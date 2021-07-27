checkAd

Havertys Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 23:11  |  25   |   |   

ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), today reported its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second quarter 2021 versus second quarter 2020:

  • Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) of $1.21 versus $0.72.
  • Adjusted EPS of ($0.52) in 2020 excludes $1.24 for gain on sale-leaseback.
  • In 2020, due to COVID-19, we closed our stores on March 19 and 103 stores reopened on May 1 and the remaining 17 by June 20. Deliveries were halted on March 21 and restarted on May 5 with less capacity.
  • Consolidated sales increased to $250.0 million for 2021 compared with $110.0 million for 2020. Comparable store sales increased 46.9%.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO, said, “As we pass the anniversary of the reopening of our stores, I want to thank all the Havertys team members for their remarkable resiliency, dedication, and hard work. Their collective efforts have contributed to our exceptional results since we reopened last May.

“Sales for the second quarter were outstanding and we made some progress on reducing our backlog. Customers are showing a stronger inclination towards purchases of in-stock merchandise as “pandemic patience” seems to be waning. We have seen this in our upholstery business as the lead times for custom merchandise has grown significantly and sales have shifted from custom order items to inline merchandise. Sales in the mattress category also increased this quarter as availability of product improved.

“Our merchandising and supply-chain teams have done a tremendous job in adapting to the current environment of product shortages, price increases, manufacturing delays, freight increases, and mercurial cargo shipping. We were able to achieve gross profit margins of 56.6% in the second quarter despite these challenges.

“Many of the changes we made last year have allowed us to lower expenses and improve our operating leverage. We are keen to maintain this level and are closely managing expenses. Our strong cash position provides us flexibility to take advantage of opportunities and advance our strategic goals.

“We believe that the resurgence of the importance of the home is not a short-lived trend. Home sales have seen rapid growth and inventory shortages, driven by low interest rates and millennials joining older homeownership cohorts. These factors and the general economic health of our target customer and our geographic locations provide favorable tailwinds for the future.”

Key Results
(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
       2021   % of Net Sales   2020   % of Net Sales   2021   % of Net Sales   2020     % of Net Sales
Sales   $ 250.0       $ 110.0       $ 486.5       $ 289.4      
Gross Profit   $ 141.5   56.6 %   $ 59.6   54.2 %   $ 276.5   56.8 %   $ 159.2     55.0 %
                                           
SG&A                                        
  Variable   $ 42.0   16.8 %   $ 20.6   18.7 %   $ 82.7   17.0 %   $ 56.1     19.4 %
  Fixed   $ 70.4   28.2 %   $ 52.1   47.3 %   $ 139.5   28.7 %   $ 114.1     39.4 %
  Total SG&A   $ 112.4   45.0 %   $ 72.6   66.1 %   $ 222.2   45.7 %   $ 170.2     58.8 %
Pre-tax earnings (loss) as adjusted for gain on sale-leaseback   $ 29.2   11.7 %   $ (13.0 )     $ 54.5   11.2 %   $ (10.7 )    
Adjusted EPS   $ 1.21       $ (0.52 )     $ 2.25       $ (0.43 )    
                                           

Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Compared to Same Period of 2020

  • In 2020, due to COVID-19, we closed our stores on March 19, and 103 stores reopened on May 1 and the remaining 17 by June 20. Deliveries were halted on March 21 and restarted on May 5 with less capacity.
  • Total sales up 127.3%, comp-store sales up 46.9% for the quarter. Total written sales for the two-months period of May-June of 2021 were up 18.8% compared to the same period of 2020.
  • Gross profit margins increased 240 basis points to 56.6% in 2021 from 54.2% for the same period of 2020 due to pricing discipline partially offset by a larger charge for our LIFO reserve.
  • SG&A expenses decreased to 45.0% of sales from 66.1% and SG&A dollars increased $39.8 million. The primary drivers of this change are:
    • Sales growth in 2021 and leveraging of expenses and closure of our stores in April 2020 and the measures taken as part of our business continuity plan.
    • Increase of $15.2 million in selling expenses due to sales growth.
    • Increase of $6.9 million in advertising and marketing spend.
    • Increase of $2.4 million in incentive compensation due to performance and prior year amount at low level due to store closures and outlook for 2020.
    • Increase in delivery costs of $4.8 million due to sales growth.

Balance Sheet and YTD Cash Flow

  • Generated $57.6 million in cash from operating activities driven by a solid performance, a $29.9 million increase in customer deposits from written orders, offset by funding of a $25.1 million increase in inventories.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 are $235.3 million.
  • Renewed leases covering ten retail locations, increasing right-of-use assets by $17.6 million, lease liabilities by $20.6 million, and recording $3.0 million in tenant incentives.
  • Paid $8.6 million in quarterly cash dividends.
  • No funded debt.

Expectations and Other

  • Our written business for the third quarter to date of 2021 is up approximately 4.1% versus the same period last year. The written business for the third and fourth quarters of 2020 were up 22.8% and 16.7%, respectively, over 2019. Our delivered sales for the third quarter to date of 2021 are up approximately 22.8% versus the same period last year. Delivered sales for the third and fourth quarters of 2020 were up 3.9% and 12.9%, respectively, over 2019.
  • We expect gross profit margins for 2021 will be between 56.5% to 56.8%. Gross profit margins fluctuate quarter to quarter in relation to our promotional cadence. Our estimated gross profit margins are based on changes in product and freight costs and its impact on our LIFO reserve.
  • Fixed and discretionary expenses within SG&A for the full year of 2021 are expected to be in the $275.0 to $278.0 million range, an increase over our previous 2021 estimate due to rising warehouse, compensation, and benefit costs. Variable SG&A expenses for the full year of 2021 are anticipated to be in the 17.3% to 17.5%.
  • Our effective tax rate for 2021 is expected to be 24.0% excluding the impact from the vesting of stock-based awards and potential new tax legislation.
  • Planned capital expenditures for 2021 are approximately $37.0 million which include amounts for a store which opened in February in Myrtle Beach, S.C., a new market for Havertys, the opening in August of a new store in The Villages, Fla., and the addition of a new store in November in Austin, TX. We will close one store in 2021 and retail square footage is expected to increase approximately 1% versus 2020. We are also investing in new information technology in support of our website and operations. This revised capital expenditure expectation includes amounts for the purchase of a store and a home delivery center, both currently under lease.
  • Our suppliers have recently paused their manufacturing operations in Vietnam due to COVID-19. These closures, if not resolved in August, may begin to impact our merchandise available for delivery in the fourth quarter.


HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data – Unaudited)
 
      Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2021   2020   2021   2020  
                                   
Net sales   $ 249,989       $ 109,968       $ 486,480       $ 289,400  
Cost of goods sold     108,488       50,322       209,945       130,201  
      Gross profit     141,501       59,646       276,535       159,199  
                                   
Expenses:                              
      Selling, general and administrative     112,397       72,649       222,159       170,184  
      Other (income) expense, net     (6 )     (31,828 )     (43 )     (31,897 )
  Total expenses     112,391       40,821       222,116       138,327  
                                   
Income before interest and income taxes     29,110       18,825       54,419       20,912  
Interest (income) expense, net     (59 )     200       (114 )     (13 )
                                    
Income before income taxes     29,169       18,625       54,533       20,925  
Income tax expense     6,311       4,985       12,269       5,466  
      Net income   $ 22,858     $ 13,640       $ 42,264     $ 15,459  
                               
Diluted earnings per share:                              
      Common Stock   $ 1.21       $ 0.72       $ 2.25       $ 0.81  
      Class A Common Stock   $ 1.16       $ 0.69     $ 2.13       $ 0.78  
                                   
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding:                              
  Common Stock     18,842       18,985       18,787       19,126  
  Class A Common Stock     1,313       1,532       1,372       1,532  
                               
Cash dividends per share:                              
     Common Stock   $ 0.25       $ 0.15       $ 0.47       $ 0.35  
     Class A Common Stock   $ 0.23       $ 0.14       $ 0.43       $ 0.33  
                                   


HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands - Unaudited)
 
       June 30,
2021 		   December 31,
2020 		   June 30,
2020 		 
       (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)  
ASSETS                
Current assets                       
      Cash and cash equivalents    $ 235,344    $ 200,058    $ 151,055  
      Restricted cash and cash equivalents     6,716     6,713     6,709  
      Inventories     115,056     89,908     104,840  
      Prepaid expenses     11,438     9,580     10,302  
      Other current assets     12,035     9,985     10,101  
            Total current assets     380,589     316,244     283,007  
Property and equipment, net     112,169     108,366     112,253  
Right-of-use lease assets     239,142     228,749     234,046  
Deferred income taxes     16,465     15,814     11,640  
Other assets     12,776     11,199     10,163  
           Total assets    $ 761,141    $ 680,372    $ 651,109  
                         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Current liabilities                    
      Accounts payable    $ 34,089    $ 31,429    $ 22,803  
      Customer deposits     116,078     86,183     57,538  
      Accrued liabilities     50,827     52,963     45,733  
  Current lease liabilities     33,836     33,466     31,289  
            Total current liabilities     234,830     204,041     157,363  
Noncurrent lease liabilities     213,472     200,200     206,918  
Other liabilities     23,427     23,164     22,450  
            Total liabilities     471,729     427,405     386,731  
                         
Stockholders’ equity     289,412     252,967     264,378  
            Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity    $ 761,141    $ 680,372    $ 651,109  


 
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands – Unaudited)
 
      Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021      2020  
      (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:              
     Net income   $ 42,264   $ 15,459  
     Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
          Depreciation and amortization     7,932     9,791  
          Share-based compensation expense     4,656     2,037  
    Gain from sale of land, property, and equipment     (30 )   (31,607 )
          Other     187     2,223  
     Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
          Inventories     (25,148 )   (23 )
          Customer deposits     29,896     27,417  
    Operating lease assets and liabilities, net     3,248     629  
          Other assets and liabilities     (5,089 )   (3,609 )
          Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (277 )   2,149  
               Net cash provided by operating activities     57,639     24,466  
                  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:              
     Capital expenditures     (10,939 )   (4,331 )
     Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     33     69,468  
               Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (10,906 )   65,137  
                  
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:              
     Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facilities         43,800  
  Payments of borrowings under revolving credit facilities         (43,800 )
  Net change in borrowings under revolving credit facilities          
                 
  Dividends paid     (8,550 )   (6,558 )
  Common stock repurchased         (6,810 )
     Other     (2,894 )   (873 )
               Net cash used in financing activities     (11,444 )   (14,241 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents during the period     35,289     75,362  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period     206,771     82,402  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period   $ 242,060   $ 157,764  


Adjusted EPS and Pre-tax earnings as adjusted
We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that Adjusted EPS is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it best allows comparison of the performance for the comparable period. In addition, Adjusted EPS affords investors a view of what we consider Havertys’ earnings performance and the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance.

We have calculated Adjusted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2020 by adjusting EPS for a sale-leaseback transaction. There were no such adjustments in the comparable period of 2021.

    Q2 2020     YTD
Q2 2020 		 
Diluted earnings per share:                
     Reported EPS   $ 0.72     $ 0.81  
                      
     Adjustments:                
          Gain from sale-leaseback transaction: pre-tax     (1.66 )     (1.66 )
          Tax impact of gain(1)     0.42       0.42  
            Net adjustment     (1.24 )     (1.24 )
                           
     Adjusted EPS   $ (0.52 )   $ (0.43 )

(1)   Calculated based on nature of item and rates applied.

    Q2 2020     YTD
Q2 2020 		 
Pre-tax earnings:
(Dollars in millions) 		               
     Income before income taxes, as reported   $ 18.6     $ 20.9  
                      
     Adjustments:                
          Gain from sale-leaseback transaction     (31.6 )     (31.6 )
                           
  Pre-tax earnings, as adjusted   $ (13.0 )   $ (10.7 )


Comparable Store Sales  
Comparable-store or “comp-store” sales is a measure which indicates the performance of our existing stores and website by comparing the sales growth for stores and online for a particular month over the corresponding month in the prior year. Stores are considered non-comparable if they were not open during the corresponding month or if the selling square footage has been changed significantly. Stores closed due to COVID-19 were excluded from comp-store sales.

Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A Expense  
We include substantially all our occupancy and home delivery costs in SG&A expense as well as a portion of our warehousing expenses.  Accordingly, our gross profit may not be comparable to those entities that include these costs in cost of goods sold.  
  
We classify our SG&A expenses as either variable or fixed and discretionary.  Our variable expenses are comprised of selling and delivery costs.  Selling expenses are primarily compensation and related benefits for our commission-based sales associates, the discount we pay for third party financing of customer sales and transaction fees for credit card usage.  We do not outsource delivery, so these costs include personnel, fuel, and other expenses related to this function.  Fixed and discretionary expenses are comprised of rent, depreciation and amortization and other occupancy costs for stores, warehouses and offices, and all advertising and administrative costs.  

Conference Call Information
The company invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call on July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET at its website, havertys.com under the investor relations section. If you cannot listen live, a replay will be available on the day of the conference call at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET through August 7, 2021. The number to access the telephone playback is 1-888-203-1112 (access code: 5638660).

About Havertys  
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com.  

Safe Harbor  
This press release contains, and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.  

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as “expect,” “likely,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “position,” “will,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “on track,” “anticipate,” “to come,” “may,” “possible,” “assume,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expected ability to operate and protect our team members and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the execution and effect of our cost savings initiatives, the use of proceeds from our sale-leaseback transaction, our expectations for selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2021, our liquidity position to continue to operate during these highly uncertain times, and our efforts and initiatives to help us emerge from the pandemic well-positioned. 
  
We caution that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, and they should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the extent and duration of the disruption to our business operations caused by the health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects on the financial health of our business partners and customers, on supply chains and our suppliers, and on access to capital and liquidity provided by the financial and capital markets; our ability to maintain compliance with debt covenants and amend such credit facilities as necessary; disruptions in our suppliers' operations, including from the impact of COVID-19, including potential problems with inventory availability and the potential result of the volatility or higher cost of product and international freight due to the high demand of products and low supply for an unpredictable period of time; disruptions in our third-party producers’ operations in foreign countries; changes in national and international legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes to import tariffs and the unpredictability of such changes; failure of vendors to meet our quality control standards or to react to changes in legislative or regulatory frameworks; disruptions in our distribution centers; changes in general economic conditions, including unemployment, inflation (including the impact of tariffs); labor shortages and the Company's ability to successfully attract and retain employees in the current labor market; uncertain credit markets and other macroeconomic conditions; competitive product, service and pricing pressures; failure or weakness in our disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting; disruptions caused by a failure or breach of the Company's information systems and information technology infrastructure, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 (all of which risks may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic) and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. 

Forward-looking statements describe our expectations only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports filed with the SEC.  

Contact: 
Havertys 404-443-2900 
Jenny Hill Parker 
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary 

SOURCE:  Havertys 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Havertys Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), today reported its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second quarter 2021 versus second quarter 2020: Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake ...
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Half-year financial report January – June 2021: Strong second quarter for the building solutions divisions
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes
ELMS and Thermo King Partner to Build All-Electric Refrigerated Delivery Vehicle Prototype
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board