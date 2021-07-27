checkAd

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results

DALLAS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our second quarter of 2021 was another outstanding financial and growth quarter for our Company. The investments made over the last two plus years, including our strategic merger with Green in 2019 and targeted talent hires, continue to deliver the benefits we expected. Our 21% Q2-21 annualized loan growth, record Q2-21 loan production of $1.4 billion, strengthening loan pipelines and improving credit profile make us optimistic about the second half of the year. In addition to a strong quarter, we are pleased to announce the completion of our 49% investment in Thrive Mortgage and an 18% increase in our quarterly dividend.”

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $29.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), compared to $31.8 million, or $0.64 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $24.0 million, or $0.48 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020;
  • Operating earnings1 of $30.0 million, or $0.60 diluted operating EPS1, compared to $32.2 million, or $0.64 diluted operating EPS1, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $21.2 million, or $0.43 diluted operating EPS1, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020;
  • Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”) and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $308.6 million from the first quarter of 2021, or 20.7% annualized;
  • Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP, grew $424.2 million from December 31, 2020, or 14.5% annualized, and $545.2 million, or 9.5%, year over year.
  • Total deposits grew $74.3 million from the first quarter of 2021, or 4.3% annualized, with the average cost of total deposits decreasing to 0.23% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2021;
  • Total noninterest-bearing deposits grew $216.3 million from the first quarter of 2021, representing 34.2% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021;
  • Book value per common share increased to $25.72 from $24.96 as of March 31, 2021 and tangible book value per common share1 increased to $17.16 from $16.34 as of March 31, 2021; and
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock, an increase of 17.6% over the first quarter of 2021, payable on August 19, 2021.
    QTD   YTD
Financial Highlights   Q2 2021   Q1 2021   Q2 2021   Q2 2020
    (Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP                
Net income   $ 29,456      $ 31,787      $ 61,243      $ 28,162   
Diluted EPS   0.59      0.64      1.22      0.56   
Book value per common share   25.72      24.96      25.72      23.45   
Return on average assets2   1.27  %   1.44  %   1.35  %   0.68  %
Efficiency ratio   52.42      49.62      51.01      46.76   
Non-GAAP1                
Operating earnings   $ 29,952      $ 32,213      $ 62,165      $ 25,322   
Diluted operating EPS   0.60      0.64      1.24      0.50   
Tangible book value per common share   17.16      16.34      17.16      14.71   
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings   38,497      40,210      78,707      84,775   
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2   1.66  %   1.82  %   1.74  %   2.03  %
Operating return on average assets2   1.29      1.46      1.37      0.61   
Operating efficiency ratio   51.63      49.62      50.62      46.62   
Return on average tangible common equity2   15.18      17.17      16.15      9.12   
Operating return on average tangible common equity2   15.42      17.39      16.38      8.31   

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Annualized ratio.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $67.1 million and net interest margin was 3.11% compared to $65.6 million and 3.22%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest margin decreased 11 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily due to a decrease in the average yields earned on loans, partially offset by a decrease in the average rates paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificate and other time deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 10 basis points to 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased by $1.4 million from $65.8 million to $67.1 million and net interest margin decreased by 20 basis points from 3.31% to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $4.1 million decrease in interest expense on certificate and other time deposits, partially offset by a $2.6 million decrease in interest income on loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin decreased 20 basis points from the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to a decrease in the average yields earned on loans, partially offset by decreases in the average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificates and other time deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 49 basis points to 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $12.5 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 12.1%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $3.1 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net, driven by a $5.6 million decrease in fee income earned on PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by a $663 thousand increase in insurance income recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the Company’s bank owned life insurance policy.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $8.8 million, or 41.5%. The decrease was primarily due to a $7.6 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net, driven by an $11.5 million decrease in fee income earned on PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared the same period in 2020, partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in the valuation of PPP loans held at fair value and a $2.0 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was also due in part to a $2.9 million decrease in gain on sales of investment securities during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. This decrease was partially offset by $811 thousand increase in insurance income recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the Company’s bank owned life insurance policy.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $41.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $39.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $2.1 million, or 5.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a $932 thousand increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased advertising and Community Reinvestment Act donations, a $627 thousand increase in severance payments made as a result of branch restructurings, a $203 thousand increase in write downs of certain other real estate owned properties and a $194 thousand increase in loan related legal expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $1.7 million, or 4.1%. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of a $1.6 million increase in accrued employee bonus, a $1.4 million increase in salaries and a $786 thousand increase in employee stock based compensation during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was also driven by a $1.3 million increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased advertising during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. These increases were partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in COVID-19 expenses and a $1.6 million decrease in debt extinguishment costs, which were both incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2020 with no corresponding expense during the same period in 2021.

Financial Condition

Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP, were $6.3 billion, an increase of $308.6 million, or 20.7%, annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. Total loans were $7.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $145.8 million, or 8.3% annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. The increases were the result of the continued execution and success of our loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $7.0 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $74.3 million, or 4.3% annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of an increase of $216.3 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $76.7 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits and a decrease of $65.3 million in certificates and other time deposits.

Asset Quality

NPAs totaled $79.9 million, or 0.85% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $85.0 million, or 0.92% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. Included in NPAs as of June 30, 2021 is $462 thousand of accruing loans 90 or more days past due that are considered well-secured and in the process of collection which is down from $9.1 million as of March 31, 2021. The Company’s net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $5.4 million, which were fully reserved against in prior periods.

The Company recorded no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, compared to $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily attributable to improvement in the Texas economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) model in the second quarter of 2021 to reflect the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 30, 2021, as compared to our Texas economic forecasts and expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 30, 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, we also recorded a $577 thousand provision for unfunded commitments, which was attributable to higher unfunded balances.

ACL as a percentage of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, was 1.59%, 1.76% and 2.01% at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Dividend Information

On July 27, 2021, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment date of the Company’s quarterly cash dividend, the impact of certain changes in the Company’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company’s behalf may issue.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2020
    (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share data)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):                            
Basic EPS   $ 0.60     $ 0.64     $ 0.46     $ 0.46     $ 0.48     $ 1.24     $ 0.56  
Diluted EPS   0.59     0.64     0.46     0.46     0.48     1.22     0.56  
Book value per common share   25.72     24.96     24.39     23.87     23.45     25.72     23.45  
Tangible book value per common share1   17.16     16.34     15.70     15.19     14.71     17.16     14.71  
                             
Common Stock Data:                            
Shares outstanding at period end   49,498     49,433     49,340     49,650     49,633     49,498     49,633  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period   49,476     49,394     49,571     49,647     49,597     49,435     50,161  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period   50,331     49,998     49,837     49,775     49,727     50,187     50,383  
                             
Summary of Credit Ratios:                            
ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans   1.59 %   1.76 %   1.80 %   2.10 %   2.01 %   1.59 %   2.01 %
NPAs to total assets   0.85     0.92     0.99     1.11     0.62     0.85     0.62  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding   0.09         0.28     0.04     0.03     0.09     0.03  
                             
Summary Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets2   1.27     1.44     1.04     1.06     1.11     1.35     0.68  
Return on average equity2   9.42     10.53     7.58     7.74     8.36     9.96     4.96  
Return on average tangible common equity1, 2   15.18     17.17     12.84     13.27     14.49     16.15     9.12  
Efficiency ratio   52.42     49.62     62.52     48.12     46.02     51.01     46.76  
                             
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:                            
Diluted operating EPS1   $ 0.60     $ 0.64     $ 0.60     $ 0.46     $ 0.43     $ 1.24     $ 0.50  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2   1.66 %   1.82 %   1.75 %   1.82 %   2.11 %   1.74 %   2.03 %
Operating return on average assets1, 2   1.29     1.46     1.35     1.06     0.98     1.37     0.61  
Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 2   15.42     17.39     16.44     13.27     12.90     16.38     8.31  
Operating efficiency ratio1   51.63     49.62     49.49     48.11     45.74     50.62     46.62  
                             
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:                            
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)   9.38     9.50     9.43     9.54     9.16     9.38     9.16  
Common equity tier 1 capital   9.03     9.27     9.30     9.67     9.66     9.03     9.66  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   9.36     9.61     9.66     10.05     10.05     9.36     10.05  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   12.86     13.38     13.56     12.70     12.71     12.86     12.71  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1   9.51     9.17     9.23     9.12     8.96     9.51     8.96  

1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)

    Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)       (unaudited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 390,027       $ 468,029       $ 230,825       $ 128,767       $ 160,306    
Debt securities   1,125,877       1,077,860       1,055,201       1,091,440       1,112,061    
Other investments   87,558       87,226       87,192       98,023       104,213    
                     
Loans held for sale   12,065       19,864       21,414       13,928       28,041    
LHI, PPP loans, carried at fair value   291,401       407,353       358,042       405,465       398,949    
LHI, MW   559,939       599,001       577,594       544,845       441,992    
LHI, excluding MW and PPP   6,272,087       5,963,493       5,847,862       5,789,293       5,726,873    
Total loans   7,135,492       6,989,711       6,804,912       6,753,531       6,595,855    
ACL   (99,543 )     (104,936 )     (105,084 )     (121,591 )     (115,365 )  
Bank-owned life insurance   83,304       83,318       82,855       82,366       81,876    
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net   123,504       114,585       115,063       115,794       115,560    
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)   2,467       2,337       2,337       5,796       7,716    
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   57,143       59,236       61,733       64,716       66,705    
Goodwill   370,840       370,840       370,840       370,840       370,840    
Other assets   72,856       89,304       114,997       112,693       88,091    
Total assets   $ 9,349,525       $ 9,237,510       $ 8,820,871       $ 8,702,375       $ 8,587,858    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 2,388,068       $ 2,171,719       $ 2,097,099       $ 1,920,715       $ 1,907,697    
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits   3,112,974       3,189,693       2,958,456       2,821,945       2,714,149    
Certificates and other time deposits   1,477,860       1,543,158       1,457,291       1,479,896       1,503,701    
Total deposits   6,978,902       6,904,570       6,512,846       6,222,556       6,125,547    
Accounts payable and other liabilities   55,499       55,902       61,928       69,540       68,713    
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”)   777,640       777,679       777,718       1,082,756       1,087,794    
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes   262,766       262,774       262,778       140,158       140,283    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,811       2,777       2,225       2,028       1,772    
Total liabilities   8,076,618       8,003,702       7,617,495       7,517,038       7,424,109    
Commitments and contingencies                    
Stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock   558       557       555       555       555    
Additional paid-in capital   1,134,603       1,131,324       1,126,437       1,124,148       1,122,063    
Retained earnings   216,704       195,661       172,232       157,639       143,277    
Accumulated other comprehensive income   77,189       62,413       56,225       47,155       42,014    
Treasury stock   (156,147 )     (156,147 )     (152,073 )     (144,160 )     (144,160 )  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,272,907       1,233,808       1,203,376       1,185,337       1,163,749    
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 9,349,525       $ 9,237,510       $ 8,820,871       $ 8,702,375       $ 8,587,858    


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data)

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2020
Interest income:                            
Loans, including fees   $ 67,814     $ 67,399       $ 69,597       $ 68,685       $ 70,440     $ 135,213     $ 148,301  
Debt securities   7,529     7,437       7,652       7,852       7,825     14,966     15,222  
Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold   167     127       99       65       186     294     1,057  
Equity securities and other investments   672     663       752       827       891     1,335     1,741  
Total interest income   76,182     75,626       78,100       77,429       79,342     151,808     166,321  
Interest expense:                            
Transaction and savings deposits   1,661     1,980       2,105       2,105       2,471     3,641     9,023  
Certificates and other time deposits   2,423     3,061       3,919       5,004       6,515     5,484     14,755  
Advances from FHLB   1,829     1,812       2,222       2,707       2,801     3,641     5,680  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes   3,138     3,138       3,088       1,743       1,798     6,276     3,701  
Total interest expense   9,051     9,991       11,334       11,559       13,585     19,042     33,159  
Net interest income   67,131     65,635       66,766       65,870       65,757     132,766     133,162  
Provision for credit losses                   8,692       16,172         47,948  
Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments   577     (570 )     902       1,447       2,799     7     6,680  
Net interest income after provisions   66,554     66,205       65,864       55,731       46,786     132,759     78,534  
Noninterest income:                            
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   3,847     3,629       3,971       3,130       2,960     7,476     6,602  
Loan fees   1,823     1,341       684       1,787       1,240     3,164     2,085  
(Loss) gain on sales of investment securities             (256 )     (8 )     2,879         2,879  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans held for sale   385     507       317       472       308     892     450  
Government guaranteed loan income, net   3,448     6,548       448       2,257       11,006     9,996     11,445  
Other   2,953     2,147       3,848       2,157       2,897     5,100     5,076  
Total noninterest income   12,456     14,172       9,012       9,795       21,290     26,628     28,537  
Noninterest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits   23,451     22,932       20,011       20,553       20,019     46,383     38,889  
Occupancy and equipment   4,233     4,096       4,116       3,980       3,994     8,329     8,267  
Professional and regulatory fees   3,086     3,441       3,578       3,159       2,796     6,527     4,992  
Data processing and software expense   2,536     2,319       2,238       2,452       2,434     4,855     4,523  
Marketing   1,841     909       945       1,062       561     2,750     1,644  
Amortization of intangibles   2,517     2,537       2,558       2,840       2,696     5,054     5,392  
Telephone and communications   337     337       340       345       308     674     627  
COVID expenses                   132       1,245         1,245  
Debt extinguishment costs             9,746             1,561          
Other   3,716     3,026       3,841       1,885       4,447     6,742     10,027  
Total noninterest expense   41,717     39,597       47,373       36,408       40,061     81,314     75,606  
Income before income tax expense   37,293     40,780       27,503       29,118       28,015     78,073     31,465  
Income tax expense   7,837     8,993       4,702       6,198       3,987     16,830     3,303  
Net income   $ 29,456     $ 31,787       $ 22,801       $ 22,920       $ 24,028     $ 61,243     $ 28,162  
                             
Basic EPS   $ 0.60     $ 0.64       $ 0.46       $ 0.46       $ 0.48     $ 1.24     $ 0.56  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.59     $ 0.64       $ 0.46       $ 0.46       $ 0.48     $ 1.22     $ 0.56  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding   49,476     49,394       49,571       49,647       49,597     49,435     50,161  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   50,331     49,998       49,837       49,775       49,727     50,187     50,383  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
    Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Loans1   $ 6,108,527       $ 63,427     4.16 %   $ 5,897,815       $ 62,702     4.31 %   $ 5,797,989       $ 67,404     4.68 %
LHI, MW   455,334       3,476     3.06     510,678       3,815     3.03     304,873       2,279     3.01  
PPP loans   364,020       911     1.00     356,356       882     1.00     303,223       757     1.00  
Debt securities   1,095,678       7,529     2.76     1,063,538       7,437     2.84     1,117,964       7,825     2.82  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   548,087       167     0.12     341,483       127     0.15     366,764       186     0.20  
Equity securities and other investments   87,413       672     3.08     87,178       663     3.08     110,672       891     3.24  
Total interest-earning assets   8,659,059       76,182     3.53     8,257,048       75,626     3.71     8,001,485       79,342     3.99  
ACL   (105,050 )             (105,972 )             (110,483 )          
Noninterest-earning assets   767,270               790,195               798,772            
Total assets   $ 9,321,279               $ 8,941,271               $ 8,689,774            
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   $ 3,191,405       $ 1,661     0.21 %   $ 3,038,586       $ 1,980     0.26 %   $ 2,684,897       $ 2,471     0.37 %
Certificates and other time deposits   1,515,092       2,423     0.64     1,509,836       3,061     0.82     1,625,971       6,515     1.61  
Advances from FHLB   777,655       1,829     0.94     777,694       1,812     0.94     1,206,930       2,801     0.93  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes   264,931       3,138     4.75     265,356       3,138     4.80     142,549       1,798     5.07  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,749,083       9,051     0.63     5,591,472       9,991     0.72     5,660,347       13,585     0.97  
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,266,470               2,069,233               1,826,327            
Other liabilities   51,355               56,272               47,302            
Total liabilities   8,066,908               7,716,977               7,533,976            
Stockholders’ equity   1,254,371               1,224,294               1,155,798            
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 9,321,279               $ 8,941,271               $ 8,689,774            
                                     
Net interest rate spread2           2.90 %           2.99 %           3.02 %
Net interest income       $ 67,131             $ 65,635             $ 65,757      
Net interest margin3           3.11 %           3.22 %           3.31 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $14,364, $16,602 and $22,958 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
    Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/ Interest Paid   Average Yield/ Rate   Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/ Interest Paid   Average Yield/ Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans1   $ 6,003,754     $ 126,128   4.24 %   $ 5,790,227     $ 143,931   5.00 %
LHI, MW   482,853     7,292   3.05     234,260     3,613   3.10  
PPP loans   360,209     1,793   1.00     152,861     757   1.00  
Debt securities   1,079,697     14,966   2.80     1,078,459     15,222   2.84  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   445,356     294   0.13     337,655     1,057   0.63  
Equity securities and other investments   87,296     1,335   3.08     101,294     1,741   3.46  
Total interest-earning assets   8,459,165     151,808   3.62     7,694,756     166,321   4.35  
ACL   (105,509 )           (77,376 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   778,691             763,567          
Total assets   $ 9,132,347             $ 8,380,947          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   $ 3,115,417     $ 3,641   0.24 %   $ 2,668,726     $ 9,023   0.68 %
Certificates and other time deposits   1,512,479     5,484   0.73     1,639,807     14,755   1.81  
Advances from FHLB   777,675     3,641   0.94     1,072,416     5,680   1.07  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes   265,142     6,276   4.77     143,869     3,701   5.17  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,670,713     19,042   0.68     5,524,818     33,159   1.21  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,168,396             1,675,015          
Other liabilities   53,823             38,488          
Total liabilities   7,892,932             7,238,321          
Stockholders’ equity   1,239,415             1,142,626          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 9,132,347             $ 8,380,947          
                         
Net interest rate spread2           2.94 %           3.14 %
Net interest income       $ 132,766           $ 133,162    
Net interest margin3           3.16 %           3.48 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $15,476 and $16,977 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding MW and PPP loans.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights

Yield Trend

    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                    
Loans1   4.16 %   4.31 %   4.48 %   4.49 %   4.68 %
LHI, MW   3.06     3.03     2.99     3.00     3.01  
PPP loans   1.00     1.00     1.00     1.00     1.00  
Debt securities   2.76     2.84     2.83     2.84     2.82  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   0.12     0.15     0.15     0.15     0.20  
Equity securities and other investments   3.08     3.08     3.13     3.17     3.24  
Total interest-earning assets   3.53 %   3.71 %   3.85 %   3.90 %   3.99 %
                     
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   0.21 %   0.26 %   0.29 %   0.31 %   0.37 %
Certificates and other time deposits   0.64     0.82     1.06     1.36     1.61  
Advances from FHLB   0.94     0.94     1.00     1.01     0.93  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes   4.75     4.80     4.73     4.87     5.07  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.63 %   0.72 %   0.82 %   0.85 %   0.97 %
                     
Net interest rate spread2   2.90 %   2.99 %   3.03 %   3.05 %   3.02 %
Net interest margin3   3.11 %   3.22 %   3.29 %   3.32 %   3.31 %

1Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $14,364, $16,602, $11,938, $15,404 and $22,958 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


Supplemental Yield Trend

    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.35 %   0.45 %   0.55 %   0.67 %   0.84 %
Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing   0.23     0.31     0.38     0.46     0.59  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

Total LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition

    June 30, 2021   March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020
    (Dollars in thousands)
LHI1                                        
Commercial   $ 1,771,100   28.2 %   $ 1,632,040   27.4 %   $ 1,559,546   26.7 %   $ 1,623,249   28.0 %   $ 1,555,300   27.2 %
Real Estate:                                        
Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”)   744,899   11.9     733,310   12.3     717,472   12.3     734,939   12.7     769,952   13.4  
Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE)   1,986,538   31.6     1,970,945   33.0     1,904,132   32.5     1,817,013   31.4     1,847,480   32.3  
Construction and land   871,765   13.9     723,444   12.1     693,030   11.8     623,496   10.8     599,510   10.5  
Farmland   13,661   0.2     14,751   0.2     13,844   0.2     14,413   0.2     14,723   0.3  
1-4 family residential   513,635   8.2     492,609   8.3     524,344   9.0     548,953   9.5     528,688   9.2  
Multi-family residential   367,445   5.9     386,844   6.5     424,962   7.3     412,412   7.0     394,829   6.8  
Consumer   10,530   0.1     12,431   0.2     13,000   0.1     14,127   0.2     14,932   0.3  
Total LHI   $ 6,279,573   100 %   $ 5,966,374   100 %   $ 5,850,330   100 %   $ 5,788,602   100 %   $ 5,725,414   100 %
                                         
MW   559,939       599,001       577,594       544,845       441,992    
PPP loans   291,401       407,353       358,042       405,465       398,949    
                                         
Total LHI1   $ 7,130,913       $ 6,972,728       $ 6,785,966       $ 6,738,912       $ 6,566,355    
                                         
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 2,388,068   34.3 %   $ 2,171,719   31.6 %   $ 2,097,099   32.2 %   $ 1,920,715   30.9 %   $ 1,907,697   31.1 %
Interest-bearing transaction   451,307   6.5     463,343   6.7     453,110   7.0     450,739   7.2     343,640   5.6  
Money market   2,539,061   36.4     2,602,903   37.7     2,398,526   36.8     2,267,191   36.4     2,272,520   37.1  
Savings   122,606   1.8     123,447   1.8     106,820   1.6     104,015   1.7     97,989   1.6  
Certificates and other time deposits   1,477,860   22.2     1,543,158   22.3     1,457,291   22.3     1,479,896   23.7     1,503,701   24.5  
Total deposits   $ 6,978,902   100 %   $ 6,904,570   100 %   $ 6,512,846   100 %   $ 6,222,556   100 %   $ 6,125,547   100 %
                                         
Loan to Deposit Ratio   102.2 %       101.0 %       104.2 %       108.3 %       107.2 %    
Loan to Deposit Ratio, excluding MW and PPP loans   90.0 %       86.4 %       89.8 %       93.0 %       93.5 %    

1 Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $7.5 million, $2.9 million, and $2.5 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, or deferred costs of $691 thousand and $1.5 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

Asset Quality

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2020
  (Dollars in thousands)        
NPAs:                          
Nonaccrual loans $ 76,994     $ 73,594     $ 81,096     $ 88,877     $ 43,594     $ 76,994     $ 43,594  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due1 462     9,093     4,204     1,689     2,021     462     2,021  
Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”) 77,456     82,687     85,300     90,566     45,615     77,456     45,615  
OREO 2,467     2,337     2,337     5,796     7,716     2,467     7,716  
Total NPAs $ 79,923     $ 85,024     $ 87,637     $ 96,362     $ 53,331     $ 79,923     $ 53,331  
                           
Charge-offs:                          
Residential $ (300 )   $ (15 )   $ (18 )   $     $     $ (303 )   $  
OOCRE (689 )           (2,421 )       (689 )    
NOOCRE         (2,865 )                
Commercial (5,608 )   (346 )   (13,699 )   (68 )   (1,740 )   (5,966 )   (1,740 )
Consumer (20 )   (18 )   (26 )   (11 )   (57 )   (38 )   (125 )
Total charge-offs (6,617 )   (379 )   (16,608 )   (2,500 )   (1,797 )   (6,996 )   (1,865 )
                           
Recoveries:                          
Residential 29     3     49     7         26     1  
OOCRE 500                     500      
Commercial 659     226     52     14     7     885     36  
Consumer 36     2         13         44     274  
Total recoveries 1,224     231     101     34     7     1,455     311  
                           
Net charge-offs $ (5,393 )   $ (148 )   $ (16,507 )   $ (2,466 )   $ (1,790 )   $ (5,541 )   $ (1,554 )
                           
CECL transition adjustment $     $     $     $     $     $     $ 39,137  
                           
ACL at end of period $ 99,543     $ 104,936     $ 105,084     $ 121,591     $ 115,365     $ 99,543     $ 115,365  
                           
Asset Quality Ratios:                          
NPAs to total assets 0.85 %   0.92 %   0.99 %   1.11 %   0.62 %   0.85 %   0.62 %
NPLs to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.23     1.39     1.46     1.56     0.80     1.23     0.80  
ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.59     1.76     1.80     2.10     2.01     1.59     2.01  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.09         0.28     0.04     0.03     0.09     0.03  

1 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States (“GAAP”), in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

    As of
    Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,272,907       $ 1,233,808       $ 1,203,376       $ 1,185,337       $ 1,163,749    
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill   (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )  
Core deposit intangibles   (52,873 )     (55,311 )     (57,758 )     (60,209 )     (62,661 )  
Tangible common equity   $ 849,194       $ 807,657       $ 774,778       $ 754,288       $ 730,248    
Common shares outstanding   49,498       49,433       49,340       49,650       49,633    
                     
Book value per common share   $ 25.72       $ 24.96       $ 24.39       $ 23.87       $ 23.45    
Tangible book value per common share   $ 17.16       $ 16.34       $ 15.70       $ 15.19       $ 14.71    


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

    As of
    Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020
    (Dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,272,907       $ 1,233,808       $ 1,203,376       $ 1,185,337       $ 1,163,749    
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill   (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )  
Core deposit intangibles   (52,873 )     (55,311 )     (57,758 )     (60,209 )     (62,661 )  
Tangible common equity   $ 849,194       $ 807,657       $ 774,778       $ 754,288       $ 730,248    
Tangible Assets                    
Total assets   $ 9,349,525       $ 9,237,510       $ 8,820,871       $ 8,702,375       $ 8,587,858    
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill   (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )  
Core deposit intangibles   (52,873 )     (55,311 )     (57,758 )     (60,209 )     (62,661 )  
Tangible Assets   $ 8,925,812       $ 8,811,359       $ 8,392,273       $ 8,271,326       $ 8,154,357    
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets   9.51   %   9.17   %   9.23   %   9.12   %   8.96   %


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as “return”) as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return on average tangible common equity as return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2020
    (Dollars in thousands)        
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles                            
Net income   $ 29,456       $ 31,787       $ 22,801       $ 22,920       $ 24,028       $ 61,243       $ 28,162    
Adjustments:                            
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles   2,438       2,447       2,451       2,451       2,451       4,885       4,902    
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate   512       514       515       515       515       1,026       1,030    
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles   $ 31,382       $ 33,720       $ 24,737       $ 24,856       $ 25,964       $ 65,102       $ 32,034    
                             
Average Tangible Common Equity                            
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 1,254,371       $ 1,224,294       $ 1,196,274       $ 1,177,882       $ 1,155,798       $ 1,239,415       $ 1,142,626    
Adjustments:                            
Average goodwill   (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )  
Average core deposit intangibles   (54,471 )     (56,913 )     (59,010 )     (61,666 )     (64,151 )     (55,685 )     (65,296 )  
Average tangible common equity   $ 829,060       $ 796,541       $ 766,424       $ 745,376       $ 720,807       $ 812,890       $ 706,490    
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized)   15.18   %   17.17   %   12.84   %   13.27   %   14.49   %   16.15   %   9.12   %


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus severance payments, plus loss (gain) on sale of securities, net, plus debt extinguishment costs, less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision for loan losses. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by average total assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by average total assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by (i) noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income plus (ii) net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2020
    (Dollars in thousands)
Operating Earnings                            
Net income   $ 29,456     $ 31,787     $ 22,801       $ 22,920     $ 24,028       $ 61,243     $ 28,162    
Plus: Severance payments1   627                         627        
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities available for sale, net           256       8     (2,879 )         (2,879 )  
Plus: Debt extinguishment costs2           9,746           1,561           1,561    
Operating pre-tax income   30,083     31,787     32,803       22,928     22,710       61,870     26,844    
Less: Tax impact of adjustments   131         2,100           (277 )     131     (277 )  
Plus: Nonrecurring tax adjustments3       426     (973 )         (1,799 )     426     (1,799 )  
Operating earnings   $ 29,952     $ 32,213     $ 29,730       $ 22,928     $ 21,188       $ 62,165     $ 25,322    
                             
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   50,331     49,998     49,837       49,775     49,727       50,187     50,383    
Diluted EPS   $ 0.59     $ 0.64     $ 0.46       $ 0.46     $ 0.48       $ 1.22     $ 0.56    
Diluted operating EPS   0.60     0.64     0.60       0.46     0.43       1.24     0.50    

1 Severance payments relate to branch restructurings made during the three months ended June 30, 2021.
2 Debt extinguishment costs relate to prepayment penalties paid in connection with the early payoff of FHLB structured advances.
3 A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $426 thousand recorded in the first quarter of 2021 was due to a true-up of a deferred tax liability. A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $973 thousand recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due the reversal of acquired deferred tax liabilities resulting in a tax benefit of $1.2 million offset by tax expense of $281 thousand for the setup of an uncertain tax position liability relating to state tax exposure for tax years prior to the year ending December 31, 2020. A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $1,799 was recorded in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the Company amending a prior year Green Bancorp, Inc. tax return to carry back a net operating loss ("NOL") incurred by Green Bancorp, Inc. on January 1, 2019. The Company was allowed to carry back this NOL as result of a provision in the CARES Act, which permits NOLs generated in tax years 2018, 2019 or 2020 to be carried back five years.


    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2020
    (Dollars in thousands)
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings                            
Net income   $ 29,456       $ 31,787       $ 22,801       $ 22,920       $ 24,028       $ 61,243       $ 28,162    
Plus: Provision (benefit) for income taxes   7,837       8,993       4,702       6,198       3,987       16,830       3,303    
Plus: Provision (benefit) for credit losses and unfunded commitments   577       (570 )     902       10,139       18,971       7       54,628    
Plus: Severance payments   627                               627          
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net               256       8       (2,879 )           (2,879 )  
Plus: Debt extinguishment costs               9,746             1,561             1,561    
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings   $ 38,497       $ 40,210       $ 38,407       $ 39,265       $ 45,668       $ 78,707       $ 84,775    
                             
Average total assets   $ 9,321,279       $ 8,941,271       $ 8,750,141       $ 8,585,926       $ 8,689,774       $ 9,132,347       $ 8,380,947    
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1   1.66   %   1.82   %   1.75   %   1.82   %   2.11   %   1.74   %   2.03   %
                             
Average total assets   $ 9,321,279       $ 8,941,271       $ 8,750,141       $ 8,585,926       $ 8,689,774       $ 9,132,347       $ 8,380,947    
Return on average assets1   1.27   %   1.44   %   1.04   %   1.06   %   1.11   %   1.35   %   0.68   %
Operating return on average assets1   1.29       1.46       1.35       1.06       0.98       1.37       0.61    
                             
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles                            
Operating earnings   $ 29,952       $ 32,213       $ 29,730       $ 22,928       $ 21,188       $ 62,165       $ 25,322    
Adjustments:                            
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles   2,438       2,447       2,451       2,451       2,451       4,885       4,902    
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate   512       514       515       515       515       1,026       1,030    
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles   $ 31,878       $ 34,146       $ 31,666       $ 24,864       $ 23,124       $ 66,024       $ 29,194    
                             
Average Tangible Common Equity                            
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 1,254,371       $ 1,224,294       $ 1,196,274       $ 1,177,882       $ 1,155,798       $ 1,239,415       $ 1,142,626    
Adjustments:                            
Less: Average goodwill   (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )     (370,840 )  
Less: Average core deposit intangibles   (54,471 )     (56,913 )     (59,010 )     (61,666 )     (64,151 )     (55,685 )     (65,296 )  
Average tangible common equity   $ 829,060       $ 796,541       $ 766,424       $ 745,376       $ 720,807       $ 812,890       $ 706,490    
Operating return on average tangible common equity1   15.42   %   17.39   %   16.44   %   13.27   %   12.90   %   16.38   %   8.31   %
                             
Efficiency ratio   52.42   %   49.62   %   62.52   %   48.12   %   46.02   %   51.01   %   46.76   %
Operating efficiency ratio                            
Net interest income   $ 67,131       $ 65,635       $ 66,766       $ 65,870       $ 65,757       $ 132,766       $ 133,162    
Noninterest income   12,456       14,172       9,012       9,795       21,290       26,628       28,537    
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities available for sale, net               256       8       (2,879 )           (2,879 )  
Operating noninterest income   12,456       14,172       9,268       9,803       18,411       26,628       25,658    
Noninterest expense   41,717       39,597       47,373       36,408       40,061       81,314       75,606    
Less: Severance payments   627                               627          
Less: Debt extinguishment costs               9,746             1,561             1,561    
Operating noninterest expense   $ 41,090       $ 39,597       $ 37,627       $ 36,408       $ 38,500       $ 80,687       $ 74,045    
Operating efficiency ratio   51.63   %   49.62   %   49.49   %   48.11   %   45.74   %   50.62   %   46.62   %

1 Annualized ratio.

 





