The Flowr Corporation Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Offering of Securities

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (“ Flowr ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: FLWR, OTC: FLWPF) is pleased to announce that today it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for 2,619,047 units (“ Units ”) of the Company at a price of $0.21 per Unit (the “ Issue Price ”) for gross proceeds of approximately $550,000 (the “ Offering ”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (“Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.26 per Warrant Share at any time until January 27, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for: (i) partial repayment of outstanding indebtedness; and (ii) general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is being conducted on a non-brokered private placement basis in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws and OSC Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside of Canada.

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada and the European Union. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.