 %   0.06 %   1.28   %   0.32 %
  Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.10 %   0.15   %   0.10 %   0.09   %   0.08 %   0.05 %   0.12   %   0.07 %
Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.14 %   1.69   %   0.94 %   0.89   %   0.63 %   0.11 %   1.40   %   0.39 %
                                 
Return on avg assets (GAAP) 1.04 %   1.54   %   0.84 %   0.80   %   0.55 %   0.06 %   1.28   %   0.32 %
  Effect of exclusions from net income %   (0.25 ) %   0.18 %   (0.01 ) %   0.25 %   0.27 %   (0.12 ) %   0.27 %
Return on avg assets with exclusions (non-GAAP) 1.04 %   1.29   %   1.02 %   0.79   %   0.80 %   0.33 %   1.16   %   0.59 %
  Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.10 %   0.12   %   0.11 %   0.10   %   0.10 %   0.07 %   0.11   %   0.09 %
Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-GAAP) 1.14 %   1.41   %   1.13 %   0.89   %   0.90 %   0.40 %   1.27   %   0.68 %
                                 
(3) Shareholder Equity Ratio                              
Shareholders’ equity to actual assets (GAAP) 13.75 %   13.91   %   14.29 %   14.21   %   13.98 %   14.91 %   13.75   %   13.98 %
  Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 5.53 %   5.68   %   5.96 %   6.02   %   6.01 %   6.43 %   5.53   %   6.01 %
Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) 8.22 %   8.23   %   8.33 %   8.19   %   7.97 %   8.48 %   8.22   %   7.97 %
                                                     


RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                 
                                 
                            Six Months Ended
    2021   2020   June 30,
    Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First        
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2021   2020
Interest income (FTE) $ 122,617     $ 123,378     $ 123,823     $ 123,677     $ 125,630       $ 131,887       $ 245,995     $ 257,517    
  Interest expense 11,412     12,114     13,799     15,792     18,173       23,571       23,526     41,744    
Net Interest income (FTE) $ 111,205     $ 111,264     $ 110,024     $ 107,885     $ 107,457       $ 108,316       $ 222,469     $ 215,773    
                                 
Total noninterest income $ 47,610     $ 81,037     $ 62,864     $ 70,928     $ 64,170       $ 37,570       $ 128,647     $ 101,740    
  Securities gains (losses)     1,357     15         31             1,357     31    
  MSR valuation adjustment     13,561     1,968     828     (4,951 )     (9,571 )     13,561     (14,522 )  
Total adjusted noninterest income $ 47,610     $ 66,119     $ 60,881     $ 70,100     $ 69,090       $ 47,141       $ 113,729     $ 116,231    
                                 
Total noninterest expense $ 108,777     $ 115,935     $ 122,152     $ 116,510     $ 118,285       $ 115,041       $ 224,712     $ 233,326    
  Amortization of intangibles 1,539     1,598     1,659     1,733     1,834       1,895       3,137     3,729    
  Debt prepayment penalty         3     28     90                 90    
  Restructuring charges 15     292     7,365                     307        
  Swap termination charges         2,040                            
  COVID-19 related expenses 370     785     613     570     6,257       2,903       1,155     9,160    
  Provision for unfunded commitments         500     2,700     2,600       3,400           6,000    
Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 106,853     $ 113,260     $ 109,972     $ 111,479     $ 107,504       $ 106,843       $ 220,113     $ 214,347    
                                 
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 68.49 %   60.29 %   70.65 %   65.16 %   68.92   %   78.86   %   64.00 %   73.49   %
(4) Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 67.28 %   63.85 %   64.35 %   62.63 %   60.89   %   68.73   %   65.47 %   64.56   %




TUPELO, Miss., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $40.9 million, as compared to $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

